Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto

As Twitchy reported Monday, Steve Crowder posted three pages from Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under lock and key all this time. The pages showed Hale hoping to kill all of those privileged crackers. Local reporter Phil Williams said he had multiple sources who'd read the whole manifesto, and that the excerpts were "EXTREMELY misleading."

If Williams, an investigative reporter, has that many sources who've read the whole thing, why hasn't he posted it? We'd hate to be extremely misled into thinking this was an anti-white incident.

Chris Cillizza assured us that reporters don't root for a side, but Williams has had enough of #MAGA keyboard warriors spreading misinformation.

All of the #MAGA keyboard warriors are showing their ignorance of the fact that the Covenant School shooter initially targeted a mall, before picking a more-vulnerable Christian school. Which doesn’t fit the narrative that this crowd desperately wants to push. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

She targeted a mall? Why not release the manifesto if you know that much about it?

You’re going to regret making these tendentious narratives. You are only digging a hole now. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2023

They didn't attack the mall because it was protected by armed security. Thank you for admitting that guns prevent crime. — SpaceDog (@NewDogWhoDis) November 6, 2023

She literally said she was targeting them for "white privilege." But hey, bang up job local media guy for getting the truth out. https://t.co/c7uxZbUVLj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 6, 2023

On top of that, this clown just unwittingly made the case for armed security at every school. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2023

It would be wonderful if they would just report the facts and let us decide instead of worrying about whether we are fit to decide. — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) November 7, 2023

Listen to your tone, dude. Do you expect anyone not on your team to believe a damn word you say? #Journactivist — Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 6, 2023

Hi, stupid. The shooter SAID WHY SHE DID IT. You tried to hide what she said because it implicated you and your shitty ideology. You are the one pushing the narrative, tool. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 7, 2023

Off-topic, but this editor is kind of amused at all of the media outlets that censor "cr*cker" — we crackers can take it.

"Chief Investigative Reporter" 🤡



Doesn't investigate (and maybe helps cover up?) one of the biggest stories ever in his own city. Then he attacks other people for actually looking into it, caring about it and doing the job he was supposed to be doing. pic.twitter.com/PpkKDcLbw1 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 6, 2023

Don’t believe what you read, yourself, with your own two eyes. Believe what lib journo propagandist Phil Williams says. 😂👉🤡 — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) November 6, 2023

Why are you still tweeting about this? — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 6, 2023

You claimed the only manifesto pages released aren’t the full story. Then offer zero evidence otherwise. Why are you “desperate to push” a narrative without evidence?



Journalism requires proof. So present some. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) November 6, 2023

So what you're saying is Audrey Hale picked a gun free zone with little security in order to target white people.



That sounds like exactly the narrative we've suspected since day one. If anyone is desperately trying to spin this, it's you, Phillip. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 6, 2023

Investigative reporter withholds information from the manifesto and then chews out "MAGA keyboard warriors" who respond to pages from the manifesto they've seen with their own eyes. Interesting what this journalist has been withholding.

