Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week

This is from Monday's press briefing, but we just came across it and had to post something. Why? Because President Joe Biden just turned 81, and his age is a major issue in the 2024 election. We heard First Lady Jill Biden in March ask how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. "How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?" she asked an interviewer. The answer was, of course, all of them.

Advertisement

And just last week, MSNBC's Mike Barnicle claimed that a 45-year-old couldn't do what Biden does every day. For example, trip up the stairs or get lost on stage.

We've heard Biden can outdo any 30-year-old, any 45-year-old, but Karine Jean-Pierre says she puts Biden's stamina up against "anyone, any day of the week."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I would put the president's stamina, the president's wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone — anyone, any day of the week!" pic.twitter.com/6fmycTXeJG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2023

What has he gotten done?

In a related story, the President starts a six day weekend at a $34 million Nantucket estate today... https://t.co/jhLHzhezie — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 21, 2023

Crashing at David Rubinstein’s again ? — Bob Rowe (@BOBROWE) November 21, 2023

Yep. Might be a spare room somewhere... — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 21, 2023

Well, he's just proving he can vacation with the best of them. The stamina he demonstrates for vacation mode is off the hook. — Daniel Salem (@DanielS90171419) November 21, 2023

It's not like there are two wars going on right now in which the U.S. is involved.

I've been watching Press Secretary press conferences for something like a half-century. I understand their role. But I've never seen such a shameless liar as this one. — Everett Mayhew, Jr. (@mayhejr) November 21, 2023

Push up contest? — Jay Callahan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Numma_One) November 21, 2023

Cool, then bring on the debates and show the world. We will wait... — Benjamin Hinson (@BenjaminHinson9) November 20, 2023

This would be comic genius if it weren't utterly tragic. — Munderpool (@munderpool) November 20, 2023

Biden did pardon those turkeys Monday, so he deserves a rest.

***