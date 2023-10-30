German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported Dead

ABSOLUTELY VILE. Anti-Jewish Posts Against Cornell Students Raise Alarms
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 AM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Many readers will likely be aware of Shani Louk, the young German-Israeli concert goer who was among those kidnapped by Hamas when they invaded Israel on October 7th. Videos of Louk popped up quickly on social media although it took some time for the identity of the bound and, apparently, lifeless girl to be identified by her distinctive tattoos. After much talk about how awful this girls death was hope was sparked when it was announced that her mother had been informed that Louk was, despite her appearance in the video, alive but injured and in Hamas custody. 

If that was true at the time it doesn't seem to be true anymore, as Louk's family now confirms that they have received word of Shani's death.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has reportedly confirmed the news.

Louk was 22 years old. Anyone who's seen the video of her state at the time of the attack on the Re'im music festival in southern Israel will that the odds for her never seemed good, but at least her family can have some degree of closure now.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Louk is of course only one of the many many casualties that have already been caused by the actions of Hamas, casualties of both Israeli citizens and of the Gazan Palestinians who Hamas represents as their governmental leaders. But with pictures of Shani Louk having been disseminated widely after the attack she is in many ways a recognizable symbol of the bloodshed and devastation that occurred on that day.

May flights of angels guide her to her rest.

***

