Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Got His COVID-19 Booster Wednesday

Isn't it about time that President Joe Biden put out another video of himself getting a COVID-19 booster? It's too bad he can't show the leadership of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who posted his COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The "Vaccines Cause Adults" T-shirt is so cool.

Got my COVID-19 booster and flu shot this morning. You should get yours, too. To find out why, how, and where you can get your shots, click here: https://t.co/vQmpvderTC. #ForJudeForEveryone pic.twitter.com/Z9slq1rn8G — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2023

This is the same guy who enacted federal emergency war powers to deal with a convoy of truckers who opposed the vaccine mandate.

Bro you missed the last line of text from your T shirt.



“To die suddenly”. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) November 8, 2023

How many more doses until you're fully vaccinated? — Starving Artist (@blerghhh) November 8, 2023

Remember when vaccines actually prevented you from getting the disease?



Those were the days. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) November 8, 2023

Imagine still putting out such videos in late 2023 after all the evidence of harms from these Covid injections.



How embarrassing and disgraceful. — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 8, 2023

Omg.



I thought this was a repost from Dec, 2020 for a minute there!



Are we seriously still doing this? 🥴 — Stacey 🍎🍏 (@StaceyMonette27) November 8, 2023

You are so unbelievably cringeworthy. — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) November 8, 2023

Hopefully in 2 weeks we can flatten the curve — Mayor of Thunderhill (@Mullin_95) November 8, 2023

If I had arms like that I’d keep the shirt on — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2023

You’ve had Covid at least twice.



Covid vaccines and politicians are the only two things I know that continually fail their way to prominence. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 8, 2023

Aww last year you were there with your "wife" - now you're an aging loser divorced dad sitting by yourself getting this useless shot.



Sad. — Michael (@justwannasayth2) November 8, 2023

Nothing like a world leader virtue signaling a medical procedure he forced on his people — Magoo PhD (@HodlMagoo) November 8, 2023

1) His shirt should have said "Do we tolerate these people?

2) If he was injected, they didn't show it.

3) A reminder: https://t.co/6uRbiwSC3b pic.twitter.com/OQqPdKoAo8 — The Rational Post (@therationalpost) November 8, 2023

This dweeb was an utter tyrant during the COVID pandemic, and now he's trying to play nice, we guess. We did have to check that this was actually posted today.

Lots of people fixing the shirt: "Vaccines Cause ______."

