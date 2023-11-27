Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say

Here we have the tale of two newspapers. As you know, a man went on a rampage with a knife in Ireland recently, stabbing a school care assistant and three children: a six-year-old and two-five-year olds, one of whom remains in critical condition. Citizens tackled the suspect, and Ireland's prime minister was quick to crack down on "far-right" citizens who'd rioted after the attack and sent #EnoughIsEnough trending on X.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, detectives still haven't found a motive, but don't consider it to be terrorism. The suspect was "highly agitated" about an unnamed issued that had nothing to do with the school.

Look at this. You can tell the regime is terrified by this Dublin kindergarden attack



Just like in the US, they will find some way to whitewash the migrant violence pic.twitter.com/OheP6iBF7a — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2023

Migrant violence? Actually, Irish media were quick to point out that the man had been in Ireland for years. In fact, he'd been issued a deportation order all the way back in 2003.

The Algerian who stabbed 3 kids & 2 adults in Dublin was issued a deportation order when he was arrested in 2003.



He fought the order with the help of NGOs and in 2008 was granted leave to remain.



If he had been deported in 2003 nobody would have been stabbed.#IrelandisFull pic.twitter.com/LxGEVcwwW8 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) November 26, 2023

A source said, "He was due to be deported 20 years ago, but fought the order for five years. He eventually obtained an Irish passport. He is a naturalized Irish citizen."

Which NGOs? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2023

The Immigrant Council of Ireland and the Irish Refugee Council are involved in all deportation cases.



We have a bit of an NGO problem in Ireland.



Over 30k of them! https://t.co/dJTDA09RUk pic.twitter.com/hPM2NLBDYg — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) November 26, 2023

Reports say the suspect was arrested in 2023 carrying a knife in Dublin City Center.

Meanwhile:

Irish PM Leo Varadker is demanding hate speech laws be passed immediately so the government can arrest Irish individuals who speak out:



"Our incitement to hated legislation is not up to date and we need it through in a matter of week." pic.twitter.com/70kdFizp4y — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 25, 2023

The hate speech law that Ireland is preparing to pass is arguably the most radical legislation of its kind we've seen in the West.



It criminalizes the mere possession of materials that are "likely to incite violence or hatred" — books, videos, or even memes on your phone. https://t.co/K4EtD8iTZV pic.twitter.com/hMZos9zi84 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 26, 2023

Memes that are "likely to incite hatred" will be a criminal offense to possess.

