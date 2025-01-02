AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...
NYPD Corruption: Federal Agents Investigating Former New York Police Chief in Overtime Pay Scandal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 02, 2025
SoFuego/Pixabay

New York has issues. We all know this. Crime is on the rise, Mayor Eric Adams was indicted for taking bribes, and there's an overtime scandal in the NYPD.

Now former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is being investigated as part of that:

Yikes.

More from CBS New York:

Former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey was formally suspended from the force Thursday, as federal agents searched his home amid a sexual misconduct investigation, the police commissioner announced.

'At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey,' NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on social media Thursday morning. 'Maddrey was suspended from the department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence. Any further inquiries about the subject matter should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.'

The FBI later confirmed to CBS News New York it 'carried out a court authorized law enforcement action,' while the Southern District of New York declined to comment. We're told search warrants were also executed at other locations connected to the case.

Here's that post from NYPC Commissioner Jessica Tisch:

Jeez.

A huge mess.

We're not surprised. At all.

Rudy made mistakes, but you can't deny he straightened out NYC and all that work has been undone.

It's a shame.

Fair point.

