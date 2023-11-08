Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Got His COVID-19 Booster Wednesday
Palestinian Children Hold News Conference Outside Hospital, Call for Peace
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli...
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Live GOP Debate Coverage from Miami
'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother

University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 08, 2023
Various

This is probably happening at college campuses across the United States, but this incident happened to be caught on camera. These students are animals who can't control themselves. We know Nancy Pelosi doesn't like it when you call gang members animals and overlook their "spark of divinity," but we don't care. 

Advertisement

Good thing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coordinated on that National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

A table honoring the 230+ hostages being held by Hamas was just too much for some students at Concordia University to handle.

This is insane. You really have to have some sort of mental illness to be triggered so badly by an Israeli flag.


Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

We read that one person was arrested.

Once again, a reminder that none of this would be happening if Hamas terrorists hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered 1,400 innocent civilians. But try to put up posters of those kidnapped and terrorist supporters lose their minds. The hatred runs deep.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CANADA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Amy Curtis
Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on Any Group
Brett T.
Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Brett T.
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode Grateful Calvin
Advertisement