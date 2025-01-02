Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack

Our first thought after hearing that a man flying an ISIS flag rammed a rented pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans wasn't, gee, we're worried about the potential backlash against Muslims. That seemed to be Muslims' first thought; as we reported earlier, the mosque attended by Shamsud Din Jabbar released a statement saying its primary focus was on the safety of the Muslim community and advising members not to speak to the media or cooperate with the FBI without first consulting CAIR.
We're not sure what Allstate president and CEO Tom Wilson's thought was to preface the Sugar Bowl with a reference to the New Orleans terror attack and preach about our need to overcome our addiction to negativity and accept people's differences.
Turned on the Notre Dame - Georgia game for it to start with this ridiculous propaganda from @Allstate on yesterday’s terrorist attack:— Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) January 2, 2025
“We need to overcome an addiction to divisiveness and negativity… & accept people’s imperfections and differences”??!!!
You’re JOKING. pic.twitter.com/Xiwdek3BoP
We think ramming a truck into a crowd of innocent people is pretty negative. He was addressing jihadists, right?
@Allstate IN WHAT UNIVERSE was this a good idea? pic.twitter.com/Jw90O9gGt8— Raggedy Man (@SolzhenitzenJr) January 2, 2025
January 2, 2025
is Tom Wilson @Allstate really telling us that "terrorism" is an imperfection that we need to not be negative and divisive about? I'm confused who was this message being said to?— kStarr (@starr11063) January 2, 2025
Not the message we need right now 🇺🇸— FAFO (@jjennfferr) January 2, 2025
Imperfections? Like plowing through a crowd?— Football mom (@julieholi) January 2, 2025
Read the room man— Matt (@DeadMattBounce) January 2, 2025
Drop this bag of estrogen right in the middle of afganistan and see his statement— gregg (@gregg11520) January 2, 2025
HR wrote that…— Mark Lethbridge (@GrassCu56381239) January 2, 2025
They apparently only had time for a first draft.
Imagine being the moron reading this message. Baby boomers are completely out of touch with reality. They were given everything and earned very little.— ChuckFreedom (@ChuckFreedomII) January 2, 2025
Total pandering. Absurd— Kay Mortensen (@kayLsibley) January 2, 2025
Wagging a finger to all the people who aren’t the problem. Completely tone deaf.— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 2, 2025
Maybe just send condolences to the families of those who were killed and worry less about the terrorist's feelings.
