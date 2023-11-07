A Post About Taylor Swift Doubles Down on DUMB and Gets Community Notes...
Elizabeth Warren Does the Tweet, Asking 'Won't Someone Think About Anti-Muslim Violence?'
Hakeem Jeffries Breaks With Democratic Dummies And Admits 'From The River To The...
How Can We Help? Heartbreaking Post on the Adverse Effects of Some Treatments...
Debbie Dingell Displays Deep Difficulty Denouncing Dislikable Dogmatist Dummy ... Rashida...
'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill
Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and...
AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'
David Axelrod Says Biden Should Drop Out of 2024 Race
Rashida Tlaib Imagines She Is Being Silenced and Twitter Is Wondering When She...
Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K....
'Anarchist' Youtuber Claims Conservatives Can't Make Good Art, Twitter Responds
So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter...
Developing: Man With AR-15 Arrested by DC Police Near Capitol Building

Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes on a Rant Defending 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who never shuts up, issued yet another statement, this one about Congress' efforts to "silence" her. Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar earlier called Tlaib "Mama Bear" because "she is loving and protective." She's loving and protective of Hamas — journalists' efforts to get her to denounce Hamas have been met with accusations that they're just trying to "dehumanize" the Palestinian people.

Advertisement

Here's Omar, who also voted against sending aid to Israel, going on a rant on behalf of Mama Bear.

"… the right to live in liberty."

How about Israelis' right to live at all? Has anyone considered that? Or demanding the hostages be released?

Recommended

Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But they'll be the first ones to accuse you of "dual loyalty" if you vote in favor of Israel.

With as many fact-checkers as the media has, could one of them definitively prove Omar is here legally and didn't commit immigration fraud? She really sounds like she'd be happier back in Somalia.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: HAMAS PALESTINE ILHAN OMAR RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Does the Tweet, Asking 'Won't Someone Think About Anti-Muslim Violence?'
Coucy
'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill
Amy Curtis
Debbie Dingell Displays Deep Difficulty Denouncing Dislikable Dogmatist Dummy ... Rashida Tlaib
justmindy
So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Breaks With Democratic Dummies And Admits 'From The River To The Sea' is Anti-Semitic
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement