How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse

We're seeing a few of those "How it started/How it's going" posts today in regards to Hamas. Were they actually flooded out of their tunnels when Israel began pumping in millions of gallons of sea water?

Today's the two-month anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the slaughter of over a thousand innocent civilians and the taking of more than 200 hostages, so let's check in:

Oct. 7th vs Dec. 7th pic.twitter.com/0UQ4i6WpuW — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 7, 2023

How it started vs. how it’s going pic.twitter.com/yUltv7oAHH — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) December 7, 2023

Mass surrender of Hamas terrorists pic.twitter.com/4XLc4Ww8tU — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 7, 2023

According to a bunch of people in the replies, these are innocent Palestinian civilians, not Hamas members. The Zionists have just set this up as a propaganda opportunity.

Personal pride is built in times of peace. National pride is built in times of war. Israel has my respect. — Stanley Ezinna, MBA. (@Stazingar) December 7, 2023

Look at those poor innocent women and children — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 7, 2023

Israel has already killed all the women and children, or so we've been told by the Gaza Health Ministry.

FAFO — Roy (@iAmRoySom) December 7, 2023

Treat them as they treated your people on Oct 7th — Priya/ Suella 4 PM (@AirFr2) December 7, 2023

All that martyr talk was insincere, apparently. Good to know. — Mondo (@Mondo557) December 7, 2023

Cowards. — Terry Yates (@AuthurYates) December 7, 2023

Free Gaza from Hamas terrorists. — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) December 7, 2023

Stop the cameras and simply make them disappear — Terry Fitzgerald (@terryfizgerald) December 7, 2023

They're probably being "arbitrarily" arrested, because that's what Israel does.

How the hell did they let themselves get captured alive



What happened to the suicide bombers 🤣 — Jake (@jakebg32) December 7, 2023

Commie Twitter when they see this pic.twitter.com/y1vhoEdvdg — J (@mindjitsu) December 7, 2023

Humanity will Prevail over Barbarism and Terrorism



Israel will Win it for Humanity through this Ordeal imposed upon it — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) December 7, 2023

I’m so here for this — Henry (@Henrynonumbers) December 7, 2023

Well we found out where all the food is going. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 7, 2023

Oh I'm sure that these military-aged men captured in a war zone that civilians already fled in a neighborhood of Jabalia well-known for its concentration of Hamas -- I'm sure these guys were just there delivering meals to elderly people. That must be it. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 7, 2023

Someone tried adding a Community Note claiming that the men in the truck were not Hamas, but it must have been voted down because it's not there now.

