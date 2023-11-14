MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals

Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on November 14, 2023
Townhall Media

On Monday, the IDF posted a video of a Hamas hideout located under a children's hospital in Gaza. On Tuesday, NSC spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has independent intelligence that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Shifa hospital, for military activities.

We all knew this. Except MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, who hasn't seen the intelligence:

It's just Israeli propaganda, then?

We have video of Hamas encampments under hospitals. But if comes from the IDF, so it's not to be trusted, apparently.

Will Mitchell change her tune now that the Pentagon says it's independently verified that Hamas is headquartered under the hospital? Is she insinuating that Israel is attacking hospitals just because they're hospitals?

