Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing Bin Laden Did

What a day. As Twitchy reported earlier, thousands of clowns on TikTok have posted videos of themselves reading Osama Bin Laden's "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States. A lot of these kids look like they were too young to remember to attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11, or perhaps not even born yet. (Here's a great thread breaking down the letter and explaining how it was meant to turn Americans against their own country.)
Novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin deleted this tweet for some reason in which she claims flying plaines into the World Trade Center was the most principled and defensible thing he ever did.
Just a banner day. pic.twitter.com/sOMGWj69xN— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023
Isn't it, though? President Biden and President Xi are having a nice time together, and thousands of people are reading a letter from Osama Bin Laden and defending it.
It's real, folks.— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023
If it was the most defensible thing he ever did, why'd she delete the tweet?
Ohhhhh *now* I remember this lunatic. https://t.co/43IScRMEPj— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023
She sounds lovely.
it's not like she just stumbled into that one— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 16, 2023
"Hamas, a rinky-dink militant outfit that did one very sad and awful thing after endless and overwhelming provocation by a much more powerful opponent." pic.twitter.com/Jhwn6wPhoJ
"One very sad and awful thing" — and now they're paying for it. It's just not fair.
Holy shit that’s real??— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 16, 2023
The words “I can’t even…” have never been more heartfeltedly uttered right now.— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 16, 2023
When even your hand drawn avatar makes you look like a cat lady— davenewman (@davenewman) November 16, 2023
Better to know they're out there, I guess. At least you know.— Polly's Mom (@crash2it) November 16, 2023
Physiognomy remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/4NPQSTCBOu— JC of Valor (@MissionaryJC3) November 16, 2023
Oh, look. One of the most toxic, horrible people in the scifi fantasy genre broke outside the reservation.— Sean CW Korsgaard (@SCWKorsgaard) November 16, 2023
Somebody tell @torbooks.
Further evidence that this "demographic" is simply a bunch of psychopaths.— Billiam (@WilliamGaffey) November 16, 2023
It really is. There's absolutely no way to reason with these people, but as someone said above, at least they're outing themselves.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member