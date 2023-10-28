NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and...
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Isra...
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confeder...
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank
Fascinating Deep-Dive Into the Media Bombing the Hospital Bombing Story
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Stop Calling For a Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas ... It's Insulting and...
Publisher Is Both Anti-Zionist and Anti-Civilization
The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun...
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl...
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London...

Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy reported earlier, "conservative" New York Times columnist David French posted a thread explaining why he's leaving Twitter for Threads. We don't follow Threads, so we're not sure if you're not allowed to call out bad takes over there. French has become nothing more than a scold, aiming all his fire at his fellow conservatives for not being Christian enough. We're all pretty sure he'll be back when he realizes that Threads is like shouting into the void.

Advertisement

Also "mentally preparing" to leave Twitter is CNN's Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger's going to Threads as well. That must be an online safe space.

Elon Musk explained why Kinzinger's leaving Twitter:

How long will it take him to "mentally prepare" to leave?

Recommended

'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Is he gone yet? Will he see this post? We bet he will.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADAM KINZINGER ELON MUSK TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Israel
Chad Felix Greene
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Brett T.
NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
Brett T.
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confederate Soldier
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement