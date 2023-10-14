Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic

Gross: Washington Post writes vile puff piece on man who joined women's sorority
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

In Iowa Saturday morning, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that the United States cannot accept people from Gaza as refugees. John Levine reported earlier that Rep. Jamaal Bowman told him the United States should take in refugees from Gaza, but the White House has apparently dodged the question.

DeSantis is right … we should stop accepting "asylum seekers" from all over the world. And aren't there plenty of Arab countries surrounding Gaza that could take in refugees? Why doesn't Egypt seem to want them?

Where are all of the Palestinian protest groups standing with the Israelis?

They were cheering in the streets when they heard about the sneak terrorist attack that had killed hundreds.

Their neighbors don't want them. How about MEMRI TV's videos of Palestinian children's shows where they sing about killing Jews? They start early over there to prep the next generation of "freedom-fighters."

***

