Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save...
They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles...
The Krypto Effect: Super Dog in Superman Film Has Canine Adoption Searches Soaring...
'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on...
VIP
Real NYT Headline: ‘I Was One of Biden’s Border Advisers. Here’s How to...
Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain
Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee
VIP
Dismantling the Department of Education Will Emancipate Students
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Ill...
Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...
California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute...
VIP
Account Compiles Video of Dems Inciting Violence Against ICE
Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold

Humpty Had a Great Fall: Homeland Security Trolls NYT and Former Biden Official on Immigration

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Paramount Pictures

After four years of failure on pretty much every front, from the economy to foreign policy, it is almost impossible to imagine the hubris of people from the Biden administration feeling like they have any credibility with rational Americans anymore.

Advertisement

Imagine presiding over an intentionally open border for Biden's entire term, not only allowing but encouraging millions of illegals to swarm over the southern border, and then flying even more of them in to place in American towns. 

Then imagine doing that and having the utter gall to claim that you know how to fix the immigration problem in the United States. 

Yet that is exactly what former DHS assistant secretary for border immigration policy Blas Nuñez-Neto tried to do yesterday with an op-ed in The New York Times

We could almost not believe this was real until we remembered that the Biden gang and the New York Times have no shame. 

We will give Nuñez-Neto a tiny sliver of credit for admitting in his op-ed that the Biden policy was a failure, except that he blames it all on COVID and 'a lack of resources to secure the border,' which the Trump administration has proven was patently false. He also fails to acknowledge what everyone knows today, that Team Biden had an open border because they wanted an open border. 

Recommended

They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Then he goes on to blame the entire problem on Trump:

Right now, the border is relatively quiet. But we’ve traded a border crisis for a border-fueled crisis in governance. This includes the Trump administration’s twisting the Alien Enemies Act to deny due process and send people that the administration asserts (without proof, in some cases) are gang members indefinitely to foreign prisons; applying a foreign-policy-interests exception, meant to be used rarely, to revoke visas of people who say things the administration doesn’t like; and attempting to end birthright citizenship. It also includes deploying the Marines and the National Guard in response to largely peaceful demonstrations in Los Angeles, without the consent of state and local leaders. The relative quiet on our border has come at the significant cost of eroding our constitutional order.

We almost want to ask him what color the sky is in his world. After several paragraphs of this revisionist tripe, Nuñez-Neto then reveals his grand solution: amnesty and asylum. 

Yeah, no.

The current DHS, which has effectively shut down the border and is removing illegals as quickly as possible, didn't take long to chime in last night with an outstanding troll of Nuñez-Neto and the entire Biden administration. 

Advertisement

HA! Boom, roasted. 

No one wants to hear from anyone in Biden's DHS about immigration after the destruction they wrought, but leave it to Trump and Kristi Noem's DHS to post the perfect troll of the last administration's failures.

We would also accept, 'I am Barack Obama. Here is how to fix healthcare, or 'I am the mayor of Los Angeles. Here is how to manage a wildfire.'

It's only brutal because it is accurate. 

Here are some other favorites: 

LOL. 

You mean drafting Shedeur Sanders isn't the final piece to the puzzle?

Advertisement

OOF. 

Does Khamenei have any high-ranking military advisors left? 

LOL. Hey, it's never a bad time for some ancient history lessons. 

Seriously. It was a wolf! How good could his disguise have been? 

Sauron was also a great advisor on how to attack the gods. Just ask the men of Númenor.

(Sorry. We nerded out there for a second.)

LOL. 

Step One: Hire the weird jazz hands guy from Minnesota.

We'd love it if it were actually Tom Homan. But he's probably a little too busy to spend a lot of time on X. (We're sure he approves, though.)

Advertisement

They are giving the media and Biden officials all of the respect they deserve and have earned. 

Which is zero. 

Thank God the clowns are no longer in charge. Now, they can kindly shut up and let the adults handle the crisis they created. 

Bingo! 

THAT is how we fixed the border. As Trump himself said, 'All we really needed was a new President.' 

But that would have been a very short op-ed. 

As for the entire immigration crisis, that will take a lot longer to fix. 

But we know that we won't be listening to The New York Times or ANYONE from Biden's failed administration for advice about that one. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are
Grateful Calvin
Here's More About the 'Providence Neighbor' a Dem State Rep Wants to Save From 'Nazi Gestapo ICE Thugs'
Doug P.
'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X
Warren Squire
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They've Got Him THIS Time! Vile Lefties 'Pounce' on Trump's Hand and Ankles to Show Us Who They Are Grateful Calvin
Advertisement