Hamas Condemns Human Rights Watch for Blaming Hospital Bombing on Errant Rocket

The bombing of a hospital in Gaza that reportedly killed 500 Palestinians — doctors and nurses and patients — quickly made the headlines in the United States. The New York Times slowly walked back the story over the course of three different headlines. Video from the scene the next day showed the hospital still standing — what had been hit was a parking lot a couple of blocks away, leading to the conclusion that the parking lot was struck by an errant missile fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. That didn't stop Rep. Rashida Tlaib from grabbing a microphone and repeating the lie that 500 were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital.

Advertisement

We're learning today that Hamas has issued a statement condemning Human Rights Watch for blaming an errant rocket on the explosion.

Hamas issued a statement condemning Human Rights Watch (@hrw) for its report blaming the al-Ahli Hospital bombing on an errant rocket fired by Palestinian terrorist groups. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 27, 2023

The statement by Hamas condemning @HRW for acknowledging that the deaths were from a Hamas rocket, is a reminder that the deaths are in the Gaza death count updated by Hamas and repeated as fact by governments and Elected Radicals. @RashidaTlaib still has the 500-deaths tweet up! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 27, 2023

@hrw @OmarSShakir @saribashi are demonizing Israel (war crimes, apartheid etc) 24/7 on every available media platform, as documented by @NGOmonitor. A one-off token "report" confirming the obvious doesn't make anything they do credible- same strategy used for 20+ years >> — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) November 27, 2023

But the statement ended with "P.S. We still love you, brother Ken". All's well that ends well in the world of harmonious jihad, antisemitism, and human rights. — Joe (((🙈🙉🙊))) (@WinterLions) November 27, 2023

HRW will apologize soon. — John M (@RankBestTeams1) November 27, 2023

Perhaps Hamas could "share with the world" all information they took from the site, such as pieces of shrapnel, as they claimed they would over a month ago... https://t.co/4cDkH6hPgK — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) November 27, 2023

And we care what Hamas says? What's amazing is how many leftists aren't condemning a terror organization whose modus operandi is to lie and deflect. (Much like Russia and Iranian regimes.) — Joan (@JoanCramer18) November 27, 2023

Info was confirmed by Hamas themselves over airways that Israelis were listening to... IDF released it. I heard it. PIJ.

It's shocking that there are pple that will eat this up & side with Hamas. Those ignorant souls would get wiped off the planet by Hamas w/out a hesitation. — USMC_WOLVERINE (@UsmcWolverine) November 27, 2023

Unbelievable: The chickens are coming home to roost. Hamas and the Palestinians demand 100% fealty to their cause. Give 99% and you're now the enemy. @hrw & @KenRoth have been in the back pocket of UNWRA & the Palestinians forever but If you're not willing to lie and shill for… https://t.co/P9bNdVoRa5 — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 27, 2023

Unbelievable: The chickens are coming home to roost. Hamas and the Palestinians demand 100% fealty to their cause. Give 99% and you're now the enemy. @hrw & @KenRoth have been in the back pocket of UNWRA & the Palestinians forever but If you're not willing to lie and shill for Hamas all the time, then screw you. This brazen attitude is a product of consistently rewarding bad behavior and constant coddling temperamental child-like behavior. So HRW, you're now officially condemned. Welcome to the party guys.

Advertisement

Who should I believe? Israel, who has shown complete transparency or savage terrorists, using pravda, to manipulate hearts & minds?



Eff Hamas, hunt them into extinction. — JaneDoeCitizen (@flucero79) November 27, 2023

That was pretty brave of Human Rights Watch to take Israel's side, and now they're being excoriated for it.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.