WaPo: Israel's War Is Separating Palestinian Babies From Their Mothers

Did Hamas write this?

This editor recently wrote a VIP post about how babies had become the focus of Hamas' PR war against Israel. Never mind that Hamas is holding more than 30 babies and young children hostage in their tunnels, kidnapped from their parents after they were slaughtered. The Washington Post's focus isn't on those Israeli babies being held hostage by a terrorist group; instead, it's on premature babies in hospitals in Gaza — hospitals underneath which Hamas operates. NBC News recently reported that the war on Hamas is causing women to give birth prematurely.

The Washington Post writes about how "Israel's war with Hamas" is separating Palestinian babies from their mothers.

A war that has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Gazans and erased entire families has also parted newborns from their parents. https://t.co/0UqvQxTmD8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 17, 2023

More than 11,000 Gazans now? So we're still taking our casualty numbers from the Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. And of course, most of those are children.

The Post reports:

Most of the medical staff and Palestinian mothers interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing security concerns for staff and patients. In the aftermath of Oct. 7, hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza, including hospital patients with permits, were arbitrarily detained by security forces, rights groups say. The mothers trapped in Gaza have spent the past month and a half cowering in fear as Israeli airstrikes shake the earth and ground forces encircle the north of the enclave. Rooms that expecting parents decorated lovingly for new babies have been smashed. Clothes that infants would have worn in their earliest weeks have been lost to the rubble. With communication networks shaky, text messages pleading for news of the babies’ health often don’t go through; the photographs sent back don’t always download. On Thursday, the territory was plunged into near-total blackout, and the updates stopped flowing altogether.

We're just supposed to forget about the babies who were slaughtered on October 7.

Notice that @washingtonpost claims that it’s “Israel’s war with Hamas…” that caused the problem.



In reality, it was the Hamas attack on 10/7 that started the war.



Correct headline would be:

‘The Hamas Attack on 10/7 separates Palestinian babies from their mothers’ pic.twitter.com/wBh0Irv4P7 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 17, 2023

Another correct headline would be



“The Hamas Attack on 10/7 separates Israeli babies from their mothers’ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 17, 2023

The correct headline “Hamas separates babies bodies from their heads.” — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) November 17, 2023

WaPo hires AlJazeera reporters to create anti-Israel propaganda. This is tame all things considered. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 17, 2023

They treat October 7th as a footnote or something you can wave away and overlook. It’s on par with the munich Olympics, probably bigger. It is the cause. — The mack daddy of heimlich county (@JuntyJoe) November 17, 2023

The majority of media has chosen to back the terrorists. The same terrorists that would kill us for being American. — TonyCasual🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@BumpDatMess) November 18, 2023

Considering the targeted and deliberate horrors inflicted on Jewish mothers and babies on Oct 7, this is all the more vile. — AOC's Marbles (@aocs_marbles) November 18, 2023

We doubt the Washington Post covered this:

Egypt will take the 36 premature babies in the Al-Shifa hospital into custody using IDF-provided incubators. They will be provided with medical care on Egyptian territory. This deal was reached in talks between the head of the Shin Beit and Egyptian officials yesterday. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) November 15, 2023

This is all while IDF soldiers enter the hospital with medical supplies and Arabic speakers to deliver humanitarian aid.

***

