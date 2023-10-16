Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas...
Report: Gunman Who Claims to Be With ISIS Guns Down Two in Brussels to 'Avenge Muslims'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 16, 2023
Townhall Media

You might have seen over the past few years how Muslim immigration into Europe has been going. London just had a massive pro-Palestinian protest the other day and Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a tweet expressing his fear that the conflict in Gaza could lead to hate crimes … against whom he didn't specify.

We heard this afternoon that a gunman in Brussels, Belgium murdered two people, allegedly because he's an ISIS member who was "avenging Muslims,"


It's nice that ever our ISIS terrorists carry iPhones around so they can live stream their confessions to their fans.

The replies to the original post are full of people calling for a cease-fire and an end to the madness, as well as the pro-Palestinian cheerleader here and there who compares the death of two Swedes to the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza.

***

