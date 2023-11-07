Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto

Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensue...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/John Amis

As Twitchy reported Monday, Steve Crowder posted three pages from Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under lock and key all this time. The pages showed Hale hoping to kill all of those privileged crackers. Local reporter Phil Williams said he had multiple sources who'd read the whole manifesto, and that the excerpts were "EXTREMELY misleading."

If Williams, an investigative reporter, has that many sources who've read the whole thing, why hasn't he posted it? We'd hate to be extremely misled into thinking this was an anti-white incident.

Chris Cillizza assured us that reporters don't root for a side, but Williams has had enough of #MAGA keyboard warriors spreading misinformation.

She targeted a mall? Why not release the manifesto if you know that much about it?

Off-topic, but this editor is kind of amused at all of the media outlets that censor "cr*cker" — we crackers can take it.

Investigative reporter withholds information from the manifesto and then chews out "MAGA keyboard warriors" who respond to pages from the manifesto they've seen with their own eyes. Interesting what this journalist has been withholding.

***

Tags: AUDREY HALE COVENANT SCHOOL SHOOTING

