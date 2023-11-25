Justin Trudeau Blames Waning Support for Ukraine on 'American MAGA-Influenced Thinking'

Jew for Ceasefire Says It's Notable That Hamas Released Four Hostages for Humanitarian...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We remember right after Israel declared war on Hamas and President Joe Biden proposed sending $14 billion in aid, he did a prime-time address from the Oval Office reminding us all that Ukraine was just as important to our national security … he didn't want all the fuss about the Hamas terrorist attack to distract us from the war in Ukraine. We can easily handle two wars at once.

Ukraine is no longer the "current thing." That's a problem for leaders like Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who blames "MAGA-like thinking" for waning support by Conservatives for funding the war in Ukraine.

Even Trudeau's blaming Donald Trump.

Ah, yes, Trump is influencing elections in Argentina and the Netherlands, who are electing "far-right" leaders.

MAGA Republicans would simply like an audit of where all the tens of billions of dollars are going (Ukrainian teachers' salaries?). Biden said he'd veto any aid package to Israel that didn't also include a few billion more for Ukraine. Remember the Trump administration when we weren't in a losing proxy war with Russia? Good times.

***

