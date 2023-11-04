Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is Causing Marine Generals to Have Heart Attacks

There's been a lot of crying and gnashing of teeth over Sen. Tommy Tuberville holding up military promotions for months now. He's supposedly a threat to national security by standing firm against the military defying the Hyde Amendment and paying travel expenses for service members to have abortions. But back in July, NSC spokesman John Kirby assured us that abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military. We've said that the Left treats abortion like a sacrament, but here's Kirby saying it out loud.

It seems a general in the Marines suffered a heart attack, and Admiral James Stavridis draws a straight line from Tuberville's stand against abortion tourism to the general's collapse.

You can drop a plumb line from @SenTuberville 's foolish & dangerous hold on promotions and the overwork that probably caused Gen Smith to collapse after working two demanding full-time jobs."Marine General in stable condition after apparent heart attack." https://t.co/1oDoPTjcDo — Admiral James Stavridis, USN, Ret. (@stavridisj) November 2, 2023

Seriously.

Who is the hero in this story? Easy answer. — Dr. Paul J. Sullivan (@DrPJSullivan) November 2, 2023

Maybe he’s right and you are out of your mind and should resign? 🤷‍♂️ — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) November 4, 2023

You can drop a plumb line from military leaders injecting themselves into highly controversial political matters and erosion of public trust in the military. https://t.co/tMEhqpcxsx — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 4, 2023

Pure rubbish; you’re a shill for the democrats because you desperately want to screw up something else. — J. Scott Shipman (@jscottshipman) November 4, 2023

You could drop the plumb line straight the the leadership in the Senate, instead of omnibus style bulk appointments they could have submitted individually, but ya know that would have actually required the Senate to vet these people… god forbid they do work. — John M (@John_ProductDev) November 2, 2023





Sen. Chuck Schumer could bring up each candidate for promotion individually, but for some reason, he's not doing it. Maybe he doesn't want their wokeness exposed to the Senate.

lol...the idea of a general officer dropping from "overwork" is pretty ridiculous unless they are a pathological micromanager, in which case, we might be better off. — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 3, 2023

If the law was being followed, the Senator would drop his objections, and promotions would resume at a swift pace.

The law is NOT being followed.

Why don’t you ask civilian leadership why they insist on making the military violate the law? — Trepadacious (@Trepadacio911) November 4, 2023

It's that simple. Stop paying for abortions with taxpayer money and Tuberville will proceed with the promotions.

Wait? DOD establishing a policy that breaks a federal law is a good thing? Not changing the policy or changing the law? — James Tolsona (@JamesTolsona) November 4, 2023

Now we are blaming Republicans for heart attacks of 4 star generals doing paper work? Wow. I hope he doesn't have to lead a war or anything like that. SMH. — Mark🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@flat6fanatic) November 2, 2023

Why doesn’t the Senate just vote on the promotions? You know why, but you won’t admit it — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) November 4, 2023

I am convinced that the best service a retired general can perform is to turn in his tongue along with his suit and to mothball his opinions.



Omar N. Bradley — Esteban Vihaio (@EstebanV333) November 4, 2023

So four-star generals are so overworked they're keeling over from heart attacks, and it's all because Tuberville won't bend on abortion tourism. Why does the admiral love abortion so much?

