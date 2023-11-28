Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable...
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop...
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of...
Peter Doocy Challenges KJP on the White House’s ‘Lower Prices’ Narrative
WATCH Joy Reid Nod Like the Bobblehead She Is As Antisemitic Professor Calls...
Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive...
BLM Co-Founder Supporting Donald Trump ... Says Democrats 'Aren't For Us'. Yes, REALLY!...
Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in...
Liberals in the Media Are Trying to Ruin This Child's Life
Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong...
Liberal Journalist Tries (and Fails) to Trap Pierre Poilievre During a Presser
Sombreros?! LOL! Oilfield Rando Hilariously OWNS Deadspin TOOL Bullying Kid in KC Chiefs...
Biden Family Corruption Strikes Again As Details Around First American Hostage Released by...

Hot Take: Israeli Hostages Were Starved Because Israel Cut Off the Supply of Food

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on November 28, 2023
Various

As we reported yesterday, Hamas wrote a stern letter to Human Rights Watch for its report that the "bombing" of a hospital in Gaza was the result of an errant rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. We don't know if Human Rights Watch has apologized yet.

Advertisement

Kenneth Roth is the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, and he's weighing in that Israeli hostages were starved. They subsisted on rice, and occasionally they'd get a piece of pita bread to share. 

Roth notes that the Palestinian civilians are going hungry too, and the reason is that Israel has cut off the supply of food to Gaza (even though they just trucked in humanitarian aid as part of the hostage deal).

The AP reports:

Initially, they ate “chicken with rice, all sorts of canned food and cheese,” [78-year-old Ruti] Munder told Channel 13, in an audio interview. “We were OK.”

They were given tea in the morning and evening, and the children were given sweets. But the menu changed when “the economic situation was not good, and people were hungry.”

Israel has maintained a tight siege on Gaza since the war erupted, leading to shortages of food, fuel and other basic items.

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So the hostages enjoyed fine dining until Israel decided to shut off the food supply. Look how well they treated the hostages they kidnapped!

Advertisement

How did those people end up hostages anyway? Did something happen?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable Conditions'
Chad Felix Greene
Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
Brett T.
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of Amendments
Grateful Calvin
Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive (Blue) Cities and HOO BOY
Sam J.
'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement