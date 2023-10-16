Report: Gunman Who Claims to Be With ISIS Guns Down Two in Brussels to 'Avenge Muslims'

You might have seen over the past few years how Muslim immigration into Europe has been going. London just had a massive pro-Palestinian protest the other day and Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a tweet expressing his fear that the conflict in Gaza could lead to hate crimes … against whom he didn't specify.

We heard this afternoon that a gunman in Brussels, Belgium murdered two people, allegedly because he's an ISIS member who was "avenging Muslims,"

BREAKING: Brussels gunman who has killed at least two people has claimed to be a member of ISIS who is 'avenging Muslims' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 16, 2023

#Belgium 🇧🇪: An armed man affiliated with #ISIS carried out a shooting attack in #Brussels (#Bruxelles) and killed at least two individuals to "avenge the Muslims".



The gunman was possibly armed with 7.62x39mm AK-platform rifle; sourced from Yugoslavian or Eastern Bloc stocks. pic.twitter.com/GYCmsVpLYB — War Noir (@war_noir) October 16, 2023

BREAKING:



Jihadist terror attack in Brussels, Belgium



Terrorist with an AK-47 just fired at a crowd with the goal of killing non-Muslims. So far, two Swedish nationals are dead.



The terrorist pledged allegiance to ISIS. He is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/hUOaFof3qv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2023





BREAKING - 2+ dead in gun attack in #Brussels.



The purported gunman has since recorded a video post claiming association with #ISIS & presenting his actions as revenge for the oppression of Muslims. pic.twitter.com/CisHwV2Kia — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 16, 2023

It's nice that ever our ISIS terrorists carry iPhones around so they can live stream their confessions to their fans.

Always avenging — Raphael (@Afc_Raphael1) October 16, 2023

ISIS is in every city and street of Europe 😳😕 — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) October 16, 2023

Send him to his maker .

He needs to see there are no 72 virgins. — ZONA (@Aribobo_C) October 16, 2023

Europe has a hard future now, we can see that. — Manpu underrated (@Manpunstar) October 16, 2023

Wake up Europe — ØdeGod (@OdeGod08) October 16, 2023

Peaceful community person, came to spread peace 🤣😂 — Vasishta Nagalla (@vasishtanagalla) October 16, 2023

Is it really a phobia when they're actually out to get you? — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 16, 2023

ISIS aren’t even Muslims, we don’t claim them 🤔 — 🐐MIRO (@UTDCas18) October 16, 2023

An AK-47 just fired into a crowd.

Mostly peaceful attack.

Motive unclear. — IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) October 16, 2023

Ironically I'm sure those Swedish nationals he murdered were pro immigration.



I'd bet my entire net worth on it actually. — Ethos (@projectethos5) October 16, 2023

The replies to the original post are full of people calling for a cease-fire and an end to the madness, as well as the pro-Palestinian cheerleader here and there who compares the death of two Swedes to the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza.

