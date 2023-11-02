Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis

Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The Los Angeles Times' Adam Elmahrek was just doing his job as a journalist by demanding proof that Hamas terrorists had beheaded infants during the October 7 invasion of Israel. Elmahrek dug in deep, apparently demanding to see video before spreading what could be Israeli propaganda. We've seen what Hamas has done in their own videos they posted to social media … the IDF even held a special screening for journalists of footage showing the barbarism of Hamas. But for some people, believing that terrorists who would kill innocent women and children and the elderly would behead infants was a bridge too far. 

Now, Israel has posted radio chatter it says is between a Hamas terrorist on the ground in Israel and an operative off-site. This has sparked another debate: Is this just Israeli propaganda or is it real? Based on what we've seen posted by Hamas, we have no problem believing it, but listen for yourself:

OK, let's say it didn't happen. All that Hamas did was shoot innocent civilians, killing over a thousand. But they did it with honor … it's just what "decolonization" looks like.

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
You mean Pallywood?

As we reported, Peter Daou concluded last week that Israel has already lost the "public perception" war. So Israel made this up to garner support for eliminating Hamas? Why are people so much more willing to trust the word of a terrorist organization that wants all Jews dead and did its best to make that happen on October 7? 

We suppose that Daniel Pearl beheading video was faked too.

***


Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

