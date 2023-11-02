Amanda Marcotte Calls Out Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Toxic Masculinity'

So this editor is absolutely gobsmacked by Salon. As we reported earlier Thursday, Salon published a piece by former Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem arguing that MAGA and Christian nationalism were a bigger threat "than Hamas could ever be." MAGA knocked over a vase in the Capitol Building on January 6, while Hamas exterminated 1,400 Israeli civilians on October 7. But we suppose his point, if he had one, was that here in America, we need to keep an eye out for MAGA extremists more than Hamas terrorists. But what an idea for a piece.

Hold on to your hats, because Salon has also published a piece by Amanda Marcotte arguing that feminism is the way forward and toxic masculinity, as personified by Benjamin Netanyahu, "can't keep us safe." For real.

"Feminists have long warned about men who hide incompetence with belligerence — Israel proves them right," reads the subhead. It's a good thing Hamas is such a feminist organization with strong feminist leadership.

From 9/11 to Benjamin Netanyahu: The world is learning that toxic masculinity can’t keep us safe https://t.co/1PrdShwY8j — Salon (@Salon) November 2, 2023

Honestly, someone put something in the drinking water over at Salon. Marcotte writes:

No one who knows anything about Netanyahu has been surprised that he's ignored Biden's words of caution. He used the Hamas attack on Israeli citizens as a pretext to unleash a nightmarish amount of violence on Palestinian citizens while giving bloodthirsty speeches to justify these actions. It couldn't be clearer that Netanyahu, whose tenure has been increasingly weighed down by ugly corruption scandals and a threat of criminal sanction, is hoping for a repeat of what President George W. Bush enjoyed in the aftermath of 9/11: A surge in approval polls, boosted by a "rally 'round the flag" effect. … As feminists have long argued, that's one of the most maddening aspects of toxic masculinity: It dupes people into confusing big talk for real action. Authoritarian men like Netanyahu — or like Donald Trump — love to preen about how strong and powerful they supposedly are. It's all a lie, of course, and they often expose themselves as cowards who cringe away from real challenges. But what's alarming is that sexism tricks large swaths of the public into voting for them, supporting them or otherwise putting their trust in men who brag loudly but fail to show any real competence. In the U.S., the loss from that misplaced faith in toxic masculinity is almost too great to think about.

We don't get it. Probably because there's no condemnation of toxic masculinity among Hamas. There's no condemnation of Hamas, just Israel. So if feminists were in charge in Israel, they'd react to October 7 how, exactly? By sending social workers into Gaza?

Toxic Journalism at its finest. — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) November 2, 2023

Let me fix that for you. “The world is relearning that Jihad is incompatible with modern values” — Ian O'Donoghue (@enpsych_) November 2, 2023

Weak men make hard times, too bad you didn't seem to learn any history. — mikesere (@mikesere9505) November 2, 2023

Statistically, this article is killing it (you choose the metric). What a rag. 🗑 — Kevin Fenter (@KFin5674) November 2, 2023

The only toxic here is you. — Christopher (@2016Trapped) November 2, 2023

Toxic masculinity is a lie. — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) November 2, 2023

How are you even still a publication lol — BabyFart McGeezax (@BabyFartMcGeez2) November 2, 2023

This is so remarkably stupid. We suppose Netanyahu should hug it out with Hamas.

Unbelievable.

