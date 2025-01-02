Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack

AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on January 02, 2025
AngieArtist

Our first thought after hearing that a man flying an ISIS flag rammed a rented pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans wasn't, gee, we're worried about the potential backlash against Muslims. That seemed to be Muslims' first thought; as we reported earlier, the mosque attended by Shamsud Din Jabbar released a statement saying its primary focus was on the safety of the Muslim community and advising members not to speak to the media or cooperate with the FBI without first consulting CAIR.

We're not sure what Allstate president and CEO Tom Wilson's thought was to preface the Sugar Bowl with a reference to the New Orleans terror attack and preach about our need to overcome our addiction to negativity and accept people's differences.

We think ramming a truck into a crowd of innocent people is pretty negative. He was addressing jihadists, right?

They apparently only had time for a first draft.

Maybe just send condolences to the families of those who were killed and worry less about the terrorist's feelings.

***

