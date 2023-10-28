Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit

As Twitchy reported earlier, "conservative" New York Times columnist David French posted a thread explaining why he's leaving Twitter for Threads. We don't follow Threads, so we're not sure if you're not allowed to call out bad takes over there. French has become nothing more than a scold, aiming all his fire at his fellow conservatives for not being Christian enough. We're all pretty sure he'll be back when he realizes that Threads is like shouting into the void.

Also "mentally preparing" to leave Twitter is CNN's Adam Kinzinger.

Adam Kinzinger says he’s leaving 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/TLjaxnxvuy — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 28, 2023

Kinzinger's going to Threads as well. That must be an online safe space.

Elon Musk explained why Kinzinger's leaving Twitter:

He doesn’t like his lies being questioned — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2023

The only people who don’t like X are the ones who cannot compete in the battlefield of ideas. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 28, 2023

Community note this tweet when he doesn’t leave 😂😂 — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) October 28, 2023

And yet, they never seem to make good on their promises to leave! Come to think of it, they never make good on any of their promises. 😎😎🤡😎 — AZ Andersons (@az_andersons) October 28, 2023

He's going to his very quiet safe space. ❄️ — ❤️ Ale𝕏andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) October 28, 2023

Threads LOL — Alex (@dos14_) October 28, 2023

I bet he cried when he made that decision, like he always does — Z (@timmybo8104) October 28, 2023

How long will it take him to "mentally prepare" to leave?

This is kinda savage. I dig it. — Brandon’s Number 2 Pencil 🏴 (@IAmTheMilkman00) October 28, 2023

The little fella has thin skin. — Kat (@KatManDoToo) October 28, 2023

Are we supposed to throw a going away party or something?



In other words don't let the door hit your ass on the way out.



Plenty of non-bot, new folks adding some meaningful ideas showing up every day. — Deuce Fathoms (@DeuceFathoms) October 28, 2023

Is he gone yet? Will he see this post? We bet he will.

***