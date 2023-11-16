Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing Bin Laden Did

What a day. As Twitchy reported earlier, thousands of clowns on TikTok have posted videos of themselves reading Osama Bin Laden's "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States. A lot of these kids look like they were too young to remember to attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11, or perhaps not even born yet. (Here's a great thread breaking down the letter and explaining how it was meant to turn Americans against their own country.)

Novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin deleted this tweet for some reason in which she claims flying plaines into the World Trade Center was the most principled and defensible thing he ever did.

Just a banner day. pic.twitter.com/sOMGWj69xN — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023

Isn't it, though? President Biden and President Xi are having a nice time together, and thousands of people are reading a letter from Osama Bin Laden and defending it.

It's real, folks. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023

If it was the most defensible thing he ever did, why'd she delete the tweet?

Ohhhhh *now* I remember this lunatic. https://t.co/43IScRMEPj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023

She sounds lovely.

it's not like she just stumbled into that one



"Hamas, a rinky-dink militant outfit that did one very sad and awful thing after endless and overwhelming provocation by a much more powerful opponent." pic.twitter.com/Jhwn6wPhoJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 16, 2023

"One very sad and awful thing" — and now they're paying for it. It's just not fair.

Holy shit that’s real?? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 16, 2023

The words “I can’t even…” have never been more heartfeltedly uttered right now. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 16, 2023

When even your hand drawn avatar makes you look like a cat lady — davenewman (@davenewman) November 16, 2023

Better to know they're out there, I guess. At least you know. — Polly's Mom (@crash2it) November 16, 2023

Physiognomy remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/4NPQSTCBOu — JC of Valor (@MissionaryJC3) November 16, 2023

Oh, look. One of the most toxic, horrible people in the scifi fantasy genre broke outside the reservation.



Somebody tell @torbooks. — Sean CW Korsgaard (@SCWKorsgaard) November 16, 2023

Further evidence that this "demographic" is simply a bunch of psychopaths. — Billiam (@WilliamGaffey) November 16, 2023

It really is. There's absolutely no way to reason with these people, but as someone said above, at least they're outing themselves.

