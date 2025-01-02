Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack

Our first thought after hearing that a man flying an ISIS flag rammed a rented pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans wasn't, gee, we're worried about the potential backlash against Muslims. That seemed to be Muslims' first thought; as we reported earlier, the mosque attended by Shamsud Din Jabbar released a statement saying its primary focus was on the safety of the Muslim community and advising members not to speak to the media or cooperate with the FBI without first consulting CAIR.

We're not sure what Allstate president and CEO Tom Wilson's thought was to preface the Sugar Bowl with a reference to the New Orleans terror attack and preach about our need to overcome our addiction to negativity and accept people's differences.

Turned on the Notre Dame - Georgia game for it to start with this ridiculous propaganda from @Allstate on yesterday’s terrorist attack:



“We need to overcome an addiction to divisiveness and negativity… & accept people’s imperfections and differences”??!!!



You’re JOKING. pic.twitter.com/Xiwdek3BoP — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) January 2, 2025

We think ramming a truck into a crowd of innocent people is pretty negative. He was addressing jihadists, right?

@Allstate IN WHAT UNIVERSE was this a good idea? pic.twitter.com/Jw90O9gGt8 — Raggedy Man (@SolzhenitzenJr) January 2, 2025

is Tom Wilson @Allstate really telling us that "terrorism" is an imperfection that we need to not be negative and divisive about? I'm confused who was this message being said to? — kStarr (@starr11063) January 2, 2025

Not the message we need right now 🇺🇸 — FAFO (@jjennfferr) January 2, 2025

Imperfections? Like plowing through a crowd? — Football mom (@julieholi) January 2, 2025

Read the room man — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) January 2, 2025

Drop this bag of estrogen right in the middle of afganistan and see his statement — gregg (@gregg11520) January 2, 2025

HR wrote that… — Mark Lethbridge (@GrassCu56381239) January 2, 2025

They apparently only had time for a first draft.

Imagine being the moron reading this message. Baby boomers are completely out of touch with reality. They were given everything and earned very little. — ChuckFreedom (@ChuckFreedomII) January 2, 2025

Total pandering. Absurd — Kay Mortensen (@kayLsibley) January 2, 2025

Wagging a finger to all the people who aren’t the problem. Completely tone deaf. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 2, 2025

Maybe just send condolences to the families of those who were killed and worry less about the terrorist's feelings.

