How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse

We're seeing a few of those "How it started/How it's going" posts today in regards to Hamas. Were they actually flooded out of their tunnels when Israel began pumping in millions of gallons of sea water?
Today's the two-month anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the slaughter of over a thousand innocent civilians and the taking of more than 200 hostages, so let's check in:
Oct. 7th vs Dec. 7th pic.twitter.com/0UQ4i6WpuW— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 7, 2023
How it started vs. how it’s going pic.twitter.com/yUltv7oAHH— Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) December 7, 2023
Mass surrender of Hamas terrorists pic.twitter.com/4XLc4Ww8tU— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 7, 2023
According to a bunch of people in the replies, these are innocent Palestinian civilians, not Hamas members. The Zionists have just set this up as a propaganda opportunity.
Personal pride is built in times of peace. National pride is built in times of war. Israel has my respect.— Stanley Ezinna, MBA. (@Stazingar) December 7, 2023
Look at those poor innocent women and children— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 7, 2023
Israel has already killed all the women and children, or so we've been told by the Gaza Health Ministry.
FAFO— Roy (@iAmRoySom) December 7, 2023
Treat them as they treated your people on Oct 7th— Priya/ Suella 4 PM (@AirFr2) December 7, 2023
@SameeraKhan @Partisangirl @WajahatAli - very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers.— Mitcha (@slavjew) December 7, 2023
All that martyr talk was insincere, apparently. Good to know.— Mondo (@Mondo557) December 7, 2023
Cowards.— Terry Yates (@AuthurYates) December 7, 2023
Free Gaza from Hamas terrorists.— Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) December 7, 2023
Stop the cameras and simply make them disappear— Terry Fitzgerald (@terryfizgerald) December 7, 2023
They're probably being "arbitrarily" arrested, because that's what Israel does.
How the hell did they let themselves get captured alive— Jake (@jakebg32) December 7, 2023
What happened to the suicide bombers 🤣
Commie Twitter when they see this pic.twitter.com/y1vhoEdvdg— J (@mindjitsu) December 7, 2023
FAFO pic.twitter.com/htOjni0K6q— kobi (jango) bitton (@KOBIBITTON) December 7, 2023
Humanity will Prevail over Barbarism and Terrorism— Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) December 7, 2023
Israel will Win it for Humanity through this Ordeal imposed upon it
I’m so here for this— Henry (@Henrynonumbers) December 7, 2023
Well we found out where all the food is going.— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 7, 2023
Oh I'm sure that these military-aged men captured in a war zone that civilians already fled in a neighborhood of Jabalia well-known for its concentration of Hamas -- I'm sure these guys were just there delivering meals to elderly people. That must be it.— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 7, 2023
Someone tried adding a Community Note claiming that the men in the truck were not Hamas, but it must have been voted down because it's not there now.
