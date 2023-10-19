Sunny Hostin Says Rep. Jim Jordan Yelled at Her So Much He Was Spitting

The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
Brett T.  |  8:40 PM on October 19, 2023
ABC

As you know, Rep. Jim Jordan has decided to bow out of the race for House Speaker, at least for now. That's bad news for the GOP. It's especially bad news because a Speaker Jim Jordan would make poor Sunny Hostin's head explode. Just a couple of weeks ago, she referred to Jim Jordan as a "terrorist" and "chaos agent" during an episode of "The View."

Now that Jordan's back in the headlines, Hostin is back to calling him a terrorist, recalling the time he yelled at her so loudly he was spitting.

#BelieveWomen

As someone above said, Hostin was relating her "emotional truth," and you can't fault her for that. She does make us wish Jordan had been elected, though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
