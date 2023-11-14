MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals

On Monday, the IDF posted a video of a Hamas hideout located under a children's hospital in Gaza. On Tuesday, NSC spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has independent intelligence that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Shifa hospital, for military activities.

BREAKING: White House's John Kirby says the U.S. has its own independent intelligence that shows Hamas and PIJ are using al-Shifa hospital and other hospitals for holding hostages and for military activities — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 14, 2023

Kirby added that Hamas has a command and control center in al-Shifa hospital. He said the U.S. doesn't want the hospital to be bombed and doesn't want to see a fire fight at the hospital — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 14, 2023

We all knew this. Except MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, who hasn't seen the intelligence:

Pro-Hamas MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell is still falsely insisting that Hamas is not using hospitals as human shields.

"The counter from Israel is that Hamas has tunneled under the hospitals. We have not seen that intelligence. That's based on IDF video, IDF claims." pic.twitter.com/SUjykiny61 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

It's just Israeli propaganda, then?

The same outlets who take Gaza Health Ministry declarations as if they are facts will ignore video, photos, and extensive testimony to try to cover for Hamas.



Really gross. https://t.co/ITpIQZZeeJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 14, 2023

The pro-Hamas messaging continues from Mitchell as she hints Israel is to blame for the spike in antisemitism around the globe.

She seems to think that Israel is choosing to use "dumb bombs" instead of "smart bombs" that can supposedly identify and only kill terrorists. pic.twitter.com/arC5v8Ngol — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum explains to Mitchell that Hamas operates a massive "nerve center of a terrorist base bigger than the New York subway" under al Shifa Hospital refusing to share resources with Gazans.

Mitchell still tries to obfuscate the truth. pic.twitter.com/5DHNpXrXZ1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

Mitchell insists that Hamas is not abusing its citizens and not coercing organizations to protect them and lie about being threatened.

We know Hamas steals fuel and she decries Israel for not delivering enough/any to al Shifa, blaming them for babies taken off of incubators. pic.twitter.com/WdJcToJWTJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

This is a continuation of what she said yesterday when she argued with NSC spox John Kirby. She falsely insisted there was no evidence that Hamas was using the hospitals as human shields.

Thread 🧵: https://t.co/IoMHnNLwcz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

Mitchell falsely claims there is no evidence Hamas ever stole fuel. When confronted with the fact that Israel was sending in fuel for the hospitals, she parrots claims by the Hamas government: "We were told by the government that no fuel is going in" then claims "not enough" was. pic.twitter.com/c6bLcSPQiZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023

"We have not seen that evidence."



Translation: "Hamas says it isn't so and I'm going to ignore what the IDF has clearly shown." — Lester Dunham, PF Sr. GADCAP (@PFChessMaster) November 14, 2023

We have video of Hamas encampments under hospitals. But if comes from the IDF, so it's not to be trusted, apparently.

The Pentagon just confirmed that they are using the hospitals. Tell her that! — satine5 (@Satine5E) November 14, 2023

@mitchellreports is like @POTUS as referenced by his own circle, "always on the wrong side of the issue".

Why would anyone believe a word she spews, her entire "career" has been about lying and this is merely the latest — SFFK (@SFFK14) November 14, 2023

The White House just announced it has US intelligence corroborating this. What does she have to say now? — SAG2004 (@TurboG8r) November 14, 2023

HAMASNBC strikes again. — Check Mark Prime (@PrimeCheckMark) November 14, 2023

She should go watch CNN - an embedded American reporter saw the proof. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) November 14, 2023

Has she watched CNN? Because they had a journalist embedded in Gaza and saw exactly the same thing the IDF exposed earlier. Its real. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) November 14, 2023

Unforgivable ignorance — John Van Dammit (@DammitJean) November 14, 2023

Will Mitchell change her tune now that the Pentagon says it's independently verified that Hamas is headquartered under the hospital? Is she insinuating that Israel is attacking hospitals just because they're hospitals?

***