Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 18, 2023
Instagram

Here's one we'd find hard to believe, but the coffee chain posted it to their own Instagram account. In Jordan, you can get a coffee drink with blue and white marshmallows (the colors of the Israeli flag) burned and the topped off with a little Palestinian flag. If you look closely at the Instagram photo, there are even blue stars of David on the white marshmallows. Subtle. 

Where do you even get little Palestinian flags on toothpicks anyway. Someone's making big money selling Palestinian flags to antisemites.

Funny that none of the surrounding Islamic countries want to take in refugees from Gaza.

Is seems the Gosta Coffee chain management put out a statement:

An important statement from the Gosta Coffee management regarding the Hologosta drink

During the last few hours, we were exposed to a campaign of attacks on the Instagram page, which led to the page being disabled for several hours, due to the Zionists' objection to the new drink "Hologosta".

We are also facing a campaign of negative reviews on Google Maps, which has led to a drop in the page's rating to less than two stars.

Note that the launch of these threats began through a fierce campaign on the x platform (Twitter) where the western audience there incited our pages through the publications and articles that were published on their channels.

This and all of us hope in the family of Gosta Coffee and our fans and supporters of the cause to stand with us in the face of these threats by publishing this statement widely and supporting our official page

And we will remain supportive of the Palestinian cause despite all these threats.

"Threats," i.e., negative reviews on Google Maps. So sad.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COFFEE ISRAEL PALESTINE

