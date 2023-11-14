MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals

On Monday, the IDF posted a video of a Hamas hideout located under a children's hospital in Gaza. On Tuesday, NSC spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has independent intelligence that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Shifa hospital, for military activities.
BREAKING: White House's John Kirby says the U.S. has its own independent intelligence that shows Hamas and PIJ are using al-Shifa hospital and other hospitals for holding hostages and for military activities— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 14, 2023
Kirby added that Hamas has a command and control center in al-Shifa hospital. He said the U.S. doesn't want the hospital to be bombed and doesn't want to see a fire fight at the hospital— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 14, 2023
We all knew this. Except MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, who hasn't seen the intelligence:
Pro-Hamas MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell is still falsely insisting that Hamas is not using hospitals as human shields.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
"The counter from Israel is that Hamas has tunneled under the hospitals. We have not seen that intelligence. That's based on IDF video, IDF claims." pic.twitter.com/SUjykiny61
It's just Israeli propaganda, then?
The same outlets who take Gaza Health Ministry declarations as if they are facts will ignore video, photos, and extensive testimony to try to cover for Hamas.— AG (@AGHamilton29) November 14, 2023
Really gross. https://t.co/ITpIQZZeeJ
The pro-Hamas messaging continues from Mitchell as she hints Israel is to blame for the spike in antisemitism around the globe.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
She seems to think that Israel is choosing to use "dumb bombs" instead of "smart bombs" that can supposedly identify and only kill terrorists. pic.twitter.com/arC5v8Ngol
Deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum explains to Mitchell that Hamas operates a massive "nerve center of a terrorist base bigger than the New York subway" under al Shifa Hospital refusing to share resources with Gazans.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
Mitchell still tries to obfuscate the truth. pic.twitter.com/5DHNpXrXZ1
Mitchell insists that Hamas is not abusing its citizens and not coercing organizations to protect them and lie about being threatened.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
We know Hamas steals fuel and she decries Israel for not delivering enough/any to al Shifa, blaming them for babies taken off of incubators. pic.twitter.com/WdJcToJWTJ
This is a continuation of what she said yesterday when she argued with NSC spox John Kirby. She falsely insisted there was no evidence that Hamas was using the hospitals as human shields.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
Thread 🧵: https://t.co/IoMHnNLwcz
Mitchell falsely claims there is no evidence Hamas ever stole fuel. When confronted with the fact that Israel was sending in fuel for the hospitals, she parrots claims by the Hamas government: "We were told by the government that no fuel is going in" then claims "not enough" was. pic.twitter.com/c6bLcSPQiZ— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2023
"We have not seen that evidence."— Lester Dunham, PF Sr. GADCAP (@PFChessMaster) November 14, 2023
Translation: "Hamas says it isn't so and I'm going to ignore what the IDF has clearly shown."
We have video of Hamas encampments under hospitals. But if comes from the IDF, so it's not to be trusted, apparently.
The Pentagon just confirmed that they are using the hospitals. Tell her that!— satine5 (@Satine5E) November 14, 2023
@mitchellreports is like @POTUS as referenced by his own circle, "always on the wrong side of the issue".— SFFK (@SFFK14) November 14, 2023
Why would anyone believe a word she spews, her entire "career" has been about lying and this is merely the latest
The White House just announced it has US intelligence corroborating this. What does she have to say now?— SAG2004 (@TurboG8r) November 14, 2023
HAMASNBC strikes again.— Check Mark Prime (@PrimeCheckMark) November 14, 2023
She should go watch CNN - an embedded American reporter saw the proof.— LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) November 14, 2023
Has she watched CNN? Because they had a journalist embedded in Gaza and saw exactly the same thing the IDF exposed earlier. Its real.— LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) November 14, 2023
Unforgivable ignorance— John Van Dammit (@DammitJean) November 14, 2023
Will Mitchell change her tune now that the Pentagon says it's independently verified that Hamas is headquartered under the hospital? Is she insinuating that Israel is attacking hospitals just because they're hospitals?
