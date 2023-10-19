Sunny Hostin Says Rep. Jim Jordan Yelled at Her So Much He Was Spitting

As you know, Rep. Jim Jordan has decided to bow out of the race for House Speaker, at least for now. That's bad news for the GOP. It's especially bad news because a Speaker Jim Jordan would make poor Sunny Hostin's head explode. Just a couple of weeks ago, she referred to Jim Jordan as a "terrorist" and "chaos agent" during an episode of "The View."

Now that Jordan's back in the headlines, Hostin is back to calling him a terrorist, recalling the time he yelled at her so loudly he was spitting.

Sunny Hostin repeats her lie that Jim Jordan "terrorized" her at a congressional hearing in 2019. "He was yelling at me so much he started spitting," she claimed.

A NewsBusters investigation discovered Jordan never addressed her. LINK: https://t.co/SOYA1vCUZb pic.twitter.com/ArbYwZLZe4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 19, 2023

#BelieveWomen

sunny may not have been factually correct about that encounter, but it's ok, it contained "emotional truth" — charity (@charitymansson) October 19, 2023

All that matters is how she feels. Even if she never spoke to Jordan, feelings are paramount if you belong to a chosen grievance group. — Biden the Hair Sniffer 👃 (@HairBiden) October 19, 2023

The View is like Hamas. They tell lies to support their narrative, not caring about the damage it inflicts. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) October 19, 2023

They just blatantly lie — Geefow (@geefow1) October 19, 2023

As someone above said, Hostin was relating her "emotional truth," and you can't fault her for that. She does make us wish Jordan had been elected, though.

