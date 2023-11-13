Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Antisemitism is deeply rooted in college campuses across the country. Harvard is one of the worst, but Columbia University is also lost. As we reported, Columbia's president sent everyone an email expressing support for the Hamas terrorist sympathizers and saying she was "grateful" for their "persistence."

Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, posted this video of some (masked) pro-Hamas students who were triggered by a truck showing the names and photos of "Columbia's Leading Antisemites." These students all signed a statement condemning Israel, and yet they try to block their names from being shown.

The wearing of masks is a pretty good indicator that you're on the wrong side of the issue.

The Jews!

We knew indoctrination in colleges was bad, but these young people are deranged.

