Humpty Had a Great Fall: Homeland Security Trolls NYT and Former Biden Official on Immigration

After four years of failure on pretty much every front, from the economy to foreign policy, it is almost impossible to imagine the hubris of people from the Biden administration feeling like they have any credibility with rational Americans anymore.

Advertisement

Imagine presiding over an intentionally open border for Biden's entire term, not only allowing but encouraging millions of illegals to swarm over the southern border, and then flying even more of them in to place in American towns.

Then imagine doing that and having the utter gall to claim that you know how to fix the immigration problem in the United States.

Yet that is exactly what former DHS assistant secretary for border immigration policy Blas Nuñez-Neto tried to do yesterday with an op-ed in The New York Times.

An actual op ed in The New York Times from Blas Nuñez-Neto, an assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at Biden's DHS:



"I Was One of Biden’s Border Advisers. Here’s How to Fix Our Immigration System."



This is like an arsonist saying they know how to put out fire. pic.twitter.com/70RMDrZPr1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2025

We could almost not believe this was real until we remembered that the Biden gang and the New York Times have no shame.

We will give Nuñez-Neto a tiny sliver of credit for admitting in his op-ed that the Biden policy was a failure, except that he blames it all on COVID and 'a lack of resources to secure the border,' which the Trump administration has proven was patently false. He also fails to acknowledge what everyone knows today, that Team Biden had an open border because they wanted an open border.

Then he goes on to blame the entire problem on Trump:

Right now, the border is relatively quiet. But we’ve traded a border crisis for a border-fueled crisis in governance. This includes the Trump administration’s twisting the Alien Enemies Act to deny due process and send people that the administration asserts (without proof, in some cases) are gang members indefinitely to foreign prisons; applying a foreign-policy-interests exception, meant to be used rarely, to revoke visas of people who say things the administration doesn’t like; and attempting to end birthright citizenship. It also includes deploying the Marines and the National Guard in response to largely peaceful demonstrations in Los Angeles, without the consent of state and local leaders. The relative quiet on our border has come at the significant cost of eroding our constitutional order.

We almost want to ask him what color the sky is in his world. After several paragraphs of this revisionist tripe, Nuñez-Neto then reveals his grand solution: amnesty and asylum.

Yeah, no.

The current DHS, which has effectively shut down the border and is removing illegals as quickly as possible, didn't take long to chime in last night with an outstanding troll of Nuñez-Neto and the entire Biden administration.

“I was Humpty Dumpty. Here’s how to sit on a wall.” pic.twitter.com/jLEqar4ke9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

HA! Boom, roasted.

"Yes, 911? I'd like to report a murder." — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) July 16, 2025

No one wants to hear from anyone in Biden's DHS about immigration after the destruction they wrought, but leave it to Trump and Kristi Noem's DHS to post the perfect troll of the last administration's failures.

I was a Twitter content moderator. Here’s how to protect free speech. pic.twitter.com/jogwhgoBk5 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 16, 2025

We would also accept, 'I am Barack Obama. Here is how to fix healthcare, or 'I am the mayor of Los Angeles. Here is how to manage a wildfire.'

It's only brutal because it is accurate.

Here are some other favorites:

"I was a trader for Bernie Madoff. Here's how to manage your retirement savings." https://t.co/j4Zf7kLjQx — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 15, 2025

LOL.

"I was GM for the Cleveland Browns. Here's how to win a Super Bowl." https://t.co/j4Zf7kLjQx — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 15, 2025

You mean drafting Shedeur Sanders isn't the final piece to the puzzle?

"I was a high-ranking military adviser to the ayatollah. Here's how you secure your airspace." https://t.co/j4Zf7kLjQx — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

OOF.

Does Khamenei have any high-ranking military advisors left?

LOL. Hey, it's never a bad time for some ancient history lessons.

I was Little Red Riding Hood, here’s how to recognize Grandma — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 15, 2025

Seriously. It was a wolf! How good could his disguise have been?

"My name is Sauron. I'm here to advise you on how to make rings." — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) July 15, 2025

Sauron was also a great advisor on how to attack the gods. Just ask the men of Númenor.

(Sorry. We nerded out there for a second.)

“I’m Kamala Harris. Here’s how to defeat Trump.” https://t.co/5113vQHSZv — Libra Tarian (@LibraTarian) July 16, 2025

LOL.

Step One: Hire the weird jazz hands guy from Minnesota.

Whoever runs this account is gangster AF https://t.co/ykdCFOVG2r — ATX (@CFBAddict) July 15, 2025

Who ever is making these post. Give them a raise! — TheAntiBaizou (@Lintzternet) July 16, 2025

We'd love it if it were actually Tom Homan. But he's probably a little too busy to spend a lot of time on X. (We're sure he approves, though.)

😂😂😂HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!



WE ARE LIVING IN THE GREATEST TIMELINE!!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 15, 2025

I love that government accounts no longer give a s*** and continuously troll the left. https://t.co/ruRehrsZII — Nachman Mostofsky ✡︎🇺🇸 (@Mostofsky) July 16, 2025

Advertisement

They are giving the media and Biden officials all of the respect they deserve and have earned.

Which is zero.

Thank God the clowns are no longer in charge. Now, they can kindly shut up and let the adults handle the crisis they created.

Bingo!

THAT is how we fixed the border. As Trump himself said, 'All we really needed was a new President.'

But that would have been a very short op-ed.

As for the entire immigration crisis, that will take a lot longer to fix.

But we know that we won't be listening to The New York Times or ANYONE from Biden's failed administration for advice about that one.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.