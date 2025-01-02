Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has Answers)

We have to take a good, long look at the radicalization of people in this country. Specifically Left-wing people and Islamic radicals, including the ISIS-inspired terrorist who killed at least 15 in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

While Joe Biden would prefer to pretend the biggest threat to America is 'white supremacy' (it's not), we need to start asking these questions or risk more lives:

I know it's all forgotten, but there were 2 serious attempts in 2024 to assassinate Trump, at least one of them by a Ukraine fanatic.



This cyber truck was put in front of Trump Tower for a reason, with the Tesla vehicle carefully chosen.



Who is radicalizing these people? https://t.co/pWX4HCsPSI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2025

How amazing that the two men who tried to assassinate Donald Trump are all but gone from the news cycle.

The liberal who shot up a softball field in 2017 to kill as many GOP members of Congress as possible, almost killing Steve Scalise, was a huge Maddow fan, and he spent every day accusing conservatives of being Russian agents, yet oddly nobody blamed her:https://t.co/mpfZudr4lR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Our own government. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 2, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

Whoa! I think it's our own government, with help from the corporate press/legacy media spreading constant propaganda. They didn't like Trump winning, & they've been trying to tear him down ever since. They certainly didn't like him winning again. I'm afraid it'll get worse before… — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) January 2, 2025

Probably will get worse before it gets better.

I probably sound like a broken record to the few followers I have but: The media did this. They spent years trying to destroy Trump with their wild claims, which got extreme over the last year. They failed, but they drove their won viewers absolutely insane. — Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) January 2, 2025

The media are absolutely responsible for this; not solely responsible but definitely responsible.

I don’t think it’s any one person that is radicalizing them, I think it’s multiple factors.



We need to eradicate the mind virus out of our American military forces. — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) January 2, 2025

We need to eradicate the mind virus out of America.

We deserve answers.

This is definitely perplexing. Coincidence is possible because the world is a series of random events. But random never equals three and four fold coincidence. https://t.co/SulRHjJNy1 — James W. Daley (@daley58691) January 2, 2025

As someone this writer knows said: once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern.