Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are...
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House...
Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We...
The Useless UN Has Not Condemned Hamas, Called for Release of Hostages But...
AOC Says That a Ceasefire Is 'Spiritual'
'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles
CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese...
Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March
Photo: Israeli Soldiers Take Key Hamas Building
Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire

Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 13, 2023
Twitter

We don't understand. Joe Biden assured us during the debates that Antifa is "just an idea." Meanwhile, some talking heads on cable news said that they're just anti-fascist … that's a good thing, right? And Antifa itself has declared that it exists to punch Nazis. So when there was a protest in Seattle in support of Hamas terrorists who want to exterminate the Jews, what side do you think Antifa was on?

Advertisement

They were winning hearts and minds in Seattle by having their "bike brigade" block traffic. It's a good thing the cops were there to make sure none of them were hurt by furious drivers just trying to get where they were going.

"… but was blocked by FAR-LEFT activists doing security."

Blocking roads, destroying artwork … they really know how to win people over to their cause.

Recommended

Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Then the cops would step in.

Advertisement

Some kids wearing masks and black hoodies are allowed to block traffic with their little bicycles. There's even a city bus stuck there.

"It is what it is."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS SEATTLE ANTIFA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie
Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are Not Happy
justmindy
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House GOP Caucus
justmindy
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred of Jews
Brett T.
'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing ArtistAngie
Advertisement