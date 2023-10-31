‘We Are All So Utterly Devastated’: 'Friends' Cast, Others Remember Late Matthew Perry
Former Pro Soccer Player Absolutely Embarrasses Herself Discussing Reparations With Woke P...
'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is...
'Does Hamas Have Immunity?' Ben Shapiro In Heated Exchange with Activist at Oxford...
There's Something Super Sketchy About Sam Bankman-Fried's Courtroom Portrait
Trump Says You’re A Loser If You Thought He’d Get Mexico To Pay...
Ron DeSantis DESTROYED on Podcast Which Exposed the Lifts in His Shoes
Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots
Another NRO Writer Plays Up Nikki Haley's Electability
Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'
NRO: All of the Republican Candidates Should Drop Out … Except Nikki Haley
The Response to October 7th By Both Sides of the Aisle Has Been...
Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas
Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16

Did Janet Yellen and the Dems Write This WaPo Headline About GOP's Israel Aid Proposal?

Doug P.  |  10:36 AM on October 31, 2023
Journalism meme

A House Republican proposal to provide funding to Israel and offset that by cutting recent extra money for the IRS is causing some hyperventilating on the Left:

Advertisement

This has created a triggering amongst Democrats: 

House Republicans have rolled out a bill giving $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, while cutting into cash President Biden allocated toward the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last year. 

The 13-page bill released on Monday would completely offset the foreign aid by rescinding those funds from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year. Specifically, it targets some of the $80 billion the package gave to the IRS.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (of "inflation will be transitory" infamy) made that sound like the end of the world:

Gee, how was the IRS even functioning before Biden and the Dems gave them that extra money?

Recommended

'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Democrats know they can count on their media allies to help forward the desired narrative.

Here's the Washington Post's take which is indistinguishable from the way the Democrats are spinning the story:

The memo was received!

Advertisement

Also, those kinds of funding bill games are of course perfectly acceptable to Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) when the Left does it. 

If only!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It
Grateful Calvin
'Does Hamas Have Immunity?' Ben Shapiro In Heated Exchange with Activist at Oxford Union (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
There's Something Super Sketchy About Sam Bankman-Fried's Courtroom Portrait
FuzzyChimp
‘We Are All So Utterly Devastated’: 'Friends' Cast, Others Remember Late Matthew Perry
Amy Curtis
Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas
Brett T.
Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It Grateful Calvin
Advertisement