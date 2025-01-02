NYPD Corruption: Federal Agents Investigating Former New York Police Chief in Overtime Pay Scandal

New York has issues. We all know this. Crime is on the rise, Mayor Eric Adams was indicted for taking bribes, and there's an overtime scandal in the NYPD.

Now former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is being investigated as part of that:

Federal agents have searched the home of former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey as part of an investigation into allegations of demanding sexual favors for overtime pay. Maddrey, who was still on track to retire after his resignation, was suspended this morning. pic.twitter.com/dSQK3kNJAl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

Just In: The NYPD commissioner says former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey's home was searched this morning as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. https://t.co/f3kXmUevxZ — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 2, 2025

More from CBS New York:

Former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey was formally suspended from the force Thursday, as federal agents searched his home amid a sexual misconduct investigation, the police commissioner announced. 'At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey,' NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on social media Thursday morning. 'Maddrey was suspended from the department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence. Any further inquiries about the subject matter should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.' The FBI later confirmed to CBS News New York it 'carried out a court authorized law enforcement action,' while the Southern District of New York declined to comment. We're told search warrants were also executed at other locations connected to the case.

Here's that post from NYPC Commissioner Jessica Tisch:

Jesus, your department is such a f**king mess. — Sallah Shabati (@kodkod87) January 2, 2025

Yes, but it sure is funny that she didn't bring up this story until she knew it was being audited and going public because of the amount of $$ she made. This has literally been going on for years. — Renee Neubert (@ReneeBbronze) January 2, 2025

We're not surprised. At all.

NYC is in SHAMBLES and how does the left repay the man who straightened it out years back? They destroy Rudy with law fare. Now it is a real life Gotham. Batman wont be coming in to save them the way Rudy and Daniel Perry were treated. — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) January 2, 2025

Rudy made mistakes, but you can't deny he straightened out NYC and all that work has been undone.

Holy crap! I’m old enough to remember @NYPDnews commissioners serving terms of more then 10 minutes **AND** Feds not raiding homes of EX higher ups‼️Disgraceful the trash that has risen thru the ranks… https://t.co/F6YnS42z79 — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) January 2, 2025

When you're told to stand down (looking at you @GovKathyHochul) and let the criminals run rampant, I guess you have to pass the time somehow. https://t.co/o2iWrSAF9s — Whisky Tango Foxtrot (@free_buffy) January 2, 2025

Fair point.