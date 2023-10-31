Did Janet Yellen and the Dems Write This WaPo Headline About GOP's Israel Aid Proposal?

A House Republican proposal to provide funding to Israel and offset that by cutting recent extra money for the IRS is causing some hyperventilating on the Left:

House Republicans unveil Israel aid package with matching IRS cuts | Just The News https://t.co/TA8S0IERwQ — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 30, 2023

House GOP's $14B Israel aid bill offset with cuts to IRS cash in Biden's Inflation Reduction Act https://t.co/FDRXxwWdbj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2023

This has created a triggering amongst Democrats:

House Republicans have rolled out a bill giving $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, while cutting into cash President Biden allocated toward the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last year. The 13-page bill released on Monday would completely offset the foreign aid by rescinding those funds from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year. Specifically, it targets some of the $80 billion the package gave to the IRS.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (of "inflation will be transitory" infamy) made that sound like the end of the world:

We cannot let our national security be undermined in an attempt to weaken our efforts to modernize the IRS – efforts which reduce the deficit, improve customer service for Americans, and make sure that wealthy tax cheats pay what they owe. — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) October 31, 2023

Gee, how was the IRS even functioning before Biden and the Dems gave them that extra money?

The Biden admin would rather throw Israel under the bus and get nothing than have the IRS operate under its 2020 budget. Truly amazing. https://t.co/1HLvDBFXeW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 31, 2023

The Democrats know they can count on their media allies to help forward the desired narrative.

Here's the Washington Post's take which is indistinguishable from the way the Democrats are spinning the story:

House Republicans on Monday unveiled a proposal to pay for emergency aid for Israel’s war against Hamas by cutting Internal Revenue Service funds aimed at cracking down on rich tax cheats and improving taxpayer service. https://t.co/sXj7gDIZdm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 30, 2023

The memo was received!

Aren't you an independent news agency? Why are you regurgitating Democrat talking points about the IRS supposedly going after "rich tax cheats" like it's gospel truth? — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) October 31, 2023

Lol load up that headline, WaPo, load it all the way to the top https://t.co/JTwUNtgNOY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 30, 2023

Also, those kinds of funding bill games are of course perfectly acceptable to Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) when the Left does it.

If only the IRS had been modernized earlier, the IRS would have made sure the wealthy tax cheat Hunter Biden paid what he owed. https://t.co/0x61CWVLho — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 31, 2023

If only!

