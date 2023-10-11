Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about Hamas atrocities in Israel

The death toll in Israel following the terrorist attacks by Hamas has reached 1,200 with nearly 3,000 more people injured.

As we told you yesterday, not every Democrat in Congress will flatly condemn Hamas for the attacks and atrocities. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's office put out a statement that couldn't possibly have been more "both sides."

Advertisement

Rebecca Downs at Townhall reported:

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit News' Melissa Nann Burke shared a statement from the congresswoman. "I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity," the statement began, which notably mentioned Palestinian loss of life first, but also behaved as if Saturday was just any other day. "At least 700 people have died, and over 2,000 have been injured in Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said," ABC News reported late Sunday night. The statement only got worse from there. "The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance," she went on to say, using the terminology she has used many times in the past to express anti-Israel sentiments.

That statement was bad, but in person Rep. Tlaib had even less to say.

Here's what happened when a reporter asked the congresswoman about the attacks and atrocities Hamas committed in Israel:

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped - she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

Nobody should be surprised and yet the silence speaks volumes.

Do this every day. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 11, 2023

Well done. Suddenly she can’t open her big mouth. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 11, 2023

Thank you for asking hard hitting questions, which the current press seems afraid to ask. — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) October 11, 2023

Imagine being in a place where you can't even condemn the kinds of atrocities that took place in Israel.

It should be fairly easy to condemn babies being decapitated.



But not for @RashidaTlaib.



Disgraceful ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KDrsU07qQ3 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

This is an astounding video. But think about where we are that left wing Democrats won’t even condemn terror attacks against Jewish babies. Remember when they called Trump and his supporters Nazis? This is what real anti-Semitism looks like: pic.twitter.com/UnFrFeJXK1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2023

Disgusting.

***

Related:

Rashida Tlaib shows everyone who she REALLY is with this 1 pic

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!