Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 16, 2023
Twitter

Our apologies if this screenshot isn't real, but it's not the first deleted tweet we've seen today.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, the Capitol was locked down and DNC headquarters was the victim of what looked like an insurrection — hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters surrounded the building to demand a ceasefire. The Capitol Police estimated the mob at 200 people, and six officers were injured, including a female officer punched in the face. 

"When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff," the Capitol Police wrote in a statement.

They might have moved dumpsters in front of the exits, but Washington Post alumnus and Semafor political reporter David Weigel reports that the building wasn't completely surrounded.

"Just the doors."

So it would be misreporting to say protesters "surrounded" the building — they just blocked the exits so none of the members of Congress could leave.

Yes, there were a whole lot of Kool-Aid Man GIFs in the replies.

***

