Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about Hamas atrocities in Israel

Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The death toll in Israel following the terrorist attacks by Hamas has reached 1,200 with nearly 3,000 more people injured.

As we told you yesterday, not every Democrat in Congress will flatly condemn Hamas for the attacks and atrocities. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's office put out a statement that couldn't possibly have been more "both sides."

Rebecca Downs at Townhall reported:

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit News' Melissa Nann Burke shared a statement from the congresswoman. 

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity," the statement began, which notably mentioned Palestinian loss of life first, but also behaved as if Saturday was just any other day.

"At least 700 people have died, and over 2,000 have been injured in Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said," ABC News reported late Sunday night.

The statement only got worse from there.

"The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance," she went on to say, using the terminology she has used many times in the past to express anti-Israel sentiments.

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard's Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
That statement was bad, but in person Rep. Tlaib had even less to say.

Here's what happened when a reporter asked the congresswoman about the attacks and atrocities Hamas committed in Israel: 

Nobody should be surprised and yet the silence speaks volumes.

Imagine being in a place where you can't even condemn the kinds of atrocities that took place in Israel.

Disgusting.

Rashida Tlaib shows everyone who she REALLY is with this 1 pic

