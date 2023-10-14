'Progressive' idea to bring Gaza refugees to US is NOT getting rave reviews

The Biden administration has already allowed millions of people to enter the U.S. illegally through their porous southern border, and it's anybody's guess how many bad actors might be among them.

Meanwhile, some lefties in Congress would like to bring many of the expected Gaza refugees to the United States:

That idea isn't getting rave reviews, but we'll get to that in a minute:

NEW from me



Rep. Jamaal Bowman tells me the United States should take in refugees from Gaza. The White House repeatedly refused answer whether they would be open to the ideahttps://t.co/M0YtjgZs6w — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 14, 2023

If the Biden White House won't say they're not open to the idea, they're open to the idea.

One of the far lefties who would like to pull the fire alarm to open the door for Gaza refugees to come to the U.S. is Rep. Jamaal Bowman:

Experts predict a million refugees might flee the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, and socialists and far-left lawmakers said America should welcome them. “Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children. The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad” who remains under investigation for pulling a fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building earlier this month.

Republicans are saying no way:

Four Republican senators told me that accepting Palestinians from Gaza would be a nonstarter https://t.co/M0YtjgZs6w — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 14, 2023

Republican senators aren't the only ones who think it would be a nonstarter.

lol.

no way.

egypt or an arab country can take the nazis. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) October 14, 2023

No. Gaza is surrounded by Muslim countries. No reason they can’t offer shelter — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) October 14, 2023

No.

Absolutely not.

Progressives have done nothing but put our national security last.

No more. — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) October 14, 2023

Well, Biden did say that when he took office the days of "America First" policies was over.

So what happened in Israel can happen here? There are other countries in the world more closely aligned culturally and religiously to Palestinian refugees. — Willow (@Willowinski) October 14, 2023

Arab countries won’t take them, but we should? NO! — Allan Davis (@SrgtPreston) October 14, 2023

Here's a better alternate idea:

How about we send the progressives to Gaza. — Joe Bribin’ (@NorCalMatteo) October 14, 2023

Bingo!

***

