Hamas Condemns Human Rights Watch for Blaming Hospital Bombing on Errant Rocket

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The bombing of a hospital in Gaza that reportedly killed 500 Palestinians — doctors and nurses and patients — quickly made the headlines in the United States. The New York Times slowly walked back the story over the course of three different headlines. Video from the scene the next day showed the hospital still standing — what had been hit was a parking lot a couple of blocks away, leading to the conclusion that the parking lot was struck by an errant missile fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. That didn't stop Rep. Rashida Tlaib from grabbing a microphone and repeating the lie that 500 were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital.

We're learning today that Hamas has issued a statement condemning Human Rights Watch for blaming an errant rocket on the explosion.

Unbelievable: The chickens are coming home to roost. Hamas and the Palestinians demand 100% fealty to their cause. Give 99% and you're now the enemy. @hrw & @KenRoth have been in the back pocket of UNWRA & the Palestinians forever but If you're not willing to lie and shill for Hamas all the time, then screw you. This brazen attitude is a product of consistently rewarding bad behavior and constant coddling temperamental child-like behavior. So HRW, you're now officially condemned. Welcome to the party guys.

That was pretty brave of Human Rights Watch to take Israel's side, and now they're being excoriated for it.

***

