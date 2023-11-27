Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say

You Had To Pick THAT Ride: Man Arrested for Streaking On 'Small World'...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 27, 2023
NBC News

Here we have the tale of two newspapers. As you know, a man went on a rampage with a knife in Ireland recently, stabbing a school care assistant and three children: a six-year-old and two-five-year olds, one of whom remains in critical condition. Citizens tackled the suspect, and Ireland's prime minister was quick to crack down on "far-right" citizens who'd rioted after the attack and sent #EnoughIsEnough trending on X.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, detectives still haven't found a motive, but don't consider it to be terrorism. The suspect was "highly agitated" about an unnamed issued that had nothing to do with the school.

Migrant violence? Actually, Irish media were quick to point out that the man had been in Ireland for years. In fact, he'd been issued a deportation order all the way back in 2003.

A source said, "He was due to be deported 20 years ago, but fought the order for five years. He eventually obtained an Irish passport. He is a naturalized Irish citizen."

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Reports say the suspect was arrested in 2023 carrying a knife in Dublin City Center.

Meanwhile:

Memes that are "likely to incite hatred" will be a criminal offense to possess.

***

Tags: IRELAND TERRORISM

