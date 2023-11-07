TIME's Tweet About Jewish Man Dying After Confrontation Gets Community Notes Treatment

As Twitchy reported earlier, a 65-year-old Jewish man named Paul Kessler was allegedly murdered in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian protester who hit him in the head with a bullhorn. No one — we mean no one — can sink further than NBC News's reporting:
An old Jewish man was just murdered by a pro-Palestine protestor in Los Angeles.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2023
This is the current headline on NBC: pic.twitter.com/mpPrVGoUOX
"Officials" also say this was a homicide and an investigation is underway.
TIME Magazine wasn't quite as bad, but they weren't good, either:
Jewish man in California dies after confrontation during Israel-Hamas War protests https://t.co/abB0he7cgS— TIME (@TIME) November 7, 2023
Community Notes time:
Readers added context
A Jewish man was killed by a pro-Palestine protester. He did not simply "die" at the Israel-Hamas protest. The medical examiner ruled Paul Kessler's death a homicide.
Paul Kessler was murdered. https://t.co/YqmRDcaewm— Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 7, 2023
Jewish man dies-after being murdered.— Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🪬 🪬 (@LauraRosenCohen) November 7, 2023
Before somebody says something they might regret, somebody should speak to his family about the dangers of islamophobia.— CPanther95 🇺🇸 (@CPanther95) November 7, 2023
For George Floyd story "Black Man Dies in Minneapolis After Police Encounter."— John Cotis (@jpcotis) November 7, 2023
Some person did something— Ron Blakley (@BlakleyRon) November 7, 2023
The headlines of Time and the NBC are both mind-bending and completely unsurprising.— stephen67 (@benpalmach1967) November 7, 2023
Hell. @CBS and @NBC affiliates in the area made it sound like he randomly fell over and hit his head— Brian (@mrbpconnelly) November 7, 2023
And Mr. Kessler didn't "confront" anyone. He was standing peaceably holding a flag.— Straight Arrow (@1820StraitArrow) November 7, 2023
An Israeli flag.
The people who tried to hide the reason for the massacre of "white privileged" kids are now labeling the murder of a Jew as "death by confrontation".— Emil Molla (@MollaEmil) November 7, 2023
Nice.
I'm kind of surprised you guys didn't go with "quietly passed away in his sleep".— Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) November 7, 2023
Interesting choice of words. Usually that's called murder or homicide, premeditated or not.— Denton Morris (@CryptoFiend45) November 7, 2023
It was an "attack." Media refuses to use this word.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 7, 2023
Aren’t you a little bit ashamed by framing a hate crime that led to this man being murdered like this?— Andreas (@sf_andreas) November 7, 2023
It's actually kind of impressive that TIME covered it at all, seeing as it was just some old Jewish guy.
***
