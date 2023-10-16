Report: Gunman Who Claims to Be With ISIS Guns Down Two in Brussels to 'Avenge Muslims'

You might have seen over the past few years how Muslim immigration into Europe has been going. London just had a massive pro-Palestinian protest the other day and Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a tweet expressing his fear that the conflict in Gaza could lead to hate crimes … against whom he didn't specify.
We heard this afternoon that a gunman in Brussels, Belgium murdered two people, allegedly because he's an ISIS member who was "avenging Muslims,"
BREAKING: Brussels gunman who has killed at least two people has claimed to be a member of ISIS who is 'avenging Muslims'— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 16, 2023
#Belgium 🇧🇪: An armed man affiliated with #ISIS carried out a shooting attack in #Brussels (#Bruxelles) and killed at least two individuals to "avenge the Muslims".— War Noir (@war_noir) October 16, 2023
The gunman was possibly armed with 7.62x39mm AK-platform rifle; sourced from Yugoslavian or Eastern Bloc stocks. pic.twitter.com/GYCmsVpLYB
BREAKING:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2023
Jihadist terror attack in Brussels, Belgium
Terrorist with an AK-47 just fired at a crowd with the goal of killing non-Muslims. So far, two Swedish nationals are dead.
The terrorist pledged allegiance to ISIS. He is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/hUOaFof3qv
BREAKING - 2+ dead in gun attack in #Brussels.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 16, 2023
The purported gunman has since recorded a video post claiming association with #ISIS & presenting his actions as revenge for the oppression of Muslims. pic.twitter.com/CisHwV2Kia
It's nice that ever our ISIS terrorists carry iPhones around so they can live stream their confessions to their fans.
Always avenging— Raphael (@Afc_Raphael1) October 16, 2023
ISIS is in every city and street of Europe 😳😕— Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) October 16, 2023
Send him to his maker .— ZONA (@Aribobo_C) October 16, 2023
He needs to see there are no 72 virgins.
Europe has a hard future now, we can see that.— Manpu underrated (@Manpunstar) October 16, 2023
Wake up Europe— ØdeGod (@OdeGod08) October 16, 2023
Peaceful community person, came to spread peace 🤣😂— Vasishta Nagalla (@vasishtanagalla) October 16, 2023
Is it really a phobia when they're actually out to get you?— Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 16, 2023
ISIS aren’t even Muslims, we don’t claim them 🤔— 🐐MIRO (@UTDCas18) October 16, 2023
An AK-47 just fired into a crowd.— IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) October 16, 2023
Mostly peaceful attack.
Motive unclear.
Ironically I'm sure those Swedish nationals he murdered were pro immigration.— Ethos (@projectethos5) October 16, 2023
I'd bet my entire net worth on it actually.
The replies to the original post are full of people calling for a cease-fire and an end to the madness, as well as the pro-Palestinian cheerleader here and there who compares the death of two Swedes to the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member