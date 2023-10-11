Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag

Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 11, 2023

The thing Democrats have going for them is that they always stick together. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who blames "apartheid state" Israel for Hamas' terrorist attack that killed more than a thousand Israelis, has always flown a Palestinian flag outside her office door (ironically, next to a Pride flag). As Twitchy reported, a reporter asked Tlaib on Tuesday about infants being beheaded and women raped, and Tlaib beat a hasty retreat out of there.

Someone asked Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer about Tlaib's Palestinian flag, and his response was incredibly tone-deaf:

But he does not fly a Palestinian flag inside the Capitol, though.

We have ideas about where she could put her flag.

It's not tough. What if a Republican put up a Russian flag outside their office? If they put up an Israeli flag, Tlaib and the rest of the Squad would accuse them of having "dual loyalties" and demand it be taken down.

Could we please get January 6 lectern guy to carry that flag out of the Capitol?

***

Tags: FLAG PALESTINIAN STENY HOYER RASHIDA TLAIB

