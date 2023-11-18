Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'

Here's one we'd find hard to believe, but the coffee chain posted it to their own Instagram account. In Jordan, you can get a coffee drink with blue and white marshmallows (the colors of the Israeli flag) burned and the topped off with a little Palestinian flag. If you look closely at the Instagram photo, there are even blue stars of David on the white marshmallows. Subtle.

Where do you even get little Palestinian flags on toothpicks anyway. Someone's making big money selling Palestinian flags to antisemites.

Here's a major coffee chain in Jordan 🇯🇴 serving a new “Holocaust coffee” (that's the name!), with the slogan “I feel the Arab taste”.



It is served with blue and white marshmallows (Israel 🇮🇱 flag) which are burned before serving.



Genocide coffee ☕



Credit: @MoranT555 pic.twitter.com/Bo73Q3tCwN — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 18, 2023

Bet Queen Rania is so so proud. May be she can ask her husband to accept some of her people in now. These people are a joke — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) November 18, 2023

There is no limit to hatred... the Jordanian hypocrisy... at the border, they are deploying military forces to prevent Palestinian refugees from entering Jordan. There is absolutely no limit to hypocrisy — Shira 🇮🇱 (@BaitelShira) November 18, 2023

Funny that none of the surrounding Islamic countries want to take in refugees from Gaza.

Oh wow. I thought that this was parody. — Kevin Miller (@MillerBurgers) November 18, 2023

They really have their creative juices going. — Joshua Lory (@joshua_lory) November 18, 2023

Totally reasonable societal behavior. Negotiations with people like this ought to go swimmingly. — He's dead, Jim 🇺🇸🇮🇱🖖🏼 (@JVinDC) November 18, 2023

Technically it's a combination of the cafe name and the word Holocaust: "hologosta." Barbaric. — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 18, 2023

Stay away from the Martyrdom Mocha Frappuccino. It literally explodes when you try to drink it. — Mochi (@MochiTheGenius) November 18, 2023

Is seems the Gosta Coffee chain management put out a statement:

An important statement from the Gosta Coffee management regarding the Hologosta drink



During the last few hours, we were exposed to a campaign of attacks on the Instagram page, which led to the page being disabled for several hours, due to the Zionists' objection to the new… pic.twitter.com/ALJaXZRfVC — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 18, 2023

An important statement from the Gosta Coffee management regarding the Hologosta drink During the last few hours, we were exposed to a campaign of attacks on the Instagram page, which led to the page being disabled for several hours, due to the Zionists' objection to the new drink "Hologosta". We are also facing a campaign of negative reviews on Google Maps, which has led to a drop in the page's rating to less than two stars. Note that the launch of these threats began through a fierce campaign on the x platform (Twitter) where the western audience there incited our pages through the publications and articles that were published on their channels. This and all of us hope in the family of Gosta Coffee and our fans and supporters of the cause to stand with us in the face of these threats by publishing this statement widely and supporting our official page And we will remain supportive of the Palestinian cause despite all these threats.

"Threats," i.e., negative reviews on Google Maps. So sad.

