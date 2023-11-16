Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters
Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing Bin Laden Did

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 16, 2023
Twitter

What a day. As Twitchy reported earlier, thousands of clowns on TikTok have posted videos of themselves reading Osama Bin Laden's "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States. A lot of these kids look like they were too young to remember to attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11, or perhaps not even born yet. (Here's a great thread breaking down the letter and explaining how it was meant to turn Americans against their own country.)

Novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin deleted this tweet for some reason in which she claims flying plaines into the World Trade Center was the most principled and defensible thing he ever did.

Isn't it, though? President Biden and President Xi are having a nice time together, and thousands of people are reading a letter from Osama Bin Laden and defending it.

If it was the most defensible thing he ever did, why'd she delete the tweet?

She sounds lovely.

"One very sad and awful thing" — and now they're paying for it. It's just not fair.

It really is. There's absolutely no way to reason with these people, but as someone said above, at least they're outing themselves.

***

Tags: OSAMA BIN LADEN 9-11

