Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time...
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts...
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were...
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have...

Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has Answers)

Amy Curtis
January 02, 2025
We have to take a good, long look at the radicalization of people in this country. Specifically Left-wing people and Islamic radicals, including the ISIS-inspired terrorist who killed at least 15 in New Orleans on New Year's Day. 

While Joe Biden would prefer to pretend the biggest threat to America is 'white supremacy' (it's not), we need to start asking these questions or risk more lives:

How amazing that the two men who tried to assassinate Donald Trump are all but gone from the news cycle.

That's (D)ifferent.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

Probably will get worse before it gets better.

The media are absolutely responsible for this; not solely responsible but definitely responsible.

We need to eradicate the mind virus out of America.

We deserve answers.

As someone this writer knows said: once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern.

