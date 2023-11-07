TIME's Tweet About Jewish Man Dying After Confrontation Gets Community Notes Treatment

Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, a 65-year-old Jewish man named Paul Kessler was allegedly murdered in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian protester who hit him in the head with a bullhorn. No one — we mean no one — can sink further than NBC News's reporting:

"Officials" also say this was a homicide and an investigation is underway. 

TIME Magazine wasn't quite as bad, but they weren't good, either:

Community Notes time:

Readers added context

A Jewish man was killed by a pro-Palestine protester. He did not simply "die" at the Israel-Hamas protest. The medical examiner ruled Paul Kessler's death a homicide.

An Israeli flag.

It's actually kind of impressive that TIME covered it at all, seeing as it was just some old Jewish guy.

***

