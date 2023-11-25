Justin Trudeau Blames Waning Support for Ukraine on 'American MAGA-Influenced Thinking'

We remember right after Israel declared war on Hamas and President Joe Biden proposed sending $14 billion in aid, he did a prime-time address from the Oval Office reminding us all that Ukraine was just as important to our national security … he didn't want all the fuss about the Hamas terrorist attack to distract us from the war in Ukraine. We can easily handle two wars at once.

Advertisement

Ukraine is no longer the "current thing." That's a problem for leaders like Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who blames "MAGA-like thinking" for waning support by Conservatives for funding the war in Ukraine.

Trudeau blames "the rise of a right-wing American MAGA-influenced thinking" for why there is dwindling support for Ukraine among Conservatives pic.twitter.com/3M6cwKM7gy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 24, 2023

Even Trudeau's blaming Donald Trump.

It’s fun that the entire Canadian political identity is about hating red state Americans to please the State Department https://t.co/dVpGbxr9LR — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 24, 2023

It makes sense when you realize 2 things about Canada



1. The nationalist side in their politics is the left



2. Canadian nationalism hinges on not doing what America does. — 🦂Butters-/k/un🦂 (@TheUnaButters) November 25, 2023

I WISH we had this massive, globe spanning influence that we apparently do have. When does that part come? — pork_a_lator (@pork_a_lator) November 24, 2023

That's the *entire* Canadian identity.

The Canadian identity is not being American.



-Flag is a leaf.

-Muh Leafcare.

-Not American.

-Passport.



That's it. — Catholic Journey (@CatholicAdvntr) November 24, 2023

Same playbook, different countries...Canada, UK, Australia, USA. Repudiation in Argentina & the Netherlands of this agenda. Alternatives coming as many now see with their eyes wide open & understand that the current status quo is unsustainable. — Elaine (@Elaine41379239) November 24, 2023

Ah, yes, Trump is influencing elections in Argentina and the Netherlands, who are electing "far-right" leaders.

Imagine being a foreign leader... whose whole talking point was hating a political party from a country you aren't even in. — StarfighterInteractive (@StarfighterInt1) November 25, 2023

It pleases me that I, a random nobody in a small town in the US of A, live completely rent free in the Canadian Prime Minister’s head. — Asahel (@Asahel24939508) November 25, 2023

You have no idea how central hating "being American" is to Canadian thought. You think you do - but you don't. — ProfessorPancake (@ProfRPancake) November 25, 2023

Surely our scrutiny of Ukraine couldn’t have anything to do with being bled dry for no explanation nor accountability— — Wisdom, Weapons, and Warfare (@WisdomWepsWar) November 24, 2023

Advertisement

MAGA Republicans would simply like an audit of where all the tens of billions of dollars are going (Ukrainian teachers' salaries?). Biden said he'd veto any aid package to Israel that didn't also include a few billion more for Ukraine. Remember the Trump administration when we weren't in a losing proxy war with Russia? Good times.

***