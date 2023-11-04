British Police Crack Down on the British Flag Being Draped Over Barriers

Britain really is a cautionary tale for the United States. They've cracked down on free speech to the point where you can be arrested for praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic. They'll arrest you over mean tweets. London's mayor is fretting over Islamophobia while hundreds of thousands of pro-Hamas demonstrators take over the streets. Metropolitan Police were recently caught on video pulling down posters of kidnapped Israelis so as not to "escalate tensions." Ah, but you have to understand the "context," they said.

Here's a video of some Brits with the Union Jack. The police are overly concerned that they were draping the flag over the barriers set up. They can wave the flag if they want, they just can't drape it. This is what the police are cracking down on.

The police object to patriots flags on the railings pic.twitter.com/Azo18RW5iK — Brexit Brian Patriots (@BrianPatriots) November 4, 2023

British police are upset with British flags being draped on railings but they have no problem with the flags of foreign countries being draped over historic statues. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/Vl9S7DFwZp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2023

The British police are disgracing all of the UK. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) November 4, 2023

The ruling elite of UK despises Englishmen. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 4, 2023

What a tragedy England has become. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) November 4, 2023

Absolutely pathetic, this is what it looks like when people are just "following orders" — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) November 4, 2023

They are on the other side of the fence. And I don't just mean literally. — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) November 4, 2023

Waiting for them the raise the Palestinian flag at Buckingham Palace — Adam🇺🇸 (@Adam000019) November 4, 2023

England is past saving and they did it to themselves — MFG (@Michael717199) November 4, 2023

Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/KdqcDsNoJF — Amar Elyas (@AmarElyas) November 4, 2023

Sadly this force is completely compromised.



Like most government organisations in the UK they are at odds with the will of the majority of decent British people.



They pander to the mob.



We’re being played! — Or I’ll just!! (@OrIlljust1) November 4, 2023

They used to enforce law and order now all they care about is preventing minorities from being offended. — CriticalBasedTheory (@BasedCritical) November 4, 2023

Those "minorities" are looking less and less like minorities — England is proud of its diversity and open approach to immigration.

Literally an entire police force of cucks. — CJH (@CJH39493411) November 4, 2023

Don't they have "kidnapped" posters to take down?

“Get your sh*t off our statues!”—@LozzaFox, tearing down Palestinian flag and signs from London statue of “Boadicea and Her Daughters”, facing Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.



pic.twitter.com/JIFYntysX7 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 29, 2023

