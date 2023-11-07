TIME's Tweet About Jewish Man Dying After Confrontation Gets Community Notes Treatment

As Twitchy reported earlier, a 65-year-old Jewish man named Paul Kessler was allegedly murdered in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian protester who hit him in the head with a bullhorn. No one — we mean no one — can sink further than NBC News's reporting:

Advertisement

An old Jewish man was just murdered by a pro-Palestine protestor in Los Angeles.



This is the current headline on NBC: pic.twitter.com/mpPrVGoUOX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2023

"Officials" also say this was a homicide and an investigation is underway.

TIME Magazine wasn't quite as bad, but they weren't good, either:

Jewish man in California dies after confrontation during Israel-Hamas War protests https://t.co/abB0he7cgS — TIME (@TIME) November 7, 2023

Community Notes time:

Readers added context A Jewish man was killed by a pro-Palestine protester. He did not simply "die" at the Israel-Hamas protest. The medical examiner ruled Paul Kessler's death a homicide.

Paul Kessler was murdered. https://t.co/YqmRDcaewm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 7, 2023

Jewish man dies-after being murdered. — Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🪬 🪬 (@LauraRosenCohen) November 7, 2023

Before somebody says something they might regret, somebody should speak to his family about the dangers of islamophobia. — CPanther95 🇺🇸 (@CPanther95) November 7, 2023

For George Floyd story "Black Man Dies in Minneapolis After Police Encounter." — John Cotis (@jpcotis) November 7, 2023

Some person did something — Ron Blakley (@BlakleyRon) November 7, 2023

The headlines of Time and the NBC are both mind-bending and completely unsurprising. — stephen67 (@benpalmach1967) November 7, 2023

Hell. @CBS and @NBC affiliates in the area made it sound like he randomly fell over and hit his head — Brian (@mrbpconnelly) November 7, 2023

And Mr. Kessler didn't "confront" anyone. He was standing peaceably holding a flag. — Straight Arrow (@1820StraitArrow) November 7, 2023

An Israeli flag.

The people who tried to hide the reason for the massacre of "white privileged" kids are now labeling the murder of a Jew as "death by confrontation".

Nice. — Emil Molla (@MollaEmil) November 7, 2023

I'm kind of surprised you guys didn't go with "quietly passed away in his sleep". — Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) November 7, 2023

Interesting choice of words. Usually that's called murder or homicide, premeditated or not. — Denton Morris (@CryptoFiend45) November 7, 2023

It was an "attack." Media refuses to use this word. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 7, 2023

Aren’t you a little bit ashamed by framing a hate crime that led to this man being murdered like this? — Andreas (@sf_andreas) November 7, 2023

It's actually kind of impressive that TIME covered it at all, seeing as it was just some old Jewish guy.

***