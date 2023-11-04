Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is Causing Marine Generals to Have Heart Attacks

Twitter Users Investigate: What Killed The Dinosaurs?
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

There's been a lot of crying and gnashing of teeth over Sen. Tommy Tuberville holding up military promotions for months now. He's supposedly a threat to national security by standing firm against the military defying the Hyde Amendment and paying travel expenses for service members to have abortions. But back in July, NSC spokesman John Kirby assured us that abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military. We've said that the Left treats abortion like a sacrament, but here's Kirby saying it out loud.

It seems a general in the Marines suffered a heart attack, and Admiral James Stavridis draws a straight line from Tuberville's stand against abortion tourism to the general's collapse.

Seriously.

Sen. Chuck Schumer could bring up each candidate for promotion individually, but for some reason, he's not doing it. Maybe he doesn't want their wokeness exposed to the Senate.

It's that simple. Stop paying for abortions with taxpayer money and Tuberville will proceed with the promotions.

So four-star generals are so overworked they're keeling over from heart attacks, and it's all because Tuberville won't bend on abortion tourism. Why does the admiral love abortion so much?

***

