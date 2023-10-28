Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns

Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 28, 2023

As Twitchy reported Friday night, Robert Card is now known to have killed himself sometime after his monstrous shooting spree earlier this week took the lives of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine. The usual gun-grabbers pounced, and something called the K-12 School Shooting Database took interest, even though this wasn't a school shooting. We've already been assured by Joy Behar that you can't hunt with an AR-15 because a single round will blow an entire deer apart, leaving no meat to harvest.

K-12 posted a thread that was hit with a few Community Notes:

Getting things precise when talking about guns is very important because the people who will write the legislation banning or confiscating firearms often have no idea what they're talking about. It's not trivial to expect legislators to know what they're legislating.

K-12 kept going:

"Battle rifle."

Maine doesn't do background checks?

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

It is federally illegal for a firearms dealer to sell a firearm to ANY customer without first submitting their information to NICS - a background check which examines felony and domestic violence convictions, involuntary commitments, and dishonorable discharges.

"Far-right" … a term that's been rendered meaningless.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
The shirt shows a 1754 political cartoon drawn by Ben Franklin calling for unity among the 13 colonies. It is not far right or anti government. 
It always seems like the people most anxious to ban guns have no idea about guns. They just want "assault rifles" and "weapons of war" off the streets.

Want to know why language is important? Because certain laws and penalties are invoked depending on words used. Because this murderer’s backstory took place in two states, one of which outlaws a style of rifle based on vague language regulating cosmetics. Because innocent people who don’t want to be made vulnerable by those who talk a big game about caring for rights — yet can’t be prevailed upon to do the basic work of educating themselves on the topic  — don’t think it’s “trivial.” Stop choosing to be obtuse.

***

