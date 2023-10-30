Yale Student Newspaper 'Corrects' Column That Claims Hamas Raped and Beheaded

Earlier, Twitchy reported on Shani Louk, the 23-year-old German-Israeli who was seen taken by Hamas terrorists from the music festival she was attending. Louk has been confirmed dead, with Israel's president saying, "They found Shani Louk's skull."

There's been a lot of arguing on X about whether or not or how many Israeli babies were beheaded by Hamas. Some have acted totally shocked as if that's far out of Hamas' moral code and demand photographic proof.

Sahar Tartak wrote a brave piece for the Yale Daily about the terrorist attack, asking, "Is Yalies4Palestine a hate group?"

Anyone with eyes can see that streets lined with dead civilian bodies are a bad thing. Mothers screaming for their children? Bad thing. Do I have to go on? Watch the videos before you celebrate “the resistance,” I urge you. If you’re any sort of human being at all, they’ll make you sick. Imagine it’s you or your mother or your little brother. Would you call that resistance? No. Who would you blame? I’d blame the perpetrator — not the victim. Campus hate groups, which I define by their support for terror, are free to disagree. But you don’t want to be a part of that. There is no place for student organizations who publicly celebrate the murder and kidnapping of innocent civilians. Y4P glorifies terrorism, cloaking it in the language of justice and human rights to feign innocence. For shame.

Zach Kessel notes that the editor of the Yale Daily added a "correction" last week, removing unfounded references to women being raped and men being beheaded.

At the end of a column by @sahar_tartak, editors at @yaledailynews affixed a “correction,” saying claims that Hamas raped women and beheaded men are “unsubstantiated.” @Yale’s student newspaper is running cover for Hamas. https://t.co/NPIrIXcdqf pic.twitter.com/6YopEnG50X — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 30, 2023

These atrocities are not unsubstantiated. Saying they are is akin to Holocaust denial. https://t.co/fGe2m03xMC — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 30, 2023

I suppose they wanted crisis responders to do rape-kits on the burned bodies?



Or they are waiting for the young women hostages to be returned and sign affidavits?



Fully expect them to say "Shani Louk has not responded to our requests for comment." — Crow (@Crowesq) October 30, 2023

Interesting to watch once considered institutions of learning implode… and hopefully never to recover.



Good riddance. — Krishnan Chittur (@cheprofessor) October 30, 2023

I’ve seen the videos of people being decapitated by Hamas. Does @yaledailynews need me to send it to them? — Madeleine Hubbard (@MadeleineHubb) October 30, 2023

As mentioned above, the IDF held a special "screening" for journalists of video that was too graphic to be posted online or aired on television.

Video taken by the perpetrators themselves does not count as “substantiation”? — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) October 30, 2023

Academia is off the rails, particularly in the humanities. Insane. — Nick Dreyer (@nrdreyer0) October 30, 2023

There is video of them beating foreign workers to death with a shovel...so is that considered "substantiated"...or they can't substantiate it. The western media focuses obsessively on one claim to try to disprove it to make Hamas seem acceptable. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) October 30, 2023

They don't want to make Hamas look bad. Hey, the only paraglided into a music festival and opened fire on innocent Israelis. But they'd never do something as barbaric as rape or behead — let's wait until we have proof.

Those claims are substantiated. Yale paper lied to run Hamas defense. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) October 30, 2023

The claim that @Yale University is considered a prestigious college is unsubstantiated. — Matt (@Matt_For_Peace) October 30, 2023

As a one-time editor, I am grossly embarrassed for the @yaledailynews. Videos are readily available online, because Hamas wanted to make known its activities. Real journalists report facts, they don’t pretend they’re not “substantiated”. — Flying Spaghetti Monster (@ElMuskrat2) October 30, 2023

They uploaded it! — Jen B (@jeniferbo85) October 30, 2023

As we reported, Hamas terrorists killed a grandmother, took the phone off her dead body, and used it to take a photo and post it to her Facebook account … that's how her family found out she was dead.

