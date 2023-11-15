Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow

Wow, it's been forever since we've written about Alyssa Milano. We guess she's still around and doing a podcast or something.

Milano says that she knows some people who were at the "pro-war rally" in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, but she has something she has to say, and it's going to make everyone uncomfortable, but hopefully we can all grow from it.

People like Krystal Ball called the March for Israel a "pro-war rally" because some of the speakers, such as Speaker Mike Johnson, shot down the idea of a ceasefire — which would allow Hamas to regroup and try an invasion again.

Milano's post is really long and really stupid, and she doesn't mention any of the horrors perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, or how Israeli civilians were slaughtered and babies taken hostage. She doesn't want you to imagine that.

I have to say something…



It’s going to offend some people. I’m okay with that. Let’s all get uncomfortable. And then let’s grow.



If you’re still reading—good. Please read to the end. I need you.



I know many people who attended the Isreal Solidarity march today. They all… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 15, 2023

"Please read to the end." She needs you to. OK, dig in:

I have to say something…It’s going to offend some people. I’m okay with that. Let’s all get uncomfortable. And then let’s grow. If you’re still reading—good. Please read to the end. I need you. I know many people who attended the Isreal Solidarity march today. They all spoke of beautiful community, pride and feeling safe and seen. This made me so happy because many friends have been terrified by the rise in antisemitism. (And I see you always. It is terrifying and I am constantly learning.) And then I saw video from the march—and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. When one of the speakers spoke of peace, people chanted in unison, “No ceasefire. No ceasefire.” What?? It made me so sad.“No ceasefire! No ceasefire!” What have we become if we are chanting against peace when a child is dying every 10 minutes? In the time it took me to write this—2 children were murdered. Also, it’s very easy to chant “no ceasefire” from here when you are not actually in the war zone. Imagine the smell of burning flesh, the dust coating your lungs, the taste of blood in the back of your throat, hearing the screams and feeling the vibration of bombs dropping. Sleep deprivation. Anxiety. Trauma. You can’t even imagine, right? And thank god. We are all so blessed and privileged to not be able to imagine what war actually is. “No ceasefire. No ceasefire!” We need a radical peace movement. What part will you play? What will you model for your children? What kind of world do we want? Please be responsible with your words and actions and what you post on social media. I beg of you. For the children. Be peace. Be light. Be love. #CeasefireNOW #RadicalPeaceNow

Imagine the smell of burning flesh on October 7 as Hamas slaughtered over a thousand innocent civilians. You trust those terrorists to honor a ceasefire? There was a ceasefire until they launched their plan to invade Israel and commit genocide.

You are deeply stupid. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 15, 2023

Don't worry Dave, she's constantly learning.

If your child was one of the hostages would you want a ceasefire? — Rachel Masters 👨‍👩‍👧☕️🍷⛷ (@masters212) November 15, 2023

When people say “ceasefire” they mean let the hostages rot in Hamas captivity. That’s what leaders in your country have been advocating for.



How can you be angry at families of hostages, their babies held in captive, for merely saying don’t stop until they’re free? — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2023

Alyssa, the was a ceasefire in affect on 10/7 until Hamas attacked, raped, and murdered over 1200 Israelis including women, children and babies. They are holding approx 240 Israelis hostage. Israel’s incursion into Gaza is the result. Hamas needs to be destroyed. There… — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) November 15, 2023

Tired of celebrities who think radical Islamic terror organisations can be loved into becoming moderates.



It would be bad enough if they were risking their own lives - but why is it their naive ideas always risk other people's lives?https://t.co/5a5IC5GD9F — David Collier (@mishtal) November 15, 2023

Alyssa, I have to say something.



There are currently 240 hostages in Gaza included babies and Holocaust survivors.



1000+ of our loved ones were burned in their homes, beheaded, butchered.



Young women were raped so badly that their pelvic bones were broken.



A ceasefire means… — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) November 15, 2023

Hamas has also been asking for a ceasefire. Why do you think that is, @Alyssa_Milano ? What do you think an explicitly genocidal group that laughs while killing families plans to do during that ceasefire? — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) November 15, 2023

Yet nowhere does Alyssa eve mention releasing hostages taken and held by Hamas — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 15, 2023

Or who started the war in the first place.

I also absolutely want peace. So I'll ask you the same question I've asked so many others who have unfortunately not been able to answer this. How do we get Hamas to agree and then maintain & guarantee a ceasefire? #FreePalastinefromhamas — James Gavsie (@JamesGavsie) November 15, 2023

What we need is a cease of misinformation.



There are people who think that Israel was never attacked. A new twist to Holocaust denialism.



Also, Ceasefire by Israel does not guarantee peace or even no violence. Also unlikely Hamas would participate. War is not simple. — Powerbeard (@thePowerbeard) November 15, 2023

Sometimes you have to fight for what is right.

The cost of war is high.

The cost of a ceasefire is higher. — Tsoof Bar Or (@tsoofbaror) November 15, 2023

But Hamas said if there is a ceasefire they will regroup and attack again. Thoughts? — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) November 15, 2023

Hamas doesn't care about dead children. Israel can't stop until they are wiped off the face of the Earth. Hamas doesn't just want Jewish children dead, they want American children dead as well. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 15, 2023

I'll fix it for you. ceasefire? YES

1. Hamas releases the hostages

2. Hamas surrenders its weapons

3. Hamas surrenders

4. Ceasefire!



See? Easy! — LitalianoVero ™️ (@LItalianoVero) November 15, 2023

Why is it these people never call for Hamas to surrender? None of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't started it. And it will keep going on until Hamas is destroyed. No ceasefire.

