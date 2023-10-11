Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag

The thing Democrats have going for them is that they always stick together. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who blames "apartheid state" Israel for Hamas' terrorist attack that killed more than a thousand Israelis, has always flown a Palestinian flag outside her office door (ironically, next to a Pride flag). As Twitchy reported, a reporter asked Tlaib on Tuesday about infants being beheaded and women raped, and Tlaib beat a hasty retreat out of there.

Someone asked Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer about Tlaib's Palestinian flag, and his response was incredibly tone-deaf:

"Should your colleague Rashida Tlaib still have the Palestinian flag outside her office?"



Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer: "I fly a Danish flag at my house" pic.twitter.com/V7su2gDlFB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

But he does not fly a Palestinian flag inside the Capitol, though.

At his house, not ours. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 11, 2023

Why are members of the US Congress flying the flags of other countries in their taxpayer funded DC offices?



This is something you’ll only see in America.



Can you imagine a Mexican lawmaker flying the US flag in his/her office?! — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) October 11, 2023

Totes the same thing — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) October 11, 2023

His home is not the same as outside his office in congress. Take her flag and put in her home. — Ronald Ledford (@Lamar_001) October 11, 2023

We have ideas about where she could put her flag.

Steny Hoyer implies her office is her house. — Jimmy Walker (@JimmyWa76268102) October 11, 2023

So @RepStenyHoyer thinks it’s cute, a little bit funny & a chuckle about what Talib does & supports. That just as disgusting sir. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) October 11, 2023

Last time I checked, the Danes weren’t committing terrorist acts or sympathizing with terrorist acts. Dems are always down playing horrible actions of their other dem colleagues. They are all disgusting. — Magnolia Mouth Baking Co (@MMBaking) October 11, 2023

Write back when Denmark beheads a few babies, @RepStenyHoyer — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 11, 2023

Well. Don’t fly it in our house. 🇺🇸 — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) October 11, 2023

Shameful response. — Karen (@KCMalone0531) October 11, 2023

Tricky answer. No equivalency. Tired of politicians' spin. I would have had more respect for him if he had just said, " In light of recent events, it would be wise to just have an American flag outside of our offices in Congress." — colomba (@colomba212) October 11, 2023

It's not tough. What if a Republican put up a Russian flag outside their office? If they put up an Israeli flag, Tlaib and the rest of the Squad would accuse them of having "dual loyalties" and demand it be taken down.

Could we please get January 6 lectern guy to carry that flag out of the Capitol?

