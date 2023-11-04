Marc Lamont Hill Reminds Us That History Didn't Begin on October 7
AOC Appalled at Aid Given to Enable Israel's Atrocities

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

On Friday, the House passed a bill that would provide $14.3 billion to Israel … but nothing to Ukraine. NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press this week that President Biden would veto any aid package for Israel that didn't also include aid for Ukraine. Here's hoping it makes it through the Senate and to his desk so he can veto it.

There were reports that at least a couple of House members left the floor crying after the vote. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't cry, but she is appalled that the aid package doesn't come with conditions … the same kind of hoops that people have to go through to get food stamps.

"A litany of conditions" — boo hoo. How dehumanizing to have to show you need food assistance to get it.

We're amused that she's appalled. Thousands of children, dead? That might be a good reason to call for Hamas to release all the hostages and surrender unconditionally instead of firing rockets from schools and hospitals.

Ask your colleague in The Squad to ask her pals in Hamas to surrender. You two are close.

We don't know how many times this has to be said, but none of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand civilians. None of it.

Most of the money would go toward the shield that keeps Hamas rockets from falling on residential areas and schools and hospitals. Again, get The Squad together, fly over to Gaza, and talk your pals in Hamas into surrendering.

***

