GOP Stripping Money the IRS Was Going to Use to Build Its Own Free TurboTax for You

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the House GOP introduced a 13-page bill that would allocate $14 billion to Israel. The catch? The $14 billion would be taken from the $80 billion allocated to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tweeted, "We cannot let our national security be undermined in an attempt to weaken our efforts to modernize the IRS."

Paul Blumenthal is a senior reporter for HuffPost and he's read the bill. He also wants you to know the effect the GOP's bill will have on you personally. You see, the IRS was using the money to build its own free version of TurboTax, but the GOP's bill strips the money for that.

The IRS is building a free digital tax filing system so you won't have to pay for TurboTax etc. The GOP's offsets for the Israel war funds strips funding for it. pic.twitter.com/0a7nkVL7l4 — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) October 30, 2023

How many billions had the IRS allocated to build another Obamacare website?

Good. Who the hell would trust something built by the IRS? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 31, 2023

Good deal, less IRS, more fun! — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) October 31, 2023

Trusting the IRS to tell me how much tax I owe is like getting weight control advice from Lizzo. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) October 31, 2023

Good, there are many reasons why no American should use a system like that. — Ghost of Chloe the Bulldog (@CBulldogTrader) October 31, 2023

If they needed 14 billion to make an app that already exists they need better employees. — PDD (@DeGirlDeBoy) October 31, 2023

"40 Years of Failure: IRS Unable to Fix ITS OWN Computer System" ... but hold your breath, they will have bested TurboTax any minute now. https://t.co/6rrDLaB3xF. — Robert Watson (@watson1787) October 31, 2023

Not sure I would trust the “free digital tax filing system” to file with the IRS. I’m sure the IRS would love to do your taxes for you. — Mark Schouten (@MarkSchouten3) October 31, 2023

Is it as good as their Obamacare website was? — The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) October 31, 2023

Basically you’re saying the government is going to tell me how much I owe in taxes and then audit me if I disagree.



They already track everything you spend over $600.



I guess liberals are ok with this level of government control.



Who would have thought? — MagLevIsMagLAME (@MagLevIsMagLAME) October 31, 2023

Good. No money to IRS. There are free filing options already. — Heather Lane 🇺🇸 (@goldengirlinlv) October 31, 2023

A simple flat tax solves it all. — HillbillyDelux (@porch_banjo) October 31, 2023

That was this editor's thought: Just move to a flat tax and you won't need 87,000 new IRS agents to go through the paperwork.

I feel so bad for the IRS. — Epstein’s Best Client (@NameTheClients) October 31, 2023

"Taxpayer funded" digital tax filing system. — Blad (@tlindblad) October 31, 2023

Holy crap what a cluster that will be. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 31, 2023

A kid in India could build an app for that for $5000 — David Dougherty (@Nahanchi7068) October 31, 2023

Good. Abolish the IRS. — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) October 31, 2023

Programs like TurboTax do everything they can to minimize your tax burden … would an IRS-created web application do the same? If you make $600 selling jewelry on Etsy, they'll know about it.

