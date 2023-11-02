Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis

The Los Angeles Times' Adam Elmahrek was just doing his job as a journalist by demanding proof that Hamas terrorists had beheaded infants during the October 7 invasion of Israel. Elmahrek dug in deep, apparently demanding to see video before spreading what could be Israeli propaganda. We've seen what Hamas has done in their own videos they posted to social media … the IDF even held a special screening for journalists of footage showing the barbarism of Hamas. But for some people, believing that terrorists who would kill innocent women and children and the elderly would behead infants was a bridge too far.

Now, Israel has posted radio chatter it says is between a Hamas terrorist on the ground in Israel and an operative off-site. This has sparked another debate: Is this just Israeli propaganda or is it real? Based on what we've seen posted by Hamas, we have no problem believing it, but listen for yourself:

Disturbing content:



They played with heads they severed and then were asked to document it.



Hamas must be eradicated. pic.twitter.com/20yUpzux2x — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 2, 2023

Eradicate is a must for Hamas — King Prosper (@King_prosp) November 2, 2023

Didn't happen — I Abject (@Abjectivist) November 2, 2023

OK, let's say it didn't happen. All that Hamas did was shoot innocent civilians, killing over a thousand. But they did it with honor … it's just what "decolonization" looks like.

Dubious content and 🤥 — Mamman (@MammanThoughts) November 2, 2023

Outrightly evil — The Rabbi of Poetry (@FREDelicious1) November 2, 2023

🇮🇱 @Israel You NEVER have video PROOF of your ZIONIST LIES but always manage to post these fake edited audio recordings! — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 2, 2023

ANOTHER CRINGE AUDIO RECORDING ? Have some shame — HPN Network🗽 (@HPNnetwork) November 2, 2023

You really think we believe that? — Sabr (@_lonedd) November 2, 2023

Shame on 🇮🇱 — Saim (@S333KAX) November 2, 2023

Lying propagandist. Your whole state is built on a lie. — mrGRIND (@Coolmanifes) November 2, 2023

I speak Arabic and this sounds fake as hell lmaoo#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/bsNG9sixum — LEØN (@ChAbdennor) November 2, 2023

Is that all the proof you have? Show proof. Videos photos. Not made up phone calls — TraderKE (@Trader_KE) November 2, 2023

This is so far beyond barbaric and monstrous. There are no words for the level of evil they all are. None. — 🇺🇸 Kate 🇩🇪 (@tschussyall) November 2, 2023

Prove this is authentic — Fidgety Imp (@FidgetyImp13) November 2, 2023

Highly suspicious, low-value, next-to-meaningless data point to say the least. Compare this to daily high-quality, long videos of the massacre of civilians going on in Gaza — Liberty Man (@ManiacLiberty) November 2, 2023

You mean Pallywood?

Literally no one believes you lying scum — Ali Taher (@AliAlitaher86) November 2, 2023

As we reported, Peter Daou concluded last week that Israel has already lost the "public perception" war. So Israel made this up to garner support for eliminating Hamas? Why are people so much more willing to trust the word of a terrorist organization that wants all Jews dead and did its best to make that happen on October 7?

We suppose that Daniel Pearl beheading video was faked too.

