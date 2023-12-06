Saira Rao Sees TIME's Taylor Swift Cover, Tweets About 'White Love of Black and Brown Genocide'

Saira Rao. We've covered her quite a bit for her racist tweets against white people. Check this out:

Not much time left in 2023.



What was the worst, most insane tweet you saw this year? — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) December 4, 2023

Advertisement

Tough one. There’s just so many Saira Rao tweets to pick from. https://t.co/lkw3YGjZke pic.twitter.com/KsYukG8FWS — Jennifer Leigh (@The_Feminist_TM) December 4, 2023

Have we got a Saira Rao tweet for you. As we reported, singer Taylor Swift was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. The joke during the 2016 campaign was that Swift's silence on the election was deafening. In 2017, a Daily Beast writer took her to task for not joining the resistance. Months into Donald Trump's first term, Marie Claire Magazine was still bent out of shape over Swift not endorsing Hillary Clinton.

We're still waiting for an explanation of Taylor Swift's decision to remain apolitical during the 2016 election. #Reputationhttps://t.co/s69OdERtc7 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 14, 2017

But Rao … she's upset that Swift could end the "genocide" of the Palestinian people with one Instagram post. But white people, you know?

The white American woman billionaire who could end the genocide of Palestinians with on IG post is TIME Person of The Year.



White nonsense, white violence, white love of Black and brown genocide. pic.twitter.com/SAqQkymD65 — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) December 6, 2023

What seems to be your problem? You sound bitter. — MrCubanAmerican (@MrCubanAmerican) December 6, 2023

Imagine being this jealous in public — Gringx 🌍 (@AdamMantine) December 6, 2023

"The white American woman billionaire who could end the genocide of Palestinians with on IG post"....WTF are you babbeling about you loon? Get a grip and stop blaming white people for EVERYTHING. — BilboSwaggens (@Swaggens3Bilbo) December 6, 2023

She managed to wrangle a publishing deal out of her hate for white people.

Is your whole shtick like a Nathan Fielder thing? I keep waiting for you to be like “surprise, I’m just fucking with you guys, I’m not actually an unhinged lunatic” — Uncle Walnutz (@UncleWalnutz) December 6, 2023

She's real. She's an unhinged racist. In 2019, she declared that "white women are the greatest villains of all time." But for $2,500, Rao will attend a dinner of white women at your house and berate you to your face.

***