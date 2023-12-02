NBC News: Entertainment Industry Still Grappling With How to Talk About the War on Hamas

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Susan Sarandon released a statement saying it was a "terrible mistake" for her to take the microphone at a rally in New York City and say that a lot of Jewish people were "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country." She was dropped by her agency after the remark.

Advertisement

NBC News is expressing some concern over the entertainment industry, which is "still grappling" with how to talk about Israel's war on Hamas. It shouldn't be that hard: Hamas slaughtered over a thousand Jews on October 7 and Israel has declared war on Hamas, who hole up in hospitals and schools so they have plenty of human shields.

After nearly two months of war between Israel and Hamas, the entertainment industry is still grappling with how to talk about the conflict. https://t.co/DeEj1mNDKw — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 2, 2023

Chloe Melas and Sara Ruberg report:

The entertainment industry is grappling with how to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas nearly two months after it erupted. Some in Hollywood say they’re being silenced for speaking out on human rights, decrying what they see as censorship and retaliation in a business anchored in expression. Others say surging antisemitism requires clearer lines between free speech and hate speech, and repercussions for crossing them. People on both sides accuse each other of double standards. Seema Yasmin, a doctor who has been an on-air medical analyst for CNN, was dropped by A3 Artists Agency for her social media posts about the war, with a Nov. 10 email saying “the agency, as a whole, can’t represent someone who uses certain words” that it didn’t specify. Yasmin said she believes one of them is “genocide,” which she used to describe the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

How about calling on Hamas to surrender and return all the hostages? That should be easy.

Some want all the Jews to die, others aren't so eager. https://t.co/CvZLqE3ThJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 2, 2023

Oh my, poor entertainers. What a hand wringer. — Jimmy Walker (@JimmyWa76268102) December 2, 2023

What do you expect from the entertainment industry, do they have a say in this? — Daydream David (@dave_daydream) December 2, 2023

It's hard for them to support Hamas with Americans watching 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Phillip Taylor (@PhilfromOrk) December 2, 2023

They could just not talk about it? — NAUTICA VAN 🚐 (@nauticavan) December 2, 2023

It’s easy, We stand with Israel 🇮🇱. — Bartusa (@Bartusa1) December 2, 2023

The tin foil hat Hollywood elites can keep their antisemetic Jew hating mouths shut. — david paul whalen (@paul_whalen) December 2, 2023

We don’t NEED Hollywood or the media to tell us what to think! Geez! You people are insufferable! pic.twitter.com/ZSQXbERTwV — Lisa (@LisaPace4) December 2, 2023

Hollywood is loaded with woke pedos. pic.twitter.com/fKGWZRisqg — Merica’ AF. 🇺🇸 (@ABN_RGR_26) December 2, 2023

Advertisement

But that actress whose name this editor doesn't remember was fired from "Scream 7" after a bunch of posts sympathetic to Hamas. What a loss.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.