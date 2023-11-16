Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Shut Down the Bay Bridge in San Francisco

Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

Governor Gavin Newsom managed to hose all of the homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco for a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the communist dictator might have to find a different route out of town, as pro-Hamas demonstrators have blocked the Bay Bridge.

This tactic didn't go over well in Seattle, where the Antifa "bike brigade" stopped traffic for a pro-Hamas march. In that case, police stood by and deemed that "it is what it is."

We are surprised to see, though, that some of the numbskulls standing in the street aren't covering their faces, which is refreshing.

They're apparently not deterred by the American man in Panama who shot to climate protesters blocking the road.

Damn right.

We'd have to consult our legal expert, Aaron Walker, but it's tantamount to kidnapping. You're trapped in your car and can't go forward or backward. You're being held hostage — but then again, these protesters don't seem to have a problem with kidnapping.

How does this influence anybody. It might enrage them, but that's it.

Look how many of them have an "I'm just hanging out" vibe. Slacktivism at its best.

Just a day ago, the roads of San Francisco were lined with people flying the Chinese flag. Did anyone try to block Xi's motorcade? If they did, they probably won't be heard from again.

***

