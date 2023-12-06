Saira Rao Sees TIME's Taylor Swift Cover, Tweets About 'White Love of Black and Brown Genocide'

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Pos...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 06, 2023
Twitter

Saira Rao. We've covered her quite a bit for her racist tweets against white people. Check this out:

Have we got a Saira Rao tweet for you. As we reported, singer Taylor Swift was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. The joke during the 2016 campaign was that Swift's silence on the election was deafening. In 2017, a Daily Beast writer took her to task for not joining the resistance. Months into Donald Trump's first term, Marie Claire Magazine was still bent out of shape over Swift not endorsing Hillary Clinton.

But Rao … she's upset that Swift could end the "genocide" of the Palestinian people with one Instagram post. But white people, you know?

She managed to wrangle a publishing deal out of her hate for white people.

She's real. She's an unhinged racist. In 2019, she declared that "white women are the greatest villains of all time." But for $2,500, Rao will attend a dinner of white women at your house and berate you to your face.

***

Tags: GENOCIDE PALESTINE TAYLOR SWIFT TIME MAGAZINE WHITE SAIRA RAO

