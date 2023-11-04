British Police Crack Down on the British Flag Being Draped Over Barriers

Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Britain really is a cautionary tale for the United States. They've cracked down on free speech to the point where you can be arrested for praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic. They'll arrest you over mean tweets. London's mayor is fretting over Islamophobia while hundreds of thousands of pro-Hamas demonstrators take over the streets. Metropolitan Police were recently caught on video pulling down posters of kidnapped Israelis so as not to "escalate tensions." Ah, but you have to understand the "context," they said.

Here's a video of some Brits with the Union Jack. The police are overly concerned that they were draping the flag over the barriers set up. They can wave the flag if they want, they just can't drape it. This is what the police are cracking down on.

Those "minorities" are looking less and less like minorities — England is proud of its diversity and open approach to immigration.

Don't they have "kidnapped" posters to take down?

***

