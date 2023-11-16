Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Shut Down the Bay Bridge in San Francisco

Governor Gavin Newsom managed to hose all of the homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco for a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the communist dictator might have to find a different route out of town, as pro-Hamas demonstrators have blocked the Bay Bridge.

Advertisement

The Bay Bridge in San Francisco has been turned into a parking lot by anti-Israel protestors demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bvhrSf97AP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2023

The Bay Bridge is SHUT DOWN



Biden will not get away with genocide, Biden will not get away with staying in San Francisco without EVERYONE knowing he is supporting the slaughter in Gaza



No more genocide, ceasefire NOW pic.twitter.com/iQWWevwclA — Ariel Koren (@ariel_koko) November 16, 2023





This tactic didn't go over well in Seattle, where the Antifa "bike brigade" stopped traffic for a pro-Hamas march. In that case, police stood by and deemed that "it is what it is."

We are surprised to see, though, that some of the numbskulls standing in the street aren't covering their faces, which is refreshing.

They're apparently not deterred by the American man in Panama who shot to climate protesters blocking the road.

I bet if Xi Jinping's motorcade had to cross the Bay Bridge it would be cleared and cleaned up instantly. — Carl Lazlo, Esq. (@roybatty010816) November 16, 2023

Damn right.

It should be illegal to shut down roadways. That is not a peaceful protest. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) November 16, 2023

We'd have to consult our legal expert, Aaron Walker, but it's tantamount to kidnapping. You're trapped in your car and can't go forward or backward. You're being held hostage — but then again, these protesters don't seem to have a problem with kidnapping.

I don't see any police there? Do we just turnover our critical infrastructure to idiots who want to protest? If they want to march...get permission like everyone else. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 16, 2023

Changing hearts and minds. — Grant Hinkle (@GrantHinkle) November 16, 2023

Has Xi left yet? I’m sure they don’t want him to see this. — Dread Pirate Darin (@ddogsbbq) November 16, 2023

Illegally detaining people on a bridge they cannot escape from is kidnapping, a federal crime, isn't it?

Hey, maybe I'm wrong. — Ken Pomarco (@KenPomarco) November 16, 2023

Clowns. Do they think Israel will see this and say, "You know what? They have a point. I know our citizens were massacred, but these unshowered, ignorant, pampered virtue signalers are causing a traffic jam. Get Hamas on the phone." — Jay Yaney (@jayyaney) November 16, 2023

How does this influence anybody. It might enrage them, but that's it.

Advertisement

And not a single arrest will be made — Roamingokie🇺🇸 (@Roamingokie405) November 16, 2023

Look how many of them have an "I'm just hanging out" vibe. Slacktivism at its best.

If I got stuck in this traffic, I'd immediately oppose whatever your cause is. It's such a stupid tactic — Cognitive Dissident (@STP48315) November 16, 2023

Just a day ago, the roads of San Francisco were lined with people flying the Chinese flag. Did anyone try to block Xi's motorcade? If they did, they probably won't be heard from again.

***