Another NRO Writer Plays Up Nikki Haley's Electability

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Back in January 2016, National Review published its "Against Trump" issue, with the editors writing a piece calling Donald Trump "a philosophically unmoored political opportunist who would trash the broad conservative ideological consensus within the GOP in favor of a free-floating populism with strong-man overtones." As we said in a previous post, National Review hasn't taken the Never Trump position of campaigning for Joe Biden, but it also claims that Trump cannot be president again.

Earlier Monday, we covered Michael R. Strain's piece at National Review Online arguing that all of Trump's challengers — with the exception of Nikki Haley — should follow Mike Pence's lead and drop out. 

Noah Rothman, senior writer at NRO, is on board and says that Haley has the following needed to win a general election.

Independents don't get to vote in the Republican primary.

Don't forget that the Democrats already have painted Haley as just as bad as any other Republican — they keep pointing to her using a "fake name" to sound white.

We're not sure where the writers at NRO are getting the idea of "Haley-mentum." She'll do better in the primaries than Kamala Harris at least, but there's no way she'll be the nominee.

***

