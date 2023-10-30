German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported Dead

Many readers will likely be aware of Shani Louk, the young German-Israeli concert goer who was among those kidnapped by Hamas when they invaded Israel on October 7th. Videos of Louk popped up quickly on social media although it took some time for the identity of the bound and, apparently, lifeless girl to be identified by her distinctive tattoos. After much talk about how awful this girls death was hope was sparked when it was announced that her mother had been informed that Louk was, despite her appearance in the video, alive but injured and in Hamas custody.

If that was true at the time it doesn't seem to be true anymore, as Louk's family now confirms that they have received word of Shani's death.

Shani Louk, the 23 year-old German who was seen on Hamas videos ravaged and wounded displayed as a trophy in Gaza— has been found dead today.



IDF soldiers located her body in Gaza and brought her back to Israel.



May her memory be a blessing 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/1LBOvRXK2e — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has reportedly confirmed the news.

MORE - Israeli President Herzog: "They found Shani Louk's skull. This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured, and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy, and I offer my deepest condolences to her family." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2023

Louk was 22 years old. Anyone who's seen the video of her state at the time of the attack on the Re'im music festival in southern Israel will that the odds for her never seemed good, but at least her family can have some degree of closure now.

The little comfort her family can get from this abhorrent situation 💔

May she rest in peace and her killers eliminated 🙏 — Amit Grinson (@Amit_Levinson) October 30, 2023

May her memory be a blessing. — troubledchild (@verytroubl53041) October 30, 2023

That image of her on the back of that pickup left no doubt. What a shocker that HAMAS would lie...#RIP — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 30, 2023

Several large right wing accounts spread lies about her being alive and well in Israel and this being a scam right after the massacre happened. https://t.co/JC3lCM8LjF — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 30, 2023

And people said her death was fake. Terrible times 🙏 — Smoker (@SmokerOnX) October 30, 2023

Wait wasn't she in a hospital recovering in the sweet embrace of Hamas??? — דנית (@MachiaveIiHen) October 30, 2023





Louk is of course only one of the many many casualties that have already been caused by the actions of Hamas, casualties of both Israeli citizens and of the Gazan Palestinians who Hamas represents as their governmental leaders. But with pictures of Shani Louk having been disseminated widely after the attack she is in many ways a recognizable symbol of the bloodshed and devastation that occurred on that day.

May flights of angels guide her to her rest.

***

