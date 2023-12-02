NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Residents of Gaza Turn Out in Force for Hostage Exchanges
He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month
NBC News: Entertainment Industry Still Grappling With How to Talk About the War...
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Tie...
Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do...
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't...
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault

Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 02, 2023
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NBC News just published a piece about how the entertainment industry is "still grappling" with how to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas. How about not saying anything and therefore not outing yourself as a Hamas sympathizer? Believe it or not, we're not waiting for Hollywood to tell us what to think about the war. Hamas needs to be wiped out, period.

Advertisement

Actor Timothee Chalamet is currently promoting his new film "Wonka," and a photographer caught him leaving a promotional event. One X member looked at the pic and declared that Chalamet is "literally rubbing his Zionism in everyone's faces."

Um, it looks to us like he's literally walking out of a doorway.

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Brett T.
Advertisement

We recently did a post on a large coffee chain in Jordan that's selling a "Holocaust Coffee" — topped with blue and white marshmallows that are burned before they stick in a little Palestinian flag.

We don't know if there's video of Chalamet literally rubbing his coffee cup in someone's face.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.



Tags: ANTISEMITISM STARBUCKS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Brett T.
He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
Amy
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Ties
Aaron Walker
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco
FuzzyChimp
President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism' Brett T.
Advertisement