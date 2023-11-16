Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters

Our apologies if this screenshot isn't real, but it's not the first deleted tweet we've seen today.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, the Capitol was locked down and DNC headquarters was the victim of what looked like an insurrection — hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters surrounded the building to demand a ceasefire. The Capitol Police estimated the mob at 200 people, and six officers were injured, including a female officer punched in the face.

"When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff," the Capitol Police wrote in a statement.

They might have moved dumpsters in front of the exits, but Washington Post alumnus and Semafor political reporter David Weigel reports that the building wasn't completely surrounded.

"Just the doors."

Just racking up Ws tonight. Holy shit. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2023

Absolutely incredible — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 16, 2023

He clearly realized that makes it WORSE.



Oh, they weren’t surrounding the building, they were only concentrated in large masses *at the entrances*. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 16, 2023

He's doing the ackshually guy. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) November 16, 2023

Oh well that's fine then. Their short range teleportation powers should make getting out easy. — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) November 16, 2023

Oh good I will just get away by walking through the wall. pic.twitter.com/0szjoZI91I — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) November 16, 2023

Wow, splitting hairs just got re-split — Evelyn (@ELoubriel49865) November 16, 2023

I guess he realized that walls keep people out. — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) November 16, 2023

Tell me that was supposed to be satire…🥴🤦‍♀️ — HeatherMarie (@BookNerdHeather) November 16, 2023

That’s Pulitzer worthy reporting right there… — Jim (@JEMdaBoss) November 16, 2023

Oh, so only the areas of ingress/ egress were blocked. That's a relief. 🙄 — James Hicks 🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@Jhic709365) November 16, 2023

Ah, just the doors. The things people generally use to go in and out of a building. — Mikael Williams (@FreeWillie21) November 16, 2023

Mostly unsurrounded.🤣🤣🤣 — Gary L (@GaryLisch) November 16, 2023

WTF is wrong with Dave Weigel? — bobt225 (@bobt225) November 16, 2023

So it would be misreporting to say protesters "surrounded" the building — they just blocked the exits so none of the members of Congress could leave.

Yes, there were a whole lot of Kool-Aid Man GIFs in the replies.

