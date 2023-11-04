AOC Appalled at Aid Given to Enable Israel's Atrocities

On Friday, the House passed a bill that would provide $14.3 billion to Israel … but nothing to Ukraine. NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press this week that President Biden would veto any aid package for Israel that didn't also include aid for Ukraine. Here's hoping it makes it through the Senate and to his desk so he can veto it.

There were reports that at least a couple of House members left the floor crying after the vote. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't cry, but she is appalled that the aid package doesn't come with conditions … the same kind of hoops that people have to go through to get food stamps.

Our country subjects people in need of food assistance to a litany of conditions to qualify, yet refuses to place a *single* condition on billions of public funds to prevent enabling an atrocity.



It is appalling. Thousands of children, dead. This is the result of “no red lines.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2023

"A litany of conditions" — boo hoo. How dehumanizing to have to show you need food assistance to get it.

We're amused that she's appalled. Thousands of children, dead? That might be a good reason to call for Hamas to release all the hostages and surrender unconditionally instead of firing rockets from schools and hospitals.

The real reason civilians are dying in the Palestinian Territories is people like you. Hamas believe they can commit terrorist attacks with impunity if they have women & kids willing to act as human shields for them because it will cause people like you to protect them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 4, 2023

Can you EVER

just speak up for Americans? — News Trinnte 🇺🇸 (@NTrinnte) November 4, 2023

Hamas gives all the kidnapped Israelis and Americans back, then a ceasefire happens.



Why is that hard. — Thomas Laird (@tlaird_expivia) November 4, 2023

Ask your colleague in The Squad to ask her pals in Hamas to surrender. You two are close.

Again, the group who committed the atrocities is Hamas. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2023

Hamas started this. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 4, 2023

You had it right the first time. pic.twitter.com/RgOEwwkcxn — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 4, 2023

Maybe they should release the hostages — Dave Bigrig (@DaveRothwell8) November 4, 2023

You stood there yelling at your own new York people at how you didn't care about them, and you were gonna take from them to support the illegals...



You're fine with the same being done to your own people your supposed to represent — James (@TheN1James) November 4, 2023

I have a feeling that you want to place more than one condition on providing additional military aid to Israel. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) November 4, 2023

The atrocity happened on 7.10. Are you suggesting we let it happen again? — Roy Zuckerman (@ZuckermanRoy) November 4, 2023

We don't know how many times this has to be said, but none of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand civilians. None of it.

Here we go again. 🙄



Ok Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/ei4BneWOQR — DDS (@__DDS___) November 4, 2023

Where was the virtuous anti-war commentary when so many leftists were flying their war flags over the last two years?



Oh, wait, that was a different war. It was okay to take sides and funnel billions of untraceable stolen funds into that one. — Forest (@forestking) November 4, 2023

There was a bright red line and Hamas crossed it. — MGYSGTUSMCRET1775 (@MGYSGTUSMCRET) November 4, 2023

Some would consider your election to public office an atrocity — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 4, 2023

Most of the money would go toward the shield that keeps Hamas rockets from falling on residential areas and schools and hospitals. Again, get The Squad together, fly over to Gaza, and talk your pals in Hamas into surrendering.

***