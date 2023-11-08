University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages

This is probably happening at college campuses across the United States, but this incident happened to be caught on camera. These students are animals who can't control themselves. We know Nancy Pelosi doesn't like it when you call gang members animals and overlook their "spark of divinity," but we don't care.

Advertisement

Good thing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coordinated on that National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

A table honoring the 230+ hostages being held by Hamas was just too much for some students at Concordia University to handle.

Jewish students at @Concordia set up an exhibit on campus calling for the release of the 240+ Israeli hostages held by #Hamas in #Gaza.



"Anti-Israel protestors" attacked them, yelling verbal assaults, shoving & harassing them.



This targeting of Jewish students on campus is… pic.twitter.com/WFMdKBr10E — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 8, 2023

Violently attacking Jewish students on campus is not progressive but it’s what happens when we allow for hateful rhetoric to go unchecked- that includes calling Jews colonizers. Enough @Concordia pic.twitter.com/CmPieOBPUK — YsabellaHazan (@ysabellahazan) November 8, 2023

This is insane. You really have to have some sort of mental illness to be triggered so badly by an Israeli flag.





Very violent people. They should all be expelled from that school. They have no business being there. What is the school doing about it?? — Mike Afromowitz (@afromike76) November 8, 2023

This is vile, higher education in North America is morally bankrupt. — Jonathan Shine (@JonathanSienn) November 8, 2023

This is horrific. Imagine if this was being done to any other minority group? Unacceptable. — Jonathan Chames (@JonathanChames) November 8, 2023

A white female liberal arts major told me that this is not #antisemitism™️ so it must be true. — אוון יצחק וילגאס (@basedakiva) November 8, 2023

It's always one side resorting to violence, eh? — .JUICE (@juicemandood) November 8, 2023

Expel them from the school and expel them from the country, they go to different countries retaining the same hate and ways and not integrating...not needed go back. — Brian Groves (@loonyballooney) November 8, 2023

I am trying with all my strength, my brain and my heart not to become an islamophobic. It is exhausting. — La Nouvelle Armée (@LaNouvelleArmee) November 8, 2023

My father was a professor at this university and left due to antisemitism at the departmental level. The rot runs deep. — Dan Povitsky (@danpovitsky) November 8, 2023

@Concordia Your silence is tantamount to consent. Either deal with this now or deal with the consequences later. — Algernon (@Algernon_8591) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

Coming soon...the caliphate of Canada — Guido Finzi (@GuidoFinzi) November 8, 2023

Harassment and assault are against the law. Where are the police? — Eleanor Thomas (@EleanorThomas17) November 8, 2023

We read that one person was arrested.

Once again, a reminder that none of this would be happening if Hamas terrorists hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered 1,400 innocent civilians. But try to put up posters of those kidnapped and terrorist supporters lose their minds. The hatred runs deep.

***