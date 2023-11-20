WaPo Says Israel Has Yet to Provide 'Significant Evidence' That Hamas Operates at Hospital

Last Monday, the IDF posted a video of a Hamas hideout located under a children's hospital in Gaza. Last Tuesday, NSC spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has independent intelligence that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Shifa hospital, for military activities. "The counter from Israel is that Hamas has tunneled under the hospitals. We have not seen that intelligence. That's based on IDF video, IDF claims," said MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that same day.

A few days ago, the IDF released a video of some of the tunnels under al-Shifa hospital, but that's still probably not enough evidence for the same media that reported Israel killing 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on another hospital.

Today’s revelation of Shifa Tunnels shines a spotlight on the @IDF’s professionalism and the media’s sensationalism.



This was filmed two days ago. For two days, we’ve faced criticism that the Shifa Terror Complex is all a big hoax.



Patience pays.pic.twitter.com/AmdLIzr8OX — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 19, 2023

Sometimes, sometimes, “We can’t independent verify that” is just a convenient way of saying “we can easily put two and two together, but that would be embarrassing given everything we’ve spent the last few days saying.” — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 20, 2023

This is just like the media insisting that there's zero evidence that Joe Biden was involved in influence peddling — nothing will make them believe it.

On the same day that the Washington Post's Paul Farhi dumped on "citizen journalism" vs. professional journalism, the Washington Post still insisted that Israel has yet to provide "significant evidence" that Hamas has an operation beneath al-Shifa.

The same @washingtonpost article that quotes Hamas-provided casualty numbers without labeling them as such says Israel has not provided "**significant** evidence" that Hamas used a hospital as a base of operations.https://t.co/RhtLZAdBqw pic.twitter.com/iW0ot2Cv9m — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 20, 2023

Also in the article: "The list of injuries the U.N. team witnessed was an indicator of the brutality of an Israeli military campaign..." pic.twitter.com/cUiTDIQJTK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 20, 2023

The WP is consistently inaccurate. — Mike Magnant (@MikeMagnant875) November 20, 2023

WaPo is astonishingly MSNBC-like. — JerseyMike (@MDF2U) November 20, 2023

What else do you expect from a screed edited by a Hamas cheerleader with a Hamas apologist on board as a columnist ? — Michael (eastie.journo @ threads) (@TeeNineCheeBit) November 20, 2023

Propaganda machines have a problem switching gears. — Robert Craig III (@r_craig2214) November 20, 2023

Note also the verb "killed" for Palestinians vs the adjective "dead" for Israelis. Same word choice used by the Guardian. — Kvetching towards Bethlehem (@RkdTrk) November 20, 2023

Are they blind? — Russian warship go fuck yourself. (@iamanja123) November 20, 2023

Propaganda on both sides but I would make the case that Israel’s numbers are probably more accurate than the terrorists’ numbers since, you know, they’re terrorists. — Joe Stillwell (@J_C_Stillwell24) November 20, 2023

If you refuse to believe the Israeli and U.S. intelligence that Hamas is holed up beneath al-Shifa, you must believe that Israel is attacking a hospital just because it's a hospital. Does the Washington Post have anyone on the ground in Gaza or are they relying on Palestinian freelancers formerly embedded with Hamas?

