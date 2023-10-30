NRO: All of the Republican Candidates Should Drop Out … Except Nikki Haley

As Twitchy reported, presidential candidate Mike Pence officially suspended his campaign at the Republican Jewish Coalition. That wasn't really a shocker, as Pence had no chance whatsoever. No one has a chance against Donald Trump than perhaps Gov. Ron DeSantis, and we'll have to see how Trump's legal troubles work out.

Advertisement

Michael R. Strain writes at National Review Online that the rest of the Republican challengers should drop out … except for Nikki Haley. Quite a few thought Haley was running to be Trump's vice president, but she's since taken a couple of shots at him. She, too, has no chance.

The other Republican presidential candidates should follow @Mike_Pence's lead.



That is, all of them except @NikkiHaley. | @MichaelRStrain https://t.co/HAbX8sOr8G — National Review (@NRO) October 30, 2023

Strain writes:

It is imperative that Donald Trump not be the Republican nominee in 2024. President Trump is currently the favorite for the GOP nomination — by a large margin. But he would likely lose a head-to-head match against Haley. Haley’s rise in the polls continues. According to a poll released this morning, she is tied for second place in Iowa, up ten percentage points since August. In that poll, fewer than half (43 percent) of likely Republican caucus-goers picked Trump as their first-choice candidate. Give the voters in that state a choice between Trump and one other candidate — and give that candidate enough time to make her case to voters in a one-on-one contest — and my money’s on Trump losing.

We'll bookmark this so we can come back and laugh later.

No. Also no. Also, pound sand. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 30, 2023

Is this a joke? — FunkyPox #DeSantis2024 (@corrcomm) October 30, 2023

Good God, Buckley's old magazine surely has fallen on hard times.



There's only ONE Candidate who is fully capable of taking on Trump mano-a-mano and defeating him: Gov Ron DeSantis.

Trump v DeSantis ... PICK ONE. pic.twitter.com/pxdqnwJSQQ — Dr Patrick M - AI Changes Everything (@patmcguinness) October 30, 2023

Haley poses no serious threat to Trump. Convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/HTQuMXaocu — Life/Liberty/Music (@bcm4134) October 30, 2023

What a disgrace this publication has become — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) October 30, 2023

Sad fact of the matter is that even if every single one did that tomorrow Trump would win the primary easily with 60 to 70% of the vote.



Only DeSantis has a chance of beating Trump, and as long as you continue to split the vote and delay his momentum, the lower that chance. — DarienMcLean (@DarienOfMcLean) October 30, 2023

She has zero path to winning the nomination. DeSantis is the only chance, however slim, to not get Trump again. — Sarge (@SargeSmash1) October 30, 2023

You guys learned absolutely nothing from 2016. Nothing. — Steve Priestap (@StevePriestap) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

If DeSantis drops out, Trump wins easily.



If Haley drops out, DeSantis has a chance to win.



It’s that simple. — Robert Jansen (@Robcat72) October 30, 2023

Literally no one wants Haley. It's like the GOP wants to lose. #DeSantis2024 — Charles Beener (@CharlesBeener) October 30, 2023

You keep finding ways to alienate your dwindling supporters. Congrats on that I guess. — Lewis50 (@_Sweet_Lew) October 30, 2023

We'll give NRO credit for not going full Lincoln Project and throwing their weight (whatever that may be) behind Joe Biden. But Nikki Haley?

***