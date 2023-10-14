Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic

In Iowa Saturday morning, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that the United States cannot accept people from Gaza as refugees. John Levine reported earlier that Rep. Jamaal Bowman told him the United States should take in refugees from Gaza, but the White House has apparently dodged the question.

Advertisement

DeSantis is right … we should stop accepting "asylum seekers" from all over the world. And aren't there plenty of Arab countries surrounding Gaza that could take in refugees? Why doesn't Egypt seem to want them?

.@GovRonDeSantis this morning in Iowa:



“We cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-semitic.” — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) October 14, 2023

DeSantis appears to suggest that all Palestinians are anti-Semitic https://t.co/jYYRB3uKtQ — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 14, 2023

Where are all of the Palestinian protest groups standing with the Israelis?

You could give Lemire a thousand years and he wouldn’t be able to find 10 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who would say Israel has a right to exist. — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) October 14, 2023

Only about 99% of them probably — NC Man (@Drakken25849076) October 14, 2023

Show me why he is wrong — Bill (@wis3003) October 14, 2023

"Suggest" is way too soft. "they are" — Jon vanHorne (@vanhornelaw) October 14, 2023

They are. — Anti Communist Sage 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CapAngryPants) October 14, 2023

They were cheering in the streets when they heard about the sneak terrorist attack that had killed hundreds.

First time I agree with him on anything — Russ Hanneman (@HutzLionel78) October 14, 2023

The Palestinians are so radicalized even Arab countries don't want them. — OC and Stiggs (@_Me_Three) October 14, 2023

Umm, nothing like bringing attention to the obvious. — Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) October 14, 2023

This is completely accurate. — Florida Man (@jws201812) October 14, 2023

Their neighbors don't want them. How about MEMRI TV's videos of Palestinian children's shows where they sing about killing Jews? They start early over there to prep the next generation of "freedom-fighters."

***