BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests...
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems...
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends 'Mama Bear' Rep. Rashida Tlaib And It Does NOT...
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What...
Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue
'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching...
Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement
Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'
RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on October 27, 2023
Meme

There has been terrible news from the world of NeverTrump today, as former Republican commentator David French took to his computer to announce that Twitter won't have David French to kick around anymore.

Advertisement

While it's true that David French seems to incite a lot of anger from many corners of Twitter, he doesn't do himself any favors by his constant judgmental mien and the habit he's picked up since taking up a columnist job at The New York Times (he had the habit before too) of training his fire almost exclusively on the right. Not to mention that trying to compare Twitter to Gab is an odd choice...

French continues

There's an old saying: If you go around everyday and all you meet are jerks... then you're probably the jerk. Words to live by.

Recommended

BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Better reported and more accurate on news sites like... the New York Times? That bastion of truthful reporting and journalistic ethics?

We can't imagine why more people aren't flocking from Twitter to read French's riveting pieces over at The New York Times! After 5 Tweets French finally sums up his Twitter exit-interview... with a plug for his Threads account.

Advertisement

Sadly if David French was having second thoughts about this decision it seems likely that the response to his farewell address won't make him change his mind.

The Babylon Bee's Seth Dillon took the opportunity deliver a straight gut-punch to French:

Ouch!

Others are less than confident that this is the last that Twitter will be seeing of David French.

Advertisement

Who knows, maybe David is serious about leaving. Using Twitter hasn't been a pleasant experience for him for quite some time, as he's often pointed out. People should do what makes them happy in the end, so if Twitter isn't making David happy then we say bon voyage to him. Hopefully he can focus his extra time on finding something to criticize Democrats for as much as he criticizes Republicans, but we doubt it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DAVID FRENCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests of Leftwing Jewish Protestors
Chad Felix Greene
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
ArtistAngie
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What It Means To Hate Jews
Grateful Calvin
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems Are Overwrought
justmindy
BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted Aaron Walker
Advertisement