Journalist Says 'Racist Genocide Apologia' Reminds Her of White Supremacists

Dear God.

We already did a post today on "journalist" Aaron Maté saying there's no physical evidence anyone was raped by Hamas terrorists on October 7. There's plenty of eyewitness testimony, but no rape kits. And then we had Rep. Pramila Jayapal on the Sunday shows telling us that rape "happens in war…however, we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians."

Journalist Rania Khalek stands with Maté and says all of these people who participated in "racist genocide apologia" will be remembered poorly. She's reminded of white supremacists historically painting black and brown men as rapists so they could lynch them.

Palestinian women are coming out of Israeli prisons saying they were threatened with sexual assault and worse. Meanwhile some of the most horrific claims made… https://t.co/hpECl3AUOv — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) December 4, 2023

This reminds me of how white supremacists historically painted black and brown men as rapists to justify lynching them. Palestinian women are coming out of Israeli prisons saying they were threatened with sexual assault and worse. Meanwhile some of the most horrific claims made by Israeli officials and their supporters have thus far no evidence to back them up. It is an insult to the survivors of sexual assault to use it for propaganda to justify genocide while covering up for what Israeli officers do to Palestinian women. All the people who participated in this racist genocide apologia will be remembered poorly.

No evidence of rape by terrorists who joyfully burned and beheaded Israelis. They'd never lower themselves to rape.

"Raping some women is OK if I support their cause" is a really weird, patently evil flex.



But you do you. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 4, 2023

Where are the stories that Palestinian women are “coming out of prison saying they were threatened with sexual assault and worse?” I would like to read a credible verified report this is happening. Why are these women imprisoned in the first place? — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) December 4, 2023

So you claim, without credible evidence, that Palestinian women are sexually assaulted/raped in Israeli prison and that, somehow, intellectualizes or affords some credence to Hamas’s barbarity against Israeli women and girls on 10/7? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 4, 2023

Funny how you write about "Palestinian women are coming out of Israeli prisons saying they were threatened with sexual assault and worse" with zero evidence, yet you somehow demand (existing) evidence to the most horrific acts - committed by Hamas. — 🇮🇱💙 Ofer Lando 💙🇮🇱 (@Ofernicus) December 4, 2023

It’s really hard to gaslight away when the terrorists filmed themselves and posted it. But keep at it. — Rob Rollinger (@rollinger) December 4, 2023

You are a terrible person. A woman to say this. Wow. — Tammy 🎗️ (@tammydiamonds) December 4, 2023

It's incredible the lengths some people will go to to justify what Hamas did on October 7. They raped women? No, that's racist propaganda. They took hostages? We'll just tear down the posters of those in captivity and it never happened.

Why is anyone putting anything past Hamas? They slaughtered innocent civilians and enjoyed it.

