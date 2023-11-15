MSNBC's Mike Barnicle Says a 45-Year-Old Couldn't Do What Biden Does Every Day
Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 15, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Wow, it's been forever since we've written about Alyssa Milano. We guess she's still around and doing a podcast or something.

Milano says that she knows some people who were at the "pro-war rally" in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, but she has something she has to say, and it's going to make everyone uncomfortable, but hopefully we can all grow from it.

People like Krystal Ball called the March for Israel a "pro-war rally" because some of the speakers, such as Speaker Mike Johnson, shot down the idea of a ceasefire — which would allow Hamas to regroup and try an invasion again.

Milano's post is really long and really stupid, and she doesn't mention any of the horrors perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, or how Israeli civilians were slaughtered and babies taken hostage. She doesn't want you to imagine that.

"Please read to the end." She needs you to. OK, dig in:

I have to say something…It’s going to offend some people. I’m okay with that. Let’s all get uncomfortable. And then let’s grow.

If you’re still reading—good. Please read to the end. I need you. 

I know many people who attended the Isreal Solidarity march today. They all spoke of beautiful community, pride and feeling safe and seen. This made me so happy because many friends have been terrified by the rise in antisemitism. (And I see you always. It is terrifying and I am constantly learning.)

And then I saw video from the march—and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. When one of the speakers spoke of peace, people chanted in unison, “No ceasefire. No ceasefire.”

What?? 

It made me so sad.“No ceasefire! No ceasefire!”

What have we become if we are chanting against peace when a child is dying every 10 minutes?

In the time it took me to write this—2 children were murdered. 

Also, it’s very easy to chant “no ceasefire” from here when you are not actually in the war zone.

Imagine the smell of burning flesh, the dust coating your lungs, the taste of blood in the back of your throat, hearing the screams and feeling the vibration of bombs dropping. Sleep deprivation. Anxiety. Trauma. You can’t even imagine, right? And thank god. We are all so blessed and privileged to not be able to imagine what war actually is. 

“No ceasefire. No ceasefire!”

We need a radical peace movement. What part will you play? What will you model for your children? What kind of world do we want? Please be responsible with your words and actions and what you post on social media. I beg of you. 

For the children. Be peace. Be light. Be love. 

#CeasefireNOW

#RadicalPeaceNow

Imagine the smell of burning flesh on October 7 as Hamas slaughtered over a thousand innocent civilians. You trust those terrorists to honor a ceasefire? There was a ceasefire until they launched their plan to invade Israel and commit genocide.

Don't worry Dave, she's constantly learning.

Or who started the war in the first place.

Why is it these people never call for Hamas to surrender? None of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't started it. And it will keep going on until Hamas is destroyed. No ceasefire.

