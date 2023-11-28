Hot Take: Israeli Hostages Were Starved Because Israel Cut Off the Supply of Food

As we reported yesterday, Hamas wrote a stern letter to Human Rights Watch for its report that the "bombing" of a hospital in Gaza was the result of an errant rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. We don't know if Human Rights Watch has apologized yet.

Kenneth Roth is the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, and he's weighing in that Israeli hostages were starved. They subsisted on rice, and occasionally they'd get a piece of pita bread to share.

Details are emerging as to what the hostages endured at the hands of Hamas: like marked weight loss (10-15 kilo) and how the food intake of the children has to be monitored so they don't hurt themselves. Many returned with fractured bones. The worst parts can't yet be expressed. — Rachel Gur (@RachelGur) November 28, 2023

Roth notes that the Palestinian civilians are going hungry too, and the reason is that Israel has cut off the supply of food to Gaza (even though they just trucked in humanitarian aid as part of the hostage deal).

The Israeli hostages held by Hamas did not escape growing hunger as food became scarcer due to Israel's punishing siege of Gaza, blocking most food, water, and other necessities. The Palestinian civilians of Gaza are also suffering. https://t.co/s6eVh8CGW6 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 28, 2023

The AP reports:

Initially, they ate “chicken with rice, all sorts of canned food and cheese,” [78-year-old Ruti] Munder told Channel 13, in an audio interview. “We were OK.” They were given tea in the morning and evening, and the children were given sweets. But the menu changed when “the economic situation was not good, and people were hungry.” Israel has maintained a tight siege on Gaza since the war erupted, leading to shortages of food, fuel and other basic items.

So the hostages enjoyed fine dining until Israel decided to shut off the food supply. Look how well they treated the hostages they kidnapped!

Shameless victim blaming — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 28, 2023

Great twisting of the narrative on this one Kenneth!



Shameless!



🇮🇱 — Ben Green (@BenGreenJeru) November 28, 2023

Hamas has food — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) November 28, 2023

The Hamas guys that brought the hostages to the Red Cross looked pretty strong. — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) November 28, 2023

I bet the 300 miles of tunnels built by and for Hamas indirectly financed by NGOs like HRW, have plenty of food. — Erik (@winefishdawg) November 28, 2023

Why are you victim blaming here? Why is it that the Hamas soldiers have food, power, internet and medical supplies? Who is truly hurting who here? — The Merry Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) November 28, 2023

So true! Just look at those emaciated freedom fighters. They seem so hungry… 😢 pic.twitter.com/x0SKcXnBQy — (((Oscar Gastélum))) 🖤🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RockStroke) November 28, 2023

Crazy how Hamas can remain well fed… can you tell us why that is Ken?



You piece of donkey shit — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 28, 2023

Wow a Hamas apologist who used to run Humans Right Watch? What are the odds? — That Unhinged Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) November 28, 2023

Hamas kidnaps babies but Israel is to blame for the suffering. Okay, Ken. — Rena Young (@RenaAckerman1) November 28, 2023

Worst take ever. — Barry Grodenchik🇺🇦 (@BarryGrodenchik) November 28, 2023

You're without a doubt one of the worst people on this site. Truly debased in everything you say and do. I wish for you all the harm you excuse and omit and mislead on. — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) November 28, 2023

How did those people end up hostages anyway? Did something happen?

