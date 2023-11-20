CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This...
Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'
IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters
Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
Elon Musk Describes Media Matters as 'Pure Evil' and Here's Why
Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Man Sets the Record Straight After TikToker Tries to Make WWI Memorial About...
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY...
She Actually Did It! KJP Brags (With Charts) About How Much Biden Saved...
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book...
The Next President of Argentina Is Causing Quite a Stir

WaPo Says Israel Has Yet to Provide 'Significant Evidence' That Hamas Operates at Hospital

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 20, 2023
Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

Last Monday, the IDF posted a video of a Hamas hideout located under a children's hospital in Gaza. Last Tuesday, NSC spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has independent intelligence that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Shifa hospital, for military activities. "The counter from Israel is that Hamas has tunneled under the hospitals. We have not seen that intelligence. That's based on IDF video, IDF claims," said MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that same day.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the IDF released a video of some of the tunnels under al-Shifa hospital, but that's still probably not enough evidence for the same media that reported Israel killing 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on another hospital.

This is just like the media insisting that there's zero evidence that Joe Biden was involved in influence peddling — nothing will make them believe it.

On the same day that the Washington Post's Paul Farhi dumped on "citizen journalism" vs. professional journalism, the Washington Post still insisted that Israel has yet to provide "significant evidence" that Hamas has an operation beneath al-Shifa. 

Recommended

Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
Brett T.
Advertisement

If you refuse to believe the Israeli and U.S. intelligence that Hamas is holed up beneath al-Shifa, you must believe that Israel is attacking a hospital just because it's a hospital. Does the Washington Post have anyone on the ground in Gaza or are they relying on Palestinian freelancers formerly embedded with Hamas?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: EVIDENCE HAMAS ISRAEL WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
Brett T.
IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters
Coucy
Elon Musk Describes Media Matters as 'Pure Evil' and Here's Why
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY is HILARIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building Brett T.
Advertisement