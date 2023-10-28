Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns

As Twitchy reported Friday night, Robert Card is now known to have killed himself sometime after his monstrous shooting spree earlier this week took the lives of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine. The usual gun-grabbers pounced, and something called the K-12 School Shooting Database took interest, even though this wasn't a school shooting. We've already been assured by Joy Behar that you can't hunt with an AR-15 because a single round will blow an entire deer apart, leaving no meat to harvest.

Advertisement

K-12 posted a thread that was hit with a few Community Notes:

The Lewiston, Maine shooter used a .308-caliber AR-15 rifle.



This is an even more powerful and deadly version of the .223 assault rifle used during most recent mass shootings.



The larger .308 cartridge has more gun powder to fire a larger bullet causing more damage. pic.twitter.com/wa7y1ci5Iw — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 27, 2023

Do they mean AR-10 but they’re just goobers who think every shooty stick with a 16+” barrel is an AR-15? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 28, 2023

Yeah, because getting the precise model right is crucial, while the fact that it was used for mass slaughter is a trivial matter. — Les Gillon (@LGillon2) October 28, 2023

Getting things precise when talking about guns is very important because the people who will write the legislation banning or confiscating firearms often have no idea what they're talking about. It's not trivial to expect legislators to know what they're legislating.

Yes, it really is. Because language is important, especially when we have dishonest hacks like you trying to push to strip the law abiding of their rights because of the actions of a criminal. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) October 28, 2023

I guess that is one way to let everyone know you have no idea how laws work. — Chris king (@KingChris85) October 28, 2023

Either you know what you're talking about or you don't. If you can't get the basic facts right, then you probably don't know the relevant data, facts, and reality, and your opinion is worthless. Hyperemotional responses lead to bad "solutions." — Allen (@AllenMays7) October 28, 2023

It certainly is important if you are trying to ban it. About 400 people a year are killed by rifles, not AR 15s, not semiautomatic rifles, all rifles, despite horrific mass shootings. Which rifles should be banned? You have to do better than black and scary looking — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) October 28, 2023

K-12 kept going:

A semi-auto battle rifle loaded with these .308 rounds is illegal for hunting in Maine.



“For large game, grab your 308 Winchester bolt action hunting rifle. The 308 has the power you need to drop whitetail, pronghorn, and even black bears.”https://t.co/c6yZYoR9FQ — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 27, 2023

"Battle rifle."

Why is a rifle that is illegal for hunting animals and solely designed for killing people sold without a background check to any paying customer in Maine? pic.twitter.com/DPeiElysiL — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 27, 2023

Maine doesn't do background checks?

Readers added context they thought people might want to know It is federally illegal for a firearms dealer to sell a firearm to ANY customer without first submitting their information to NICS - a background check which examines felony and domestic violence convictions, involuntary commitments, and dishonorable discharges.

Note the far-right anti-government imagery on the shirt for this .308 semi-auto rifle advertisement. pic.twitter.com/l3rE4xUn0C — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 27, 2023

"Far-right" … a term that's been rendered meaningless.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The shirt shows a 1754 political cartoon drawn by Ben Franklin calling for unity among the 13 colonies. It is not far right or anti government.

Advertisement

Hi stupid.



Bigger bullets won’t fit in a firearm that fires a smaller bullet.



Ask your Mommy to explain this to you when she sobers up. IF. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 28, 2023

None of this is true. Jesus. — Paul The Book Guy 📚 (@PaulTheBookGuy) October 28, 2023

The AR-15 does not shoot .308 caliber. It shoots 5.56 or .223@CommunityNotes — HODL ₿e Thy Name⚡️ (@michael_hodl) October 28, 2023

Hang on, I thought the .223 was the most horrific deadly bullet in existence. Now I found out there’s a MORE powerful one? Next you’ll try to tell me there a .50 bullet. I’m not falling for that! — Winston (@frank_talon) October 28, 2023

Lol your entire tweet is hilariously clueless and completely wrong. Morons. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 28, 2023

308 Will take down a 747 at 60,000 ft — Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) October 28, 2023

If you’re going to continually try to pump out anti-civil rights propaganda, get better writers. Ones that actually know something about guns. — Toshiro Grendel (@ToshiroGrendel) October 28, 2023

It always seems like the people most anxious to ban guns have no idea about guns. They just want "assault rifles" and "weapons of war" off the streets.

Want to know why language is important? Because certain laws and penalties are invoked depending on words used. Because this murderer’s backstory took place in two states, one of which outlaws a style of rifle based on vague language regulating cosmetics. Because innocent people… https://t.co/f2CODuQFeu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

Want to know why language is important? Because certain laws and penalties are invoked depending on words used. Because this murderer’s backstory took place in two states, one of which outlaws a style of rifle based on vague language regulating cosmetics. Because innocent people who don’t want to be made vulnerable by those who talk a big game about caring for rights — yet can’t be prevailed upon to do the basic work of educating themselves on the topic — don’t think it’s “trivial.” Stop choosing to be obtuse.

***