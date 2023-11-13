Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic

We don't understand. Joe Biden assured us during the debates that Antifa is "just an idea." Meanwhile, some talking heads on cable news said that they're just anti-fascist … that's a good thing, right? And Antifa itself has declared that it exists to punch Nazis. So when there was a protest in Seattle in support of Hamas terrorists who want to exterminate the Jews, what side do you think Antifa was on?

Advertisement

They were winning hearts and minds in Seattle by having their "bike brigade" block traffic. It's a good thing the cops were there to make sure none of them were hurt by furious drivers just trying to get where they were going.

HAPPENING NOW: Traffic at standstill once again as pro Palestine protesters start march at corner of 4th Ave and Pine St in downtown Seattle. Drivers so frustrated their coming out of cars to yell at organizers. One guy tried to drive through bike lane but was blocked by FAR-LEFT… pic.twitter.com/2kNx6PdlmN — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) November 11, 2023

"… but was blocked by FAR-LEFT activists doing security."

SEATTLE — Drivers infuriated as Antifa’s “bike brigade” blocks traffic during yet another anti-Israel demonstration pic.twitter.com/dUeN41zZJH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 11, 2023

Blocking roads, destroying artwork … they really know how to win people over to their cause.

They voted for it. Enjoy. — UltraMagaHoneyBadger (@AZ_Ultra_Maga) November 11, 2023

When bad behavior is tolerated you get more of it.



Get out before it’s to late. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) November 12, 2023

The cop says, "It is what it is." Wow, pathetic. — SpaceCadet60 (@SCadet60) November 12, 2023

The cops are totally worthless. — TheRealJohnnyBravo (@BouchellJohn) November 12, 2023

“Security” — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 12, 2023

This is what happens when you take a person with too much time on their hand, add narcissism and sophistry, and stir. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) November 11, 2023

The protesters are using their bodies to impose their will on others. That's violence. The drivers are free to act in kind. They should drive forward at 1 mph. That gives the protestors all the time they need to see they can't impose their will on others & get out of the way. — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) November 12, 2023

Then the cops would step in.

So the police are criminal co-conspirators in hostage taking for political power. 🤔 — The Tinfôil Tricõrn 🇺🇸 (@TinfoilTricorn) November 12, 2023

They are in a sense kidnapping these drivers. A normal response to kidnapping should be appropriate. — Steve Elmer (@stevenelmer) November 12, 2023

They deserve it for living in Seattle. You get what you vote for and it is great. — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) November 12, 2023

They got mad the Hamas supporters were outdoing them. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) November 12, 2023

Cop explaining how protests work…to make your lives uncomfortable. No, this is kidnapping. — Edgar (@EdgarOve) November 12, 2023

Advertisement

If any of these people protesting thought they were doing the right thing, they wouldn’t be wearing masks to do it.



They are welcome to protest but need to do it elsewhere- it’s illegal to impede traffic. The police need to do their job. — Bipedaling Bag of Bones 💀 🚶‍♀️ (@bipedaling) November 12, 2023

Some kids wearing masks and black hoodies are allowed to block traffic with their little bicycles. There's even a city bus stuck there.

"It is what it is."

***