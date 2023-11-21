Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week

'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is from Monday's press briefing, but we just came across it and had to post something. Why? Because President Joe Biden just turned 81, and his age is a major issue in the 2024 election. We heard First Lady Jill Biden in March ask how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. "How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?" she asked an interviewer. The answer was, of course, all of them. 

Advertisement

And just last week, MSNBC's Mike Barnicle claimed that a 45-year-old couldn't do what Biden does every day. For example, trip up the stairs or get lost on stage.

We've heard Biden can outdo any 30-year-old, any 45-year-old, but Karine Jean-Pierre says she puts Biden's stamina up against "anyone, any day of the week."

What has he gotten done?

It's not like there are two wars going on right now in which the U.S. is involved.

Biden did pardon those turkeys Monday, so he deserves a rest.

***

