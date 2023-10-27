This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure

There has been terrible news from the world of NeverTrump today, as former Republican commentator David French took to his computer to announce that Twitter won't have David French to kick around anymore.

I'm leaving Twitter, for the indefinite future. The reason is simple: this site is becoming more like Gab every day. It's a font of hatred, lies, and harassment. And while it's never been great, at least it had its uses. No longer. At least not for me. /1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 27, 2023

While it's true that David French seems to incite a lot of anger from many corners of Twitter, he doesn't do himself any favors by his constant judgmental mien and the habit he's picked up since taking up a columnist job at The New York Times (he had the habit before too) of training his fire almost exclusively on the right. Not to mention that trying to compare Twitter to Gab is an odd choice...

I accidentally logged into Gab the other day and was immediately reminded why I don't go over there. My Twitter experience is nothing like that. You must be following all the wrong people — pantsdailyon (@pantsdailyon) October 28, 2023

French continues

The constant hatred and malice on this site is bad for the soul. The tsunami of lies and misinformation is bad for the mind. There was a time when Twitter still gave me some value. It helped me find some of the smartest and wisest voices in public life. /2 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 27, 2023

There's an old saying: If you go around everyday and all you meet are jerks... then you're probably the jerk. Words to live by.

But now it repeatedly boosts the worst and most thoughtless. I just can't stay here in good conscience. I don't begrudge anyone staying. People can certainly draw different lines, and I will miss Grizzlies twitter, but . . . /3 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 27, 2023

Real-time news is actually better reported and more accurate on news sites, Twitter is utterly irrelevant to promoting my pieces (typically fewer than one percent of readers come through Twitter), and most of the people I respect are also on other sites. /4 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 27, 2023

Better reported and more accurate on news sites like... the New York Times? That bastion of truthful reporting and journalistic ethics?

Remember, David here wants you all to know how horrible this place is for spreading misinformation, while also writing for the NYT pic.twitter.com/PKcxIWcqdL — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) October 27, 2023

We can't imagine why more people aren't flocking from Twitter to read French's riveting pieces over at The New York Times! After 5 Tweets French finally sums up his Twitter exit-interview... with a plug for his Threads account.

I'm not off social media. You can follow me at Threads, which has better tools for managing trolls, and I've had great fun interacting with readers, including responding to thoughtful critiques. If you want to keep following me, please join me there. /end https://t.co/AQM9GCzhQB — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 27, 2023

Sadly if David French was having second thoughts about this decision it seems likely that the response to his farewell address won't make him change his mind.

You get what you give on this site. I’ve found friends, ideas, opportunities. You’re getting “hatred” because you’ve spent years dumping on conservatives, who no longer like you, and currying favor with the MSNBC crowd, who will use you strategically but never accept you. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 27, 2023

The Babylon Bee's Seth Dillon took the opportunity deliver a straight gut-punch to French:

You used to be good, too. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 27, 2023

Ouch!

Others are less than confident that this is the last that Twitter will be seeing of David French.

Spend your brief Twitter hiatus contemplating that the best you’ll do in life is to be a useful idiot for people who hate you.



I suppose what you get in return is them letting you fool yourself into thinking you’re better than everyone else. — Josh Centers (@jcenters) October 28, 2023

See you in a week. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) October 27, 2023

Bet you my next payslip that you're here in a week.

100%



Go on, take the bet. — ThunderChunky (@SLightening101) October 28, 2023

Lmao you'll be back in 36 hours — Lord Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) October 28, 2023

Who knows, maybe David is serious about leaving. Using Twitter hasn't been a pleasant experience for him for quite some time, as he's often pointed out. People should do what makes them happy in the end, so if Twitter isn't making David happy then we say bon voyage to him. Hopefully he can focus his extra time on finding something to criticize Democrats for as much as he criticizes Republicans, but we doubt it.

***

