Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Got His COVID-19 Booster Wednesday

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Isn't it about time that President Joe Biden put out another video of himself getting a COVID-19 booster? It's too bad he can't show the leadership of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who posted his COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The "Vaccines Cause Adults" T-shirt is so cool.

This is the same guy who enacted federal emergency war powers to deal with a convoy of truckers who opposed the vaccine mandate.

This dweeb was an utter tyrant during the COVID pandemic, and now he's trying to play nice, we guess. We did have to check that this was actually posted today. 

Lots of people fixing the shirt: "Vaccines Cause ______."

***

