Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks down in tears over that hospital Israel bombed

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of the Hamas Caucus avoided reporters today wondering if she was going to take down that tweet where she accused Israel of hitting a hospital in Gaza during an airstrike and killing 500 Palestinians. We have evidence now that it was debris from a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that landed in a parking lot near the hospital. Some cars burned in the fire, but the buildings are still intact, as shown in photos and videos from today. It's likely zero Palestinians were killed.

Tlaib might have ignored reporters, but she really laid it on at a pro-Hamas rally outside the Capitol, where she referenced Isreal bombing hospitals with children in them. And the she really got choked up. No mention of what she's doing to free the hostages, though.

Despite it being proven wrong that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza, Rep. @RashidaTlaib breaks down in tears at a pro-Hamas rally outside the Capitol repeating the claim Israel bombed a hospital.

pic.twitter.com/7POVh8uaBv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2023

It's one thing for a member of Congress to lie. It's another to continue lying in support of a terrorist organization even after those lies have been proven to be false. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2023

It's beyond a doubt now that the hospital wasn't "bombed" by Israel or anyone else.

Tears for her career. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2023

Of course, she lied. She's pro-terrorist all the way down to her rotten little core. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 18, 2023

Hi @GlennKesslerWP will you be fact checking this member of Congress? If not, why not?



Hi @ddale8, will you be fact checking this member of Congress? If not, why not?



Hi @BrandyZadrozny and @oneunderscore__ , will you be writing about this dangerous disinfo? If not, why not? — Shaner (@shaner5000) October 18, 2023

A member of Congress lying about an ally in defense of a terrorist group.

Maybe she should go live with Hamas in Gaza. — Pissed Off Pops (@PissedPops) October 18, 2023

If you look at the MSM, they are not backing down either.



Headlines:



US intelligence suggests… (AI monitor)



Why US intel says… (Newsweek)



Israel presents evidence it claims proves… ( standard UK)



US currently assesses that Israel is ‘not responsible’ (CNN)



Israel… — Heidi A Hill (@HeidiAHill1) October 18, 2023

She's a fanatic. This means she an actor at times. But she's doing it for the cause. And if lies have to be made, if women have to be raped, if families have to be killed, if terror has to rein, so be it. She will do whatever it takes, by whatever means necessary. — All is Not Well in Zion (@NotWellInZion) October 18, 2023

Which voters decided that Hamas needed representation in Congress?

Wow she is completely unhinged. — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) October 18, 2023

I assume the story will change to “well, even if Israel didn’t directly bomb the hospital, their oppression is the root cause.” — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 18, 2023

Wish these people would demand a ceasefire in Eastern Europe.



Weird how they dont care about the loss of life in that part of the world. I wonder what the difference is... — Mark Hosterman (@SimulatedMarkHo) October 18, 2023

Unreal. She needs to be expelled. She moved on from unethical and irresponsible claims to just plain lying about it. — M Brace (@MBrace777) October 18, 2023

Obviously, she won't be expelled or even censured. Democrats weren't able to pull the trigger on censure of Rep. Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic tweets and statements and ended up denouncing Islamophobia.

She should be crying about the deaths she will cause with this blatant lie. Despicable. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 18, 2023

That's right, we're observing Hezbollah's "Day of Unprecedented Anger" against Israel. No wonder Tlaib is so fire up.

***

