Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes on a Rant Defending 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who never shuts up, issued yet another statement, this one about Congress' efforts to "silence" her. Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar earlier called Tlaib "Mama Bear" because "she is loving and protective." She's loving and protective of Hamas — journalists' efforts to get her to denounce Hamas have been met with accusations that they're just trying to "dehumanize" the Palestinian people.

Here's Omar, who also voted against sending aid to Israel, going on a rant on behalf of Mama Bear.

Ilhan Omar delivers a shrieking address to Congress to defend fellow Squad member and embattled Palestine First activist, Rashida Tlaib:



"Rashida will stand strong, and the Palestinian movement will continue for liberation until every single Palestinian has the right to live in… pic.twitter.com/C6odYWhdos — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 7, 2023

"… the right to live in liberty."

How about Israelis' right to live at all? Has anyone considered that? Or demanding the hostages be released?

I think we might have an immigration problem — Republic Review (@RepubReview) November 7, 2023

She doesn’t represent US or US interests. Why is she or the squad even in congress still? — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) November 7, 2023

Did they say anything about the American prisoners?



Seems like they forget who they really are representing.



Seems like they have an agenda. — Thomas Laird (@tlaird_expivia) November 7, 2023

By shrieking loudly in highly animated rantings, members of the squad are hoping that we don’t notice that they are, in the end, antisemitic. Doesn’t work for me… — Steve RTRM (@stevertrm) November 7, 2023

You know, she’s right. Brother-lover Ilhan should also be censured. — davenewman (@davenewman) November 7, 2023

The jihad squad needs to go completely. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) November 7, 2023

Censure is meaningless and not worth the drama. The whole squad should be expelled from the halls of Congress. — Mike (@Leftylipshits) November 7, 2023

I have an idea. Send them on a direct flight there to work for the Palestinians, since that’s where their priorities lie. — Xxarna Z (@xxenna66) November 7, 2023

But they'll be the first ones to accuse you of "dual loyalty" if you vote in favor of Israel.

Haven't seen her this passionate about a single issue here in the US — Dre (@DreGhost___) November 7, 2023

Why is she always screaming? — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 7, 2023

Perhaps we need to rethink how we vet immigrants from certain countries. They do not have our values, but bring their baggage. — andra frank (@Andiejoan) November 7, 2023

With as many fact-checkers as the media has, could one of them definitively prove Omar is here legally and didn't commit immigration fraud? She really sounds like she'd be happier back in Somalia.

