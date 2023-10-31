GOP Stripping Money the IRS Was Going to Use to Build Its Own Free TurboTax for You

Lefty Journalists Fear Israeli Kidnap Posters Are Really Intended to Entrap Helpless Pales...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the House GOP introduced a 13-page bill that would allocate $14 billion to Israel. The catch? The $14 billion would be taken from the $80 billion allocated to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tweeted, "We cannot let our national security be undermined in an attempt to weaken our efforts to modernize the IRS."

Paul Blumenthal is a senior reporter for HuffPost and he's read the bill. He also wants you to know the effect the GOP's bill will have on you personally. You see, the IRS was using the money to build its own free version of TurboTax, but the GOP's bill strips the money for that.

How many billions had the IRS allocated to build another Obamacare website?

That was this editor's thought: Just move to a flat tax and you won't need 87,000 new IRS agents to go through the paperwork.

Programs like TurboTax do everything they can to minimize your tax burden … would an IRS-created web application do the same? If you make $600 selling jewelry on Etsy, they'll know about it.

***

