'Progressive' idea to bring Gaza refugees to US is NOT getting rave reviews

Doug P.  |  1:21 PM on October 14, 2023
Meme

The Biden administration has already allowed millions of people to enter the U.S. illegally through their porous southern border, and it's anybody's guess how many bad actors might be among them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some lefties in Congress would like to bring many of the expected Gaza refugees to the United States:

That idea isn't getting rave reviews, but we'll get to that in a minute:

If the Biden White House won't say they're not open to the idea, they're open to the idea. 

One of the far lefties who would like to pull the fire alarm to open the door for Gaza refugees to come to the U.S. is Rep. Jamaal Bowman:

Experts predict a million refugees might flee the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, and socialists and far-left lawmakers said America should welcome them. 

“Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children. The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad” who remains under investigation for pulling a fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building earlier this month.

Republicans are saying no way:

Advertisement

Republican senators aren't the only ones who think it would be a nonstarter.

Well, Biden did say that when he took office the days of "America First" policies was over.

Here's a better alternate idea:

Bingo!

