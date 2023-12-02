U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Tie...
Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do...
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't...
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault
Kamala Harris Says 'We Have to Revitalize the Palestinian Authority' (and What Does...
Mom Pleads For Mercy For Teen Who Beat Teacher Over Nintendo Switch
Biden WH's Inflation Strategy: Hoping Everybody's Economically Illiterate
It Took U.N. Women Nearly 2 Months to Say THIS About the Hamas...
Straightforward Facts: WATCH Mike Johnson Discuss Biden Corruption, Impeachment Process

NBC News: Entertainment Industry Still Grappling With How to Talk About the War on Hamas

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 02, 2023
Wikipedia

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Susan Sarandon released a statement saying it was a "terrible mistake" for her to take the microphone at a rally in New York City and say that a lot of Jewish people were "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country." She was dropped by her agency after the remark.

Advertisement

NBC News is expressing some concern over the entertainment industry, which is "still grappling" with how to talk about Israel's war on Hamas. It shouldn't be that hard: Hamas slaughtered over a thousand Jews on October 7 and Israel has declared war on Hamas, who hole up in hospitals and schools so they have plenty of human shields.

Chloe Melas and Sara Ruberg report:

The entertainment industry is grappling with how to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas nearly two months after it erupted.

Some in Hollywood say they’re being silenced for speaking out on human rights, decrying what they see as censorship and retaliation in a business anchored in expression. Others say surging antisemitism requires clearer lines between free speech and hate speech, and repercussions for crossing them. People on both sides accuse each other of double standards.

Seema Yasmin, a doctor who has been an on-air medical analyst for CNN, was dropped by A3 Artists Agency for her social media posts about the war, with a Nov. 10 email saying “the agency, as a whole, can’t represent someone who uses certain words” that it didn’t specify. Yasmin said she believes one of them is “genocide,” which she used to describe the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

Recommended

U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Ties
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

How about calling on Hamas to surrender and return all the hostages? That should be easy.

Advertisement

But that actress whose name this editor doesn't remember was fired from "Scream 7" after a bunch of posts sympathetic to Hamas. What a loss.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HAMAS HOLLYWOOD ISRAEL NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Ties
Aaron Walker
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco
FuzzyChimp
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do ...
ArtistAngie
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Amy Curtis
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Ties Aaron Walker
Advertisement