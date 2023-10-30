NRO: All of the Republican Candidates Should Drop Out … Except Nikki Haley

Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As Twitchy reported, presidential candidate Mike Pence officially suspended his campaign at the Republican Jewish Coalition. That wasn't really a shocker, as Pence had no chance whatsoever. No one has a chance against Donald Trump than perhaps Gov. Ron DeSantis, and we'll have to see how Trump's legal troubles work out.

Michael R. Strain writes at National Review Online that the rest of the Republican challengers should drop out … except for Nikki Haley. Quite a few thought Haley was running to be Trump's vice president, but she's since taken a couple of shots at him. She, too, has no chance.

Strain writes:

It is imperative that Donald Trump not be the Republican nominee in 2024. President Trump is currently the favorite for the GOP nomination — by a large margin. But he would likely lose a head-to-head match against Haley.

Haley’s rise in the polls continues. According to a poll released this morning, she is tied for second place in Iowa, up ten percentage points since August. In that poll, fewer than half (43 percent) of likely Republican caucus-goers picked Trump as their first-choice candidate. Give the voters in that state a choice between Trump and one other candidate — and give that candidate enough time to make her case to voters in a one-on-one contest — and my money’s on Trump losing.

We'll bookmark this so we can come back and laugh later.

We'll give NRO credit for not going full Lincoln Project and throwing their weight (whatever that may be) behind Joe Biden. But Nikki Haley?

***

