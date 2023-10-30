Yale Student Newspaper 'Corrects' Column That Claims Hamas Raped and Beheaded

Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 30, 2023
Twitter

Earlier, Twitchy reported on Shani Louk, the 23-year-old German-Israeli who was seen taken by Hamas terrorists from the music festival she was attending. Louk has been confirmed dead, with Israel's president saying, "They found Shani Louk's skull."

There's been a lot of arguing on X about whether or not or how many Israeli babies were beheaded by Hamas. Some have acted totally shocked as if that's far out of Hamas' moral code and demand photographic proof.

Sahar Tartak wrote a brave piece for the Yale Daily about the terrorist attack, asking, "Is Yalies4Palestine a hate group?"

Anyone with eyes can see that streets lined with dead civilian bodies are a bad thing. Mothers screaming for their children? Bad thing. Do I have to go on? Watch the videos before you celebrate “the resistance,” I urge you. If you’re any sort of human being at all, they’ll make you sick. Imagine it’s you or your mother or your little brother. Would you call that resistance? No. Who would you blame? I’d blame the perpetrator — not the victim. Campus hate groups, which I define by their support for terror, are free to disagree. But you don’t want to be a part of that. 

There is no place for student organizations who publicly celebrate the murder and kidnapping of innocent civilians. Y4P glorifies terrorism, cloaking it in the language of justice and human rights to feign innocence. For shame.

Zach Kessel notes that the editor of the Yale Daily added a "correction" last week, removing unfounded references to women being raped and men being beheaded.

As mentioned above, the IDF held a special "screening" for journalists of video that was too graphic to be posted online or aired on television.

They don't want to make Hamas look bad. Hey, the only paraglided into a music festival and opened fire on innocent Israelis. But they'd never do something as barbaric as rape or behead — let's wait until we have proof.

As we reported, Hamas terrorists killed a grandmother, took the phone off her dead body, and used it to take a photo and post it to her Facebook account … that's how her family found out she was dead.

***

