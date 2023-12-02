Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'

NBC News just published a piece about how the entertainment industry is "still grappling" with how to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas. How about not saying anything and therefore not outing yourself as a Hamas sympathizer? Believe it or not, we're not waiting for Hollywood to tell us what to think about the war. Hamas needs to be wiped out, period.

Actor Timothee Chalamet is currently promoting his new film "Wonka," and a photographer caught him leaving a promotional event. One X member looked at the pic and declared that Chalamet is "literally rubbing his Zionism in everyone's faces."

Timothee Chalamet walking down the street in a very ZIONIST way



These people hate Jews so much pic.twitter.com/oLiS09cHTc — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 2, 2023

Um, it looks to us like he's literally walking out of a doorway.

Took me a second but realized it’s the Starbucks cup.



Allies of the Palestinian people have been boycotting Starbucks. https://t.co/LkNvg608Y1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2023

He was holding a coffee... Zionistly — Johnny Christian Bishop (@Johnnybeesknees) December 2, 2023

Triggered by a Starbucks cup — １２Ｈ Ｎａｔｉｖｅ (@7HMoon) December 2, 2023

He’s getting shade for drinking Starbucks? — mean dean okerlund (@jabraisen) December 2, 2023

Damn Jews and their

*checks notes*

Walking… — Muninn_Says🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@BombelliWolf) December 2, 2023

Wild.



I have no idea who that is, but this is clearly getting to ridiculous levels of antisemitic paranoia. — Andrei A Dioumaev (@ADioumaev) December 2, 2023

Zionism is drinking coffee now? — Obi-Doge Kenobi 🇦🇺 (@lljk_cyroth) December 2, 2023

I'm disturbed how many people aren't aware of the Zionist strut. — The Overman (@TannerGTucker) December 2, 2023

Israel is literally one of the only countries in the world that rejected Starbucks because Israelis don’t like its coffee! You can’t get it in the country.



This boycott makes no sense. — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) December 2, 2023

So if you drink Starbucks these geniuses think it means you're a Zionist?



What? — Joshua Oswald (@JoshuaOswald13) December 2, 2023

I’m sure he specifically sought out the most common type of take out coffee to make a political statement — ilium55.bsky.social (@ilium55) December 2, 2023

We recently did a post on a large coffee chain in Jordan that's selling a "Holocaust Coffee" — topped with blue and white marshmallows that are burned before they stick in a little Palestinian flag.

But it’s a Christmas cup 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Pepe L. (@realpepejoe) December 2, 2023

We don't know if there's video of Chalamet literally rubbing his coffee cup in someone's face.

