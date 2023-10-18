Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas...
NY Times Continues to Reel Their Original Gaza Hospital Reporting Back In
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
Jim Jordan Still Not Elected Speaker After Round 2 (But JOHN BOEHNER Got...
Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Independent Journo Asks Hamas Sympathizers in London What They Want the World to...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza...
Insurrection in DC as Capital Protesters Call for Israeli Cease Fire (Watch)
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalis...
The List of Dems and 'News' Outlets Parroting Hamas' Talking Points Is Quite...
People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
In Israel, Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid... for Gaza

Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks down in tears over that hospital Israel bombed

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of the Hamas Caucus avoided reporters today wondering if she was going to take down that tweet where she accused Israel of hitting a hospital in Gaza during an airstrike and killing 500 Palestinians. We have evidence now that it was debris from a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that landed in a parking lot near the hospital. Some cars burned in the fire, but the buildings are still intact, as shown in photos and videos from today. It's likely zero Palestinians were killed.

Advertisement

Tlaib might have ignored reporters, but she really laid it on at a pro-Hamas rally outside the Capitol, where she referenced Isreal bombing hospitals with children in them. And the she really got choked up. No mention of what she's doing to free the hostages, though.

It's beyond a doubt now that the hospital wasn't "bombed" by Israel or anyone else.

A member of Congress lying about an ally in defense of a terrorist group.

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Which voters decided that Hamas needed representation in Congress?

Advertisement

Obviously, she won't be expelled or even censured. Democrats weren't able to pull the trigger on censure of Rep. Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic tweets and statements and ended up denouncing Islamophobia.

That's right, we're observing Hezbollah's "Day of Unprecedented Anger" against Israel. No wonder Tlaib is so fire up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: FAKE NEWS HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas Protesters
Doug P.
NY Times Continues to Reel Their Original Gaza Hospital Reporting Back In
Doug P.
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
Twitchy Video
Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Coucy
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza Hospital
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness. ArtistAngie
Advertisement